Fur Laughs: Watch These 8 Funny Cats Attacking Printers [VIDEOS]

If you have a cat, it seems that anything remotely important suddenly becomes a toy. Whether it’s your couch, your curtains, or items on your desk, your cat will somehow make your stuff their own.

For example, a printer may appear to us humans as a practical item that helps print important documents, but to your cat it’s just another play toy that, I might add, can be an expensive one.

These eight hilarious cats, however, don’t seem to care about the price because all they’re interested in is attacking printers any way they can!

1. Cat Battles Fax

While attempting to send a fax, Ziggy the cat decides to take over. He’s so determined and curious that he practically sticks his whole head inside the fax machine.

He ends up causing a paper jam, but that doesn’t matter to him. Just when you think it’s over, he continues his destruction by getting on top of the scanner, messing up all the paper, and continuing to paw at the machine.

It looks like Ziggy may have won this battle.

2. Quick Attack Cat

This cat might have some of the fastest reflexes ever. Watch carefully because, at first, this cat seems pretty calm and composed, patiently watching as the paper is printed.

But the minute the printer finishes, this cat attacks so quick you might have already blinked. He’s so determined that he ends up falling to the floor in classic cat-like style.

But that doesn’t matter to him because, in the end, he still got his paper.

3. Bad Office Assistant

Never consider hiring this cat to be your office assistant because he’s the opposite of helpful. This kitty completely messes up the neat pile of papers, attacking them as they come out of the printer and creating a disorganized pile.

Then, he steps away from the mess as if he had nothing to do with it! This cat definitely is missing some office manners.

4. Cat Printer Technician

Instead of attacking the paper as it comes out of the printer, this cat takes it even further.

He acts like a printer technician, inspecting every aspect of the printer. He opens it, puts his paws inside, and he even opens up the top of the printer with his head!

Maybe they shouldn’t let this particular technician near any expensive electronics because I foresee a broken printer in the future.

5. Punching Bag Printer

This cat has turned the printer into his own personal punching bag. At first he seems a bit scared, staring down the printer like it’s his mortal enemy. But wait just a couple of seconds because, suddenly, this cat is on the attack!

He starts smacking the printer not once, not twice, but over and over. The feline’s humans will probably need to get a new printer, but it’s totally worth it for this funny video.

6. Printer Attacks Cat

The roles are reversed in this video, as this time the printer gets the last word. This cat is too distracted by the paper on top of the printer to realize that another paper is printing out the bottom, giving the kitty a little fright as the paper hits her paws.

Make sure you watch until the very end because, when the paper hits her paws, it’s possibly one of the cutest jumps you will ever witness.

7. Fight Fail

This cat puts up an epic fight against the printer, but in the end, the kitty is yet another victim of the “fail” video.

He paws at the printer over and over to no avail. In the end, he only makes a fool of himself, falling off the desk in typical cat fashion.

This video also has a camera on the printer, giving you a cool, close-up view of this cat’s attack and fail.

8. Cat Scares Himself

Instead of getting scared by the printer, this cat, like many cats, ends up scaring himself.

He’s occupied by the photocopier, pawing at the paper as it prints out. You would think he’s fierce and brave for going after the printer, but really all it takes is some paper to scare him.

He attacks some of the already printed paper by accident, sending the paper, and him, flying!

Do your cats ever attack your printer? Have you ever caught them in the act on video? Let us know and leave a comment below!

The post Fur Laughs: Watch These 8 Funny Cats Attacking Printers [VIDEOS] appeared first on CatTime .