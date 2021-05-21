newsbreak-logo
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson’s Relationship Timeline: From a Whirlwind Engagement to Being Married With Kids

By Stephanie Webber
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Love that lasts! Ten years after meeting in 2010, Jessica Simpson and former NFL player Eric Johnson are more in love than ever.

In fact, it was love at first sight for Simpson, who recalled her chance May 2010 meeting with Johnson in an Instagram post in May 2020, writing, “He knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave.” She noted that she “fell head over slippers in love” on that day.

The former athlete proposed to the “Heartbeat” singer in November 2010, after six months of dating, but it wasn’t until 2014 that the pair would walk down the aisle.

“Got engaged to ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ by Led Zeppelin on 11/11 at 11:11 AM 7 years ago,” Simpson wrote via Instagram in November 2017, looking back at her proposal. “Still loving this Man is the easiest part of my life 💚 #HowtheWestWasWon.”

The couple, both of whom were married before — Simpson to Nick Lachey and Johnson to Keri D’Angelo — welcomed daughter Maxwell and son Ace before saying “I do” on July 5, 2014, in Montecito, California.

Following a whirlwind romance and becoming a family of four, the lovebirds settled into their new lives seamlessly.

“I just think we’re a little bit more addicted to each other,” Simpson said of her new husband during a Today show interview in September 2014. “I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high.”

Five years later, the lovebirds expanded their family once more, welcoming daughter Birdie in March 2019. Parenthood has been a “totally different experience” for the couple after baby No. 3, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that month. The older siblings are “both very curious and like to be involved.”

Through all the ups and downs of marriage and family life, the pair have stuck together.

When Simpson released her autobiography, Open Book, in February 2020 — in which she talked about her struggle with alcoholism and being abused as a child — her relationship with Johnson only got stronger.

“In terms of my marriage to Eric, I have never felt more myself or more free,” the Dukes of Hazard actress told Us exclusively while promoting the best-seller. “Eric and I have a true mind, body [and] soul connection.”

She continued: “Some of the things he loves most about me are my flaws. I am most certainly in this marriage and this life with Eric by my side with free will!”

Scroll down to relive Simpson and Johnson’s love story from the beginning.

