Habs Have the Best Fan Culture in the League
The Montréal Canadiens occupy a position no other franchise in the National Hockey League occupies, and one only shared with a select few franchises across major sports. Alongside great teams like baseball’s New York Yankees, football’s Green Bay Packers, and the great soccer teams of Europe, the Canadiens form the pantheon of legendary franchises. This culture comes from a combination of the atmosphere of the Centre Bell, the reverence with which the franchise and the fans look upon the team’s legends, and the role of the Canadiens in bonding together generations of supporters.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0