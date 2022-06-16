RS Recommends: The Best Home Speakers for Room-Filling Sound

Click here to read the full article.

It used to be that the only option for a surround sound setup to fill your space with warm, enveloping sound required a central receiver, with connecting wires running around the room and multiple speakers in every corner. But these days, speakers are smaller, sleeker, smarter, and can deliver a surround sound experience while only occupying a minimal footprint. That’s thanks to a category of speakers known as home speakers.

What Are the Best Home Speakers?

As the name suggests, the best home speakers are speakers that are designed to be used in your home, whether in the kitchen, living room, family room, bedroom or den. While audiophiles or serious entertainment buffs will want to consider studio speakers or full surround sound systems, the best home speakers are great for everyday listening, whether you’re listening to music or checking the news.

Not only that, but unsightly, tangled wires aren’t required now either, as most of the best home speakers have wireless Bluetooth capability for you to take it from room to room, or even outside. Some, such as the Echo Studio, can “feel out” the acoustics in a room, to deliver a tailored sound, perfect for whatever space you’re in. They’re also usually pair-able with other similar speakers, to instantly double (or even triple) up your audio output.

Voice command isn’t an afterthought either. All of the best home speakers have AI assistant abilities, especially with Amazon Alexa, which responds to hundreds, even thousands, of commands, from asking the weather or what’s in the news, to playing music or making a call, where the unit automatically becomes a speakerphone. Their capabilities come in handy in the kitchen, where AI assistants can quickly do measurement conversion math, and even look up and read you recipes – especially helpful when your hands are busy.

Most new home speakers are water-resistant, but if you do plan on using these units around water (such as in the kitchen, bathroom, or poolside) pay attention to the IPX rating – the lower the rating, the less water it can handle. Light splashes are okay for an IPX4, but for a completely waterproof speaker, the scale goes up to IPX8, which can be submerged up to three meters without damage.

The latest home speakers also sync up to your other smart home devices too, allowing you to have an all-in-one voice command center that can do things like dim lights and lock doors, and even alert you to smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Any one of these units is an excellent addition to your living space, providing much more than just great sound for your home. If you’re looking for an easy and fuss-free way to upgrade your room or studio, these are the best home speakers to get.

1. Klipsch RP-8000F II

Klipsch

Klipsch’s RP-8000F II floor-standing speaker delivers room-filling sound in a slim, aesthetic package.

It got a vented tweeter design and cerametallic woofers, which the brand says should deliver distortion-free, clear audio. This home speaker was even designed to deliver amplified bass, so whether you’re gaming, streaming or just jamming out to your favorite songs the audio will be crisp and punchy. You’ll even be able to upgrade these speakers with Dolby Atmos sound if you wish.

The design itself is sleek and slim, with either a walnut or ebony wood build which should blend seamlessly into your home theater or living room. Plus, the finish is even scratch-resistant adding to the product’s durability.

The company even offers a generous 90-day return period if for whatever reason you’re disappointed with the sound.

If powerful cinema-like sound is important to you, choose Klipsch’s RP-8000F II floor-standing speakers.



Buy:

Klipsch RP-8000F II

at

$899



2. Sonos One (Gen 2) Speaker

Amazon

Sonos users who are familiar with the company’s other products won’t be disappointed with the sound that this sleek four-pound speaker cranks out. The quality is crisp, clear, and detailed.

This is an ideally-sized speaker that’s versatile enough for any space, from the family room, to the kitchen, and even the bathroom since it’s humidity-resistant (but not waterproof, though).

Setup is similar to the others: download the Sonos app, and plug in and power on the speaker, while the app guides you through the process and even lets you select what room the speaker will be in. Voice commands can control almost everything, and it’s also possible to pair with an additional One, along with other Sonos devices like the Beam and PlayBar via WiFi in different rooms.

There’s an Ethernet port on the back too, which other standalone speakers have removed in recent years. This also works with Amazon Alexa, as well as Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, which is a nice perk for Mac and iPhone users.



Buy:

Sonos One (Gen 2) Speaker

at

$219



3. Marshall WOBURN III

Marshall Headphones

Marshall Headphone’s speakers are known for their retro rock-and-roll style designs and the newest WOBURN III is no different.

Designed to produce immersive, surround sound audio through a three-way driver system, the WOBURN III is a great choice for when you’re throwing a party or just for when you’re listening to jazz tunes all by yourself.

There’s Dynamic Loudness technology too, meaning no matter what volume your music’s at, the sound will be full, clear, and distortion-free. You’ll like the Night Mode option too, as it will enhance audio even at lower volumes.

Pairing with the speaker is easy through Bluetooth, so feel free to connect your smartphone, laptop or PC. There are even HDMI, ARC, and RCA inputs, in case you’re looking for additional connectivity options.

The speaker’s design also showcases bass and treble control knobs, allowing you to customize your sound however you want.

There are no voice command options or water resistance, but if you’re looking for a home speaker that can deliver strong sound while also doubling as home decor, choose the Marshall WOBURN III.



Buy:

Marshall WOBURN III

at

$579.99



4. Echo Studio

Amazon

The Echo Studio is more than just a speaker. It’s five speakers disguised as one.

Built-in Dolby Atmos technology sends sounds in all directions, providing an immersive experience that instantly enriches any audio. The unit automatically feels out the acoustics of a room and pumps out the best dimensions of sound to fill the space.

The Studio is also the only Echo smart speaker that plays new music mastered in 3D and Ultra HD. An Amazon Music subscription takes it up a notch too, with a collection of tunes in these new formats, at up to ten times the bitrate of other streaming services.

Aside from excellent sound, the Echo Studio responds to hundreds of voice commands, like creating calendar events, or getting real-time news and sports scores.

Privacy can be a concern for many users, and the Echo keeps that in mind with a mic that can be muted at any time, as well as the ability to view, hear, and delete your voice recordings. The same goes for safety, as the Echo can echo sounds like smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, even glass breaking, alerting you as soon as it hears something.

The unit itself is a bit bulky at around eight pounds. But, as with anything Amazon, setup is straightforward for the most part: just download the most updated Alexa app, plug the speaker in, and it’ll guide you through the rest. It’s also easily connectable with other Amazon products, and pairs well with the Fire Stick, Echo Sub, or another Echo Studio somewhere else in your ever-growing smart home.

Shop the limited-edition Billie Eilish edition of the Echo Studio now — while stocks last.

Buy: Echo Studio $229.99

