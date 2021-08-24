Best Apple Watch Deals

Ideal for heading back to school or simply to make your daily commute more interesting, Walmart has cut the price on the Apple AirPods to just $115. A savings of $15, the appealing AirPods just got, well, even more appealing thanks to being so well priced. While they’re no longer the best true wireless earbuds for iOS, they’re still a great bet if you want all the advantages that come from Apple-branded earphones but don’t want to spend a fortune. As always, there’s no indication as to how long this deal is on for so you’ll want to snap them up as soon as possible.