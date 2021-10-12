CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who gets home field in the World Series?

By Matt Kelly
MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the unusual circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic created a once-in-a-lifetime situation in 2020, home-field advantage rules for the World Series are back to its recent status quo. Hosting privileges for the 2021 Fall Classic will go to the team with the best regular-season winning percentage. If each World Series...

