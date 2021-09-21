CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh Fire Department Is Looking for Recruits

 9 days ago

If you are looking for a rewarding career where you can be part of something meaningful and serve others, the Raleigh Fire Department wants to hear from you! We will accept applications for the position of firefighter recruit beginning Nov. 1, 2021. The recruitment period will run till Nov. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

The Raleigh Fire Department plans to start the seven-month long Fire Academy in April 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIsl7_0XKZ2CHy00

Firefighter Recruit Position

A firefighter recruit is an entry-level position involving development of skills, knowledge and abilities related to protecting life and property. Our teams do that through firefighting and providing emergency medical treatment to the sick and injured. A candidate must successfully complete the Fire Academy, including becoming state certified as an EMT (emergency medical technician).

The annual starting salary is $38,058.00. There is a three-percent raise in pay upon successful completion of the academy. This is in addition to several other benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJG61_0XKZ2CHy00

Application Process

Download and read the Candidate Selection Procedure Manual, before applying for the firefighter recruit position. It describes in detail the requirements (application paperwork, exams, etc.) needed to complete the application process.

Submit your application online through www.raleighnc.gov/employment. Applications will NOT be accepted in person, or via fax or email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6tXP_0XKZ2CHy00

More Information

For more information, visit our Fire Department page, contact the Keeter Training Center at 919-996-6395, or email rfdrecruiter@raleighnc.gov .

