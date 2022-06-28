30 celebrities who married people who aren't famous

Country singer Miranda Lambert is married to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

Some famous people are married to non-celebrities with regular jobs.

Actors like John Cena, Natalie Portman, and Jimmy Fallon met their spouses while filming.

George Clooney, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Seth Meyers are married to lawyers.

Not all celebrity power couples are celebrity pairings.

Matt Damon met his wife, Luciana, when she was bartending, and George Clooney met human rights lawyer Amal through mutual friends.

Here are 29 stars who married non-celebrities.

Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena attend the premiere of the movie "Dolittle" in 2020. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, is a product manager at a software company.

According to People, the couple met on the set of "Playing with Fire," which was filming in Shariatzadeh's hometown in Canada. They married on October 12, 2020 in a private ceremony.

Lauren Parsekian and Aaron Paul at the 2016 premiere of "The Path." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Aaron Paul married activist Lauren Parsekian in 2013.

The "Breaking Bad" star met Parsekian, an activist and co-founder of Kind Campaign , at the Coachella music festival and the two married in 2013. Paul announced that the couple were expecting their first baby in an Instagram post in September 2017.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin at the 2020 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

Miranda Lambert secretly wed husband Brendan McLoughlin, a police officer with the NYPD, in 2019.

Lambert met McLoughlin when she performed on Good Morning America with her band, the Pistol Annies. McLoughlin was doing security for the show and her bandmates invited him to meet her, she told the New York Times.

They wed secretly in January 2019, and Lambert announced their marriage on Instagram in February 2019 .

According to People , McLoughlin retired from the NYPD in February 2020.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kairos Soceity

Joseph Gordon-Levitt married robotics entrepreneur Tasha McCauley in 2015.

According to McCauley's Twitter , she is the CEO of GeoSim Systems. The couple had a second son in June 2017.

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne at the 2017 Met Gala. Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly

Eddie Redmayne is married to Hannah Bagshawe, a public relations executive.

Redmayne married Bagshawe in 2014, and they have two children .

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano at the 2017 premiere of "Wonder Woman." Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gal Gadot is married to real estate developer Yaron Varsano.

The "Wonder Woman" star has been married to real estate developer Yaron Varsano since 2008. She gave birth to their second daughter in March 2017.

Alex Niedbalski and Wanda Sykes at the 2017 premiere of "Snatched." Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wanda Sykes and Alex Niedbalski met on the ferry to Fire Island in New York.

Comedian Sykes married Niedbalski, who sells granite countertops , in 2008. Niedbalski gave birth to the couple's twins in 2009.

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery at the 2016 March of Dimes Celebration. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for March of Dimes

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery met in a grocery store.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star met Ivery, a music producer, at a grocery store in 2003. The two quietly got married in 2007 with New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg as a witness. They welcomed a third child in 2016.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and talent agent Jim Toth married in 2011.

The "Big Little Lies" star started dating Toth, a talent agent, in 2010, and the couple married in March 2011. They had a son in September 2012.

George and Amal Clooney at the 2017 "Suburbicon" screening during the Venice Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, an accomplished human rights lawyer, wed in 2014.

Clooney met Alamuddin during a dinner party hosted by mutual friends in 2013. They married a year later and welcomed twins , Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the 2017 Metropolitan Opera Opening Night. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is married to lawyer Justin Mikita.

The "Modern Family" actor married Mikita , a lawyer, in 2013.

Jillian Fink and Patrick Dempsey at the 2016 premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby." Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink, a hairstylist and makeup artist, married in 1999.

The couple, who have three kids together, almost divorced , but they called it off in 2016.

Ken and Tran Jeong at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ken Jeong's wife, Tran Ho, is a doctor.

Jeong was a doctor before becoming an actor, but his wife stayed a family physician . The couple has twin girls.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman at the 2017 premiere of "Colossal." Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, a jewelry designer and businessman, married in 2012.

Hathaway married Shulman in 2012, and they have two children.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 2017 Oscars. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer have been married for over 40 years.

Streep married Gummer in 1978 and they have four kids.

Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman met in college.

Banks met Handelman, now a producer and sportswriter, when the two were in college. They married in 2003 and have two sons born via surrogates .

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of "Black Swan."

Portman met Millepied, a dancer, when he was serving as the choreographer for "Black Swan." They married in 2012 and have two children.

Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe, a human rights lawyer, met at a wedding.

Meyers married Ashe in 2013. Ashe's sister is the set designer at "Saturday Night Live," and the couple met at the wedding of a cast member. They have two children — one of whom was born in the lobby of their apartment building .

Marco Perego-Saldana and Zoe Saldana-Perego at the Pandora The World Of Avatar dedication in 2017. Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Zoë Saldana and artist Marco Perego married in 2013.

The duo has three kids .

Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Fred Hayes/Getty Images

Paul Rudd married Julie Yaeger, a former publicist, in 2003.

Rudd and Yaeger, now a screenwriter, have been married since 2003 and have two kids .

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond at the 2017 Tony Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond met at Second City and married in 2009.

Fey and Richmond, a composer, met while at Chicago's Second City, where he later became the musical director . They married in 2009 and have two daughters.

Tracey and Jon Stewart at the Montclair Film Festival in 2016. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival

Jon Stewart and Tracey McShane met on a blind date.

Stewart met McShane when they were set up on a blind date by a crew member from a shoot in lower Manhattan. The former "Daily Show" host and former veterinary technician married in 2000, and they have two kids .

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder at the 2012 Heal the Bay's Bring Back the Beach fundraiser. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder have been married for 20 years.

Roberts met cinematographer Moder when they were both working on the set of "The Mexican" and married in 2002. They have three children .

Nancy Juvonen and comedian Jimmy Fallon at the 2013 Time 100 Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen, a producer, met on set.

Fallon married producer Juvonen in 2007, a few months after meeting on the set of "Fever Pitch." They have two daughters .

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni at the Yahoo News/ABCNews Pre-White House Correspondents' dinner reception pre-party in 2014. Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon married education activist Christine Marinoni in 2012.

The "Sex and the City" star married education activist Marinoni in 2012. Marinoni gave birth to a son the year before.

Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges at the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston have been married for over 40 years.

Geston was working as a waitress on a ranch when Bridges met her. He was there filming "Rancho Deluxe." They married in 1977 and have three daughters.

Matt and Luciana Damon at the 2017 "Suburbicon" screening during the Venice Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Matt Damon met Luciana Bozán Barroso while she was working as a bartender.

Damon met Barroso in Miami when he was filming "Stuck on You" and went out for drinks. The two married in 2005 and have three daughters.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley at the 2016 Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation's 10 year anniversary. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley are high school sweethearts.

The couple secretly wed in 1989 . They have four kids.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin married Hilaria Thomas, a yoga instructor, in 2012.

They have six children together.

George Lucas and Mellody Hobson. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas' wife Mellody Hobson is the president of an investment management firm.

Lucas and Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments , wed in 2013.