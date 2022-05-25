ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just In Time For Summer, Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Sneakers Are 60% Off

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 3 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA

When it comes to sneakers, Gigi Hadid is all about her Reeboks, literally. The supermodel has had a long-standing partnership with the sportswear and footwear company. So, it’s no surprise when she steps out in a number of different kicks by the brand, like these Reebok BB 4000 Sneakers. The unisex shoes usually retail for an estimated $75, but right now, they’re just $43 on Amazon. That’s a 60% off deal with a total savings of $45! We hope you’re not still reading this, and you’re putting these in your virtual shopping cart:

Reebok’s BB 4000 sneakers have contrast side stripes to create a heritage look. The upper part of the shoes are made of soft garment leather. The insides have EVA midsole inserts for lightweight comfort and soft material around the ankles. Additionally, the high-quality rubber outsoles help with traction and durability with each step.

These classic Reebok sneakers are widely considered a basketball shoe, however, they can be worn on the hardwood to the pavement and beyond. Both men and women can dress them up or down: Ladies, you can style these low-top kicks with an athleisure look (such as leggings and a tank), or you can slip them on with a dress or skirt for a fun day of summer activities. And gentlemen, you can do the same by wearing the BB 4000’s for a pickup game of basketball, or with a pair of shorts or dress pants for a night out. The possibilities are endless!

Gigi Hadid steps out in a black athleisure look and white Reebok sneakers in New York City. (Photo credit: MEGA)

The BB 4000’s have a retro design inspired by ’80s B-ball style, similar to Gigi’s fall 2019 Reebok x Gigi Hadid collection. In February 2019, the model and sports brand took their partnership to new heights when Gigi designed her first activewear collection, in partnership with Reebok. The collection followed the success of Gigi’s 2018 capsule collection with Reebok.

