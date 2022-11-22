9 best soup makers for easy, speedy lunches and more

In winter and autumn, warming soups and stews are the order of the day. And soup makers are a game-changing appliance for delivering fresh, nutritious homemade meals with very little effort on your part.

Most soup makers allow you to dump your ingredients in, switch on and walk off. You’ll return to warm soup, kept at the perfect eating temperature and at your ideal texture. A soup maker cooks the ingredients, a bit like a kettle, and then once they’re cooked, it blitzes them. More often than not you can choose from smooth or chunky textures.

While some kitchens will have space for a dedicated soup maker, others won’t. But don’t let that put you off, as many of these machines also work as blenders , smoothie makers, and even ice-cream machines , which means your soup maker can be a one-stop shop for all your kitchen chores, replacing the need for other space-hungry gadgets.

When buying a soup maker, look out for the jug capacity – if you’re just cooking up lunch for one or two people, plump for a smaller-capacity jug, which will save space and energy. But if you want to batch cook soups, or if you have a large family, then you’ll need something bigger.

Some soup makers have a glass jug, though these tend to be pricier. They’re handy to easily see how far up the jug ingredients are going and to watch the soup-making process. But ones that aren’t made of glass are more lightweight, so easier to heft in and out of kitchen cupboards.

How we tested

Well, we have a lot of soup in our freezer just now, let’s put it that way! We put the soup makers through their paces, looking at how velvety and silky the smooth soups were, and how hearty and thick the chunkier soups were. We used a variety of recipes and ingredients with each soup maker, such as broccoli and stilton, butternut squash and a chunky veg soup.

We were looking for good all-rounder soup makers, which could make the perfect texture no matter what the recipe. Points were awarded for the machines that weren’t high maintenance in either the cooking or cleaning process. And, of course, those that were fast, quiet and easy to use got top marks. Here are the most ‘soup-er’ soup makers of the bunch.

The best soup makers for 2022 are:

Best overall soup maker – Lakeland touchscreen soup maker: £149.99, Lakeland.co.uk

– Lakeland touchscreen soup maker: £149.99, Lakeland.co.uk Best value soup maker – Tefal perfectmix cook BL83SD65: £179.99, Tefal.co.uk

– Tefal perfectmix cook BL83SD65: £179.99, Tefal.co.uk Best soup maker for easy use – Ninja HB150UK blender and soup maker: £129.99, Johnlewis.com

– Ninja HB150UK blender and soup maker: £129.99, Johnlewis.com Best compact soup maker – Morphy Richards sauté and soup compact: £52.99, Morphyrichards.com

– Morphy Richards sauté and soup compact: £52.99, Morphyrichards.com Best soup maker for aspiring home chefs – Morphy Richards total control soup maker: £129.99, Morphyrichards.com

– Morphy Richards total control soup maker: £129.99, Morphyrichards.com Best soup maker for chunky soups – Lakeland digital soup maker: £89.99, Lakeland.co.uk

– Lakeland digital soup maker: £89.99, Lakeland.co.uk Best soup maker for smooth soups – Scott simplissimo chef all in one cook blender: £80.37, Wayfair.co.uk

– Scott simplissimo chef all in one cook blender: £80.37, Wayfair.co.uk Best commercial-grade soup maker – Sage the super Q: £379.95, Sageappliances.com

– Sage the super Q: £379.95, Sageappliances.com Best multi-use soup maker – BioChef aurora vacuum blender and soup maker: £299, Vitality4life.co.uk

The verdict: Soup makers