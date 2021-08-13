HELP WANTED! These Connecticut businesses are hiring

Let people know you are hiring by sending an email to: share61@fox61.com.

Always Best Care Senior Services

JOB FAIR!

Certified Nursing Assistants || Home Health Aides

Personal Care Assistants

We are actively hiring experienced caregivers!

We offer

Hourly,Overnight and Live--IN Assignments

Flexible Schedules

Sign--on & Referral Bonus Programs

Weekly Pay & Paid Trainings

135 Center Street, Manchester, CT

860-533-9343

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 25, 2021

FROM 10AM TO 3PM

Please bring your resume and two professional references

Hartford NEXT , Inc.

The coalition of Hartford’s 13 Neighborhood Revitalization Zones (NRZs) and the City of Hartford. Formed in 1997 as Hartford 2000, Inc., the coalition’s purpose was to bring the diverse NRZs together for the common good of the residents of Hartford. NRZs across the State of Connecticut were created through a 1995 Act of the Connecticut State Legislature for the purpose of improving the quality of life of residents by giving the NRZs tools to address blighted properties. Today, HNXT and the NRZs address a broad range of impacts to the neighborhoods quality of life. HNXT serves as the collective voice of Hartford residents and stakeholders working to strengthen and grow the Hartford community. Through the Neighborhood Training Institute (NTI), HNXT provides programs to educate and empower the community.

Visit our Website

Spectra Venue Management at the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Hartford Wolf Pack

Spectra Venue Management at the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Hartford Wolf Pack are hiring over 150 part-time positions. Two job fairs will be held in the upcoming months to recruit team members. Interviews will be held on-site. Information on both job fairs and what positions are open can be found below.

August 18 from 11 AM – 3 PM at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.

Open Positions Include:

1. Guest Services/Security:

- Building Security*

- Event Security*

- Guest Services*

- Event Security Supervisor*

- Guest Service Supervisor*

- Total people looking to hire: 50

- Interviewing on-site.

2. Food & Beverage:

- Suite Attendant*

- Food Runner*

- Bartender*

- Server*

- Line Cook

- Dishwasher

- Prep Cook

- Total people looking to hire: 25

- Interviewing on-site.

September 2 from 3 – 7 PM at the XL Center.

Open positions include:

1. Guest Services/Security:

- Building Security*

- Event Security*

- Guest Services*

- Event Security Supervisor*

- Guest Service Supervisor*

- Total people looking to hire: 50

- Interviewing on-site.

2. Food & Beverage:

- Suite Attendant*

- Food Runner*

- Bartender*

- Hostess*

- Concession Worker

- Total people looking to hire: 50

- Interviewing on-site.

3. Operations:

- Facility Worker

- Ice Resurfacer

- Ice Crew

- Custodian

- Total people looking to hire: 46

- Interviewing on-site.

4. Ticketing:

- Ticket Seller

- Total people looking to hire: 7.

- Taking applications only. No interviews will be held on-site.

5. Hartford Wolf Pack:

- Game Day Staff

- Total people looking to hire: 10

- Interviewing on-site.

*Positions are at both XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Must be able to work at both. CT State Guard Card needed for security positions.

GAT Sport, Monroe

GAT Sport is a global leader in the Sports Nutrition Supplement industry, that delivers the highest quality products located at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of sports supplements, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. GAT Sport has been in business since 2002 and is one of the most trusted brands in the World.

GAT Sport is looking to hire great people for the following full-time positions:

Apparel/Merchandising Coordinator

Copywriter

Digital Media Buyer

Graphic Designer

International Marketing Manager

Marketing Associate

Packaging Graphic Designer

Part-Time Recruiter

Project Manager

Vice President of Business Development

Videographer/Video Editor

Warehouse Specialist

Applicants must be at least 18 years old

Competitive Salary based on experience

Apply on our website: Job Board – GAT SPORT or apply directly on ZipRecruiter or Indeed

We offer:

A competitive Salary

Medical/Dental/Vision

Up to 80% reimbursement towards your deductible

401K – 4% match

Life Insurance

Short/Long Term Disability

Paid Time Off

Holidays

Bring your dog to work

Our official company name is World Health Products, LLC but our customers/followers know us as GAT Sport.

Community Renewal Team (CRT)

Join the Community Renewal Team in Hartford! Visit the Careers page on our website to view current career opportunities. See how easy it is to use your skills to make a real difference in someone’s life. Share your passion for helping People! Find your career at CRT.

Open positions at CRT include:

Clinical Services Coordinator

Forensic Case Manager

Community Services Case Manager

Instructional Leader - Preschool

Teachers - Preschool

Teaching Assistants - Preschool

Teacher Aides - Preschool

Substitute Teacher Assistants

Assurance 16 Case Manager - Energy Assistance

Intake/Certification Assistants - Energy Assistance

A/R Specialist - Finance

Accounts Payable Clerk - Finance

Budget Specialist - Finance

Quality Assurance Analyst

Cafe Coordinator - Nutrition Department

Nutrition Monitor

Driver - Meals on Wheels

Maintenance Worker

Custodian

And more!

Find the job that’s right for you. Visit CRT Career’s now: https://www.crtct.org/about/careers/

FedEx Ground

FedEx Ground is hiring more than 1,250 team members across multiple stations in Hartford.

Open positions are available for a mix of part and full-time package handlers with growth opportunities as the company continues to expand capacity in response to ongoing customer demand.

For more information on available positions and how to apply, please visit fedexgroundjobs.com .

Six Flags New England ,

Six Flags is seeking hundreds of positions as the park launches its annual Fright Fest®. Fright Fest kicks off on Saturday, September 25 and runs weekends and select days throughout Sunday, October 31.

Six Flags New England will be hosting its annual hiring Friday, August 13 for their “Mega Hiring Event” from 3:00 p.m.- 7:00p.m. The property will be adding hundreds of positions including Food Service, Security, Lifeguards, Rides, Games and of course it’s terrifying squad of Zombies and Ghouls.

The Scare Capital of New England is thrilled to offer its monsters and employees a sensational Fall Bonus incentive throughout September 27 –October 31. Team Members can earn an additional bonus of up to 15% of their gross pay when they stay through the end of Fright Fest. The sooner you start, the bigger the bonus! The park will also be offering an expedited hiring program which will award qualified recipients to receive an additional $50 when they complete their paperwork and training in the same day.

Location: 1756 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001

How to apply? Performers : Text SCARE to 220Monster Park Positions : sixflagsjobs.com Rides Games Food Service Security Lifeguards Retail Admissions And more…



Attention Performers: Six Flags is seeking scare actors, singers, dancers and back stage crew for terrifying haunted houses and ghostly stage shows. Interested candidates must be energetic, terrifying, Halloween fanatics and willing to haunt people in their dreams through ultimate scare tactics. Depending on the position, performers will be asked to prepare a monologue or up-tempo song, learn a dance combination, read, scream and even walk like a zombie to showcase their best acting and scare abilities. Performers are encouraged to prepare a 1-2 minute monologue for the audition.

Quassy Amusement Park hiring

Available Team Member Positions

Admissions/Ticket Sales

Catering Services

Costumes

Food & Beverage Service

Games

Grounds Maintenance

Lifeguards

Parking Lot

Retail Shops

Ride Attendants

Ride Operations/Safety Inspectors

Arcade

You can apply here.

Nuovo Pasta, national food manufacturing company based in Stratford

Nuovo Pasta continues to expand and grow and are looking to add to their team.

Currently positions available on the 2nd shift in our Packaging Department.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Starting wage is $15 per hour.

Call or stop by for an application.

Creative Playtime Preschool Program Hiring Part Time Teachers

Newington Parks and Recreation Department’s Creative Playtime Preschool Program is looking forward to enjoying our first school year in the brand-new Maureen Romano classroom in the new Town Hall! This extremely affordable program offers a unique and flexible schedule that you can tailor to meet your family’s needs. The 2021-2022 school year will offer either a full day of learning, socialization, and fun from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., a morning session from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or an afternoon session from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Our new extended hours for the 2021-2022 school year also offer new employment opportunities!

Currently accepting applications for Part Time Teacher and Substitute Teacher positions for our new preschool classroom. Although employment benefits will not be offered, there are other benefits to enjoy, including a brand-new facility located in the new Mortensen Community Center with flexible hours and competitive wages. The hourly wage starts at $17.00 and increases up to $20.00 depending upon experience. You will also enjoy working in a fun and imaginative atmosphere with an exciting Newington Parks and Recreation Team! Licensed by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood since 2007, the program is going into its 15th year of operation, and the 2021-2022 school year will offer more than ever before! There is an exclusive preschool outdoor play area across the street at Mill Pond Park, and the Town library is only steps away.

If you are interested in employment as a Part Time Teacher or Substitute Teacher for the upcoming school year in our Creative Playtime Preschool Program, apply today by completing and submitting an Employment Application found at www.newingtonct.gov to our office at 200 Garfield Street, Newington. Once you are on the website, click on “I Want To” and then “Apply For” and then click on “Employment Opportunities” and you will find the Employment Application there. You can also call the Newington Parks and Recreation office at 860-665-8666 for more information. Remember, with Newington Parks and Recreation we are “Building a Strong Community!”

Clarity Output Solutions

Clarity Output Solutions, an innovative and cutting edge printing and mailing facility in Stratford, CT, has many manufacturing positions open on 1st and 2nd shifts! Prior manufacturing/printing experience is preferred. To apply visit: Clarity’s Career Page

The Next Street hiring for 60 part-time and full-time positions

The Next Street is looking for kind, positive, curious people to be a part of their team. They are a place that celebrates diversity and gives our team members the tools and the space to be the best versions of themselves.

The Next Street offers a robust benefits package, 401k match and wages that are 50% higher than the industry average. As the company grows, we are regularly reinvesting our profits into increasing wages and benefits offerings so that our entire team is rewarded by the company's success.

Click here for more information.

New Britain Transportation Company

School may be wrapping up, but the New Britain Transportation Company is looking for part-time school bus drivers.

The company says it has 25 positions available that pay a minimum of $17/hour, depending on experience. The work would be in the company’s Berlin, Southington, and Meriden facilities.

McDonald's

Local franchisees and McDonald’s company restaurants expect to hire approximately 2074 restaurant employees in Connecticut, including 77 in Hartford

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text.

Track 23 clothing store

Track 23 is hiring in downtown Hartford and Buckland Hills Mall. The manager is Jarone Wilson he can be reached at 860-560-9581

Wagtime Play & Stay

Wagtime Play & Stay is currently interviewing for full and part time positions for room attendants, dog walkers, and kennel attendants.

Qualified candidates must have two years prior animal experience. (dog daycare, vet office, animal shelter or rescue, etc), and should expect to walk 6000 to 10000 steps per day.

They offer flexible hours, great pay and a fun work environment.

Duties include but not limited to:

Monitoring dogs inside and outside while in group play

Cleaning up constantly

Feeding and walking

Taking care of overnight boarding dogs

Due to the need to socially distance, we are screening all qualified applicants by phone first.

Please email your resume or letter of interest to:

info@wagtimeplayandstay.com

Little Blessings Christian Childcare Center, Madison, CT is now hiring.

We are currently looking to hire an early education co-teacher to work in our Waddler/Toddler room and an early education co-teacher to work in our Preschool-Pre-K room.

The Waddler/Toddler early education teacher will be responsible for sharing the duties of the classroom with the current teacher including creating fun, creative and age appropriate activities and lesson plans. This class currently serves children between the ages of 16 months and three year old. Eventually this room will be split into a class for children ages 13 months - 2 years old and a class for 2 - 3 year olds.

The Preschool/Pre-K early education teacher will work cooperatively with the current classroom teacher using a single classroom theme. Depending on the age of the children you are working with, you will individualize lesson plans appropriate for a Preschool child or a Pre-K child.

Both positions require the candidate to have Early Childhood Education experience as well as be familiar with the CT- ELDS. Experience working with a Christian curriculum is a plus!

Please respond with a current resume to director@littleblessingsmadison.com , detailing experience as well as a cover letter explaining availability and if you have a preference to a Waddler/Toddler classroom or a Preschool/Pre-K classroom.

Digital Press Operator (needed for 1st and 2nd shift )

Clarity Output Solutions, an innovative and cutting edge printing facility in Stratford, CT, is in need of Digital Press Operators for both 1st and 2nd shift. Prior Digital Press experience is required. The Digital Press Operator is a member of the team responsible for the setup and operation of HP digital web presses. To apply visit: Clarity’s Career Page

Lime Rock Park

We are looking to fill positions in Facilities & Maintenance, Guest Services/ Customer Service (Guest services has openings on day, evening and overnight shifts for events and camping), Hospitality Greeters, Parking Associates, Housekeeping, Catering, Marketing, and all-around General Services. Seasonal and Event only opportunities available.

We are looking for people with attention to detail, customer service skills, a sense of taking ownership of your job and duties as well as a team player. Lime Rock Park is an equal opportunity employer. Contact Jocko Jacopino at 860-435-5000 ext. 124 to set up a confidential interview, or by email at jocko@limerock.com .

Link to apply: https://apply.firstgroupcareers.com/campaign/connecticutfall ,

Rebel Dog Coffee Co.



Rebel Dog Coffee Co. is looking for employees to join their team as morning line cooks.

The openings are primarily for the Farmington location. Weekday and weekend AM availability is required.

Click here to see more details and apply.