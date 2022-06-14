Father's Day gifts for cyclists - present ideas for the cyclist in your life

Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift for your cycling-obsessed dad? Yeah, us too. To save you a bit of a headache, as cyclists can be a fussy bunch, we've compiled a curated shortlist of options for you to choose from to make sure your dear Dad gets something he really loves.

If you're not a cyclist it can be hard to understand how we can be so picky about things like sock length and matching bar tape to saddle, so rest assured that all the items on this list aren't going to end up unused at the bottom of the kit draw, or lovingly tucked away in a drawer for the rest of time.

We've got some big things and small, tasty treats, and some premium options in case you're feeling super generous too. Scroll on, and take the stress out of things.

Quick Father's Day gift ideas for cyclists

Father's Day gifts for cyclists

Gift hampers for cycling dads

There are plenty of cycling-related recovery hampers and pamper kits out there to choose from, so you're bound to find something your dad will love. Many of them can fit through a letterbox, if you're sending your gift in the mail, and some can be personalised as well. Here are some of our favourites:

UnboxingRituals Cycling Recovery Box | starts at £23.95

This recovery gift hamper can be personalised with a hand written message, and comes with bath salts, an electrolyte drink powder, SIS Isotonic Energy gel, a loofah, spa treatment body pouch, a selection of vegan-friendly snacks, a coffee bag, and relaxing and energising tea bags. View Deal

Mrs L Cards 'Cyclists Kit' Letterbox Gift | £20

Add a handwritten personalised message to this letterbox giftset that contains 10 stretches cards, three food or drink items, two sachets of Epsom salts, and a gift card. View Deal

Made and Sent Personalised Recovery Cyclist Letterbox Pamper Kit | £25

Add his name and a personalised message to this letterbox pamper kit that comes with a magnesium muscle rub, shampoo and body wash, and a pillow mist to aid deep sleep for before that big sportive he's been building up to. View Deal

Jewellery & trinkets

SRAM Bike Chain Cufflinks | From £25.40

Regardless if your dad runs SRAM Red or Shimano Tiagra, a set of chain link cufflinks are sure to add a nod to his favourite hobby while he's dressed up smartly. View Deal

Bicycle Tie Clip | From £20.33

Continuing the theme of smart accessories, if your dad wears a tie clip then why not get him one of these for the collection? They can be personalised too, both on the front and the back to make it extra special. View Deal

Inner Tube Wallet | £24.40

Perhaps your dad needs a new wallet? If so then maybe a sustainable, recycled one made of innertubes might be the one to go for. Plus, when it wears out he should know how to patch it, too! View Deal

Books & prints

‘A Race for Madmen’, Chris Sidwells

The brutal history of the Tour de France

RRP: £9.99

Some jaw dropping storied from a race with rich history Easy gift with no sizing or colours to consider Only a suitable gift for those who read

The Tour de France is an annual touchstone for every keen road cyclist, and while it's undoubtedly one of the most gruelling races on the calendar it's not quite as extreme as it once was. With 'A Race for Madmen' Chris Sidwells threads together tales from historic editions to inspire the modern rider.

Sure you're unlikely to have to repair your own frame mid race at a local blacksmiths, carry a broken wheel for thousands of miles so that it leaves a sprocket-shaped scar in your back, but these tales might help when your dad needs to fix a puncture. You could even treat him to a lobster and champagne dinner a la Jacques Anquetil.

Anatomy of a Bicycle Print

Perfect if he wants to learn more about how her bike is put together

RRP: £29

Includes all the key parts of a bike Simple aesthetic Frame sold separately

The cliché of the man loving to spend time in his shed is well worn, but based in some sort of truth. If your dad likes to squirrel himself down the bottom of the garden to work on his bikes then maybe something to elevate his workshop from scruffy storage space to bicycle boutique maintenance centre is in order.

Delightful Living Personalised Cycle Ride Wooden Print

Perfect for the Sunday Club rider

RRP: £44

Personalised Made to order with fast delivery One size only

If your dad's a dedicated Sunday Club rider, then this made to order, personalisable wooden block print is a lovely gift idea. Choose the landmarks to add, personalise them to his life and routine, and give him something he can display with pride.

The Rough Stuff Fellowship Archive book

All the inspiration he needs to get out and adventure

RRP: £28

Incredible images Little slices of history No real reading required Softcover only

Has your dad ever mentioned 'the good old days'? Mine too, don't worry. If this is the case then why not treat your dad to a beautiful photobook chronicling the rides of the worlds oldest off road cycling club, the Rough Stuff Fellowship.

I am a member of the club, and own both this book and the second volume (Further Adventures in Rough Stuff), and cannot recommend them more highly. The images are beautiful, well laid out and often humorous too. The book is split into seasons, so you can see hardy men and women pushing their bikes through snow, rain, sun, and more rain, up hill and down dale on bikes from when there was only 'the bicycle'. It'll certainly make you reconsider how much a bike can handle with the right attitude.

100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, Simon Warren

Can he tick them all off?

RRP: £7.99

Portable size All areas of the UK covered Fun to tick off Long term commitment needed to complete them all

This isn’t just a gorgeous coffee table book, it’s a compendium of inspiring tales about the mostly unknown world of women’s bike racing over the past one hundred years. From the first women’s Tour de France, to the fin-de-siécle velodromes of North America, every page is packed with stories of badass women and the legacies they left behind.

Food & drink

Novello Cyclist's Three Month Coffee Subscription Gift

Give her the gift of coffee, the original cycling fuel

RRP: £30

Add a personalised message Choose beans or ground Alternative non-cycling-branded coffee subscriptions available for better prices

If she's a cyclist she's probably a coffee lover - the two go hand in hand after all. Why not treat her to a three month coffee subscription? With this gift you can choose whether to send her whole beans or ground, add a personalised message, and even extend the subscription to a longer duration. You can also designate which date you want the subscription to begin.

Functional Chocolate

Give the gift of chocolate with a functional twist

RRP: From $7.49

Special ingredients and formulas for deep sleep, a boost in energy, PMS relief, and more Be sure they actually like chocolate first

While you can never go wrong with chocolate, it can be an impersonal and unimaginative gift. Not anymore though, as The Functional Chocolate Company has developed seven different thoughtful and purposeful formulas for chocolate bars that do good, as well as tasting good.

From the blueberry and lavender infused Sleepy chocolate, to the espresso crunch Energy chocolate, there's bound to be something that appeals. Other options include chocolate bars that relieve symptoms of PMS and menopause, which can definitely be a hurdle for some women cyclists.

Each bar contains three servings, is vegan, gluten free, Fair Trade, and contains some very specialist ingredients that make it a true luxury to indulge in.

Fun and functional

Twenty-Seven Personalised Bicycle Allen Keys With Service Pack

Perfect for keeping her bike clean and tuned up

RRP: £48

Personalise it Encourage her to keep her bike in good repair Better quality bundle can be compiled yourself for less

A nice simple gift that fulfils a functional need and comes with a personalised option. This Weldite Service Pack includes multiple bike cleaning products, some puncture patches, and comes complete with a wooden-clad set of allen keys (or hex keys if you're in the US), with her name engraved onto the handle.

Speedy the Hamster Bike Wheel Buddy

Add a little fun to her bike

RRP: £12.99

A cute and silly gift that will make her smile Reflective for added safety Not to everyone's taste

Firebox is a gift-giving site with a bit of a difference, in that the gifts offered up are often quite unusual. If your mum's an animal lover she might enjoy something silly like this hamster-shaped spoke decoration. Mount it next to the rim and away Speedy goes. It's not just for fun though, it's also covered in reflective glitter, so it doubles up as an extra safety device when she's riding at night.

Primal Flamingo Socks

Inject a bit of fun into her cycling getup

RRP: £10.00 / $14.00

Fun and brightly coloured Good quality socks from a well-known brand You'll need to be confident in size and style choice

Socks may seem like a bit of a cop-out gift but cyclists absolutely love them. They're an excellent opportunity to show off a bit of personality and inject some fun into what might otherwise be some pretty serious kit. So, treat her to a fun and colourful pair of socks from Primal, whose patterns range from ice cream and sprinkles to unicorns and zebra stripes. However, we think these flamingo socks are absolutely bang on the money.

Paceline Chamois Butt’r For Her

A chamois cream specially formulated for women

RRP: £15.50 / $17.99

Contains aloe vera, shea butter and lavender oil Special formula and pH balance for intimate areas Not everyone uses chamois cream, and it might be an uncomfortable question to ask!

Chamois Butt’r is already a very popular choice amongst cyclists, and the women's-specific formula is just as good. Ingredients include aloe vera and vitamins A and E, and because the women’s formula is pH balanced specifically for lady parts, she can slather it all over. It also contains shea butter that moisturises, and tea tree oil, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It has a light consistency, similar to hand cream, and a light lavender scent. All in all, a very useful gift.

LMNH! Podium Pants

Funderwear inspired by the Tour de France

RRP: £25.00 / $34.64

Just for fun Need to be sure of size before you buy

Whether she’s a Queen of the Mountains or a Sprint snaffler, treat her to this fun triple-pack of women’s underpants, inspired by the Tour de France. Made from cotton and spandex, they’re super comfortable and feature a Look Mum No Hands! black waistband.

Rapha Women’s Classic Winter Gore-Tex Jacket

See her through the cold weather with this premium winter jacket

RRP: £270.00 / $370.00

Wind- and water-resistant Gore-Tex Infinium fabric for durability You'll need to be sure of size and colour preferences before you buy

The Rapha Women’s Classic Winter Jacket has a three-layer construction, made up of Gore-Tex Infinium fabric which is both breathable and durable, alongside a wind-resistant and water-resistant layer. What results is a hard-wearing winter cycling jacket that protects her from the elements so she can put in those winter miles. There are reflective details for improved visibility, high-stretch storm cuffs for an air-tight seal, and two rear pockets for storage.

dhb MODA Women’s SS Jersey - Aurora

For the cyclist who can never have too much kit

RRP: £50.00 / $65.00

Luxurious Italian fabrics Modern design You'll need to be sure of size and style preferences before you buy

While it’s not the time of year for a short-sleeve jersey just yet, this MODA jersey in the Aurora pattern by dhb is simply stunning and would be a great addition to anyone’s cycling wardrobe. Constructed from soft and stretchy Italian fabrics, it feels luxurious to the touch, while the relaxed fit provides maximum comfort. Even better, if she doesn’t want to wait until it’s short-sleeve weather, you can also get matching arm warmers and thermal socks to go with it.

Experience gifts for cycling mums

Velodrome Track Cycling Experience for One in Herne Hill

Empower her to try something new

RRP: £85

Makes for a great day out Includes bike hire Limited to London only

If she's daring and up for a new challenge, why not treat her to this track cycling experience at the Herne Hill velodrome in South London? It includes the hire of a fixed wheel track bike, and she'll have the chance to develop essential track cycling skills from official British Cycling coaches. Once she's got the basics down, she'll be able to race around the iconic velodrome and take on several challenges.

Online 12 Week Personalised Cycling Training Plan for One

Help her up the ante if she's training for an event

RRP: £145

The ultimate gift for someone training for an event Available around the world Will require a significant time investment on the recipient's part

Whether she's already booked onto a specific event, or she's mentioned wanting to up her game a bit, this online 12-week personalised cycling training plan could be the perfect gift for her. On top of her personalised plan, she'll gain access to training videos, guides and blogs, receive nutritional guidance, and work with a trained coach with monthly check ins to discuss her progress.

Other gifts for cyclists

Nothing above hitting the mark? Keep reading on for some of our other favourite gift ideas for cyclists for any occasion.

Personalised video from a pro cyclist

From Mas to Morkov and Morton to Moscon, get a personalised video from their favourite cyclist

RRP: Various dependent on pro cyclist chosen

Unique and personalised Limited choice of cyclists to choose from

If the person you're buying for is an avid cycling fan - or a fan of any celebrity for that matter - then Cameo might be the unique and novel gift you've been searching for.

The premise of Cameo works as follows: The website has a long list of famous faces, each of which with their own set price. Once you've decided upon the celebrity of your choice, you can put in a personal video request asking them to say, within reason, anything you like. If you want them to tell that special someone that you love them, wish them a happy birthday, or congratulate them on completing their first-ever 100-miler, they'll do it.

There's a choice of 24-hour videos which come with a quick turnaround, and standard videos which can take up to 7 days.

Portland Design Works Very Good Dog cage

A bottle cage that's a dog, or a cat, an owl, a sparrow or even an otter... just joyous

RRP: $25.00

Cute, joyous, happy... all of the good adjectives in one It is pushing the boundaries of 'novelty' that might never get used, so you'll need to know your audience

We can't think of anything more joyous than having this good boy loyally holding onto your water bottle for the duration of your ride, greeting you with his happy tongue-out smile every time you reach down to take a drink. And what's more, if your other half is a cat person (do we have to choose, why can't we be both?) then there's a feline version too. There's even an owl, a sparrow, or perhaps the best of all, an otter, and there are matching bottles to boot.

Of course, these push toward the novelty gift end of the spectrum, and some cyclists are too serious to be fitting animal lookey-likeys to their downtube for fear of not being pro enough (sigh). So if you're going to play this card for Mother's Day, know your audience. If they wear jazzy colourful socks when out riding, you're probably safe.

Kwaremont beer gift set

Belgian beer from the home of the Flandrian classic

RRP: £24.95

Wonderfully appropriate for road cycling fans Obvious taste and age-related queries to overcome

If the object of your affection is a fan of road cycling and professional racing, there's little doubt they'll have heard of the Oude Kwaremont. This cobbled road in the East Flandrian municipality of Kluisbergen, Belgium, is one of the most famous sporting stadia in the world, and has formed the launchpad of many a famous victory, coming in the closing kilometres of the Tour of Flanders.

Kwaremont plays on the fame of the iconic road, with a beer designed just for cyclists. Of course, it's a Belgian blond beer, so you'll need to know your recipient is a beer lover, and they'll need to be above the legal drinking age. Oh, and it's 6.6%, so drink it responsibly, of course.

Muc-Off essentials case

Storage for tools, spares or valuables to keep them safe

RRP: £19.99 / $19.99

Genuinely useful No sizing specifics to worry about Not something that every cyclist will use

The Muc-Off Essentials Case is reasonably affordable, with a retail price of under $20/£20, it's something that most cyclists will get use out of, and it's an easy gift that isn't size-specific and good whatever their style preferences.

An essentials case is designed to go into a rider's pocket, and it can be filled with anything they want, whether that's their phone and cash, their keys, or their spare tube and multi-tool. Depending on the chosen use case, it will keep the rain/sweat from phones, protect jersey pockets from key damage, and keep all tools together so it's all there when they need it.

Klymit Inertia Ozone Sleeping Pad

A minimalist sleeping mat for bikepacking weight weenies

Price: £114.95 / $$79.95 / €TBC

Super lightweight and packable Body mapping technology places chambers only where padding is needed

This may not look like everyone’s idea of comfort, but if the person you’re buying for is an ultra-distance gravel racer or bikepacker who cares deeply about carrying as little weight on their bike as possible, then they’ll likely be looking for ways to cut down on their cargo wherever possible. One such solution is this super lightweight and packable sleeping mat from Klymit. It features body mapping technology, whereby only the most essential areas are padded, meaning they’ll get a good night’s sleep while also benefiting from not having to carry too much bulk.

Lonely Planet, 'Epic Bike Rides of the World'

A beautiful book to inspire their next adventure

RRP: £24.99 / $35.00

200 adventure ideas Beautifully finished

If your other half is a fan of travelling with their bike, and particularly if they've been dying to get out on another adventure, then this beautiful book from Lonely Planet could be the thing to inspire their next trip. While travel restrictions may still be in place for certain parts of the world, there's nothing to stop them from delving into its pages and dreaming up the next big journey.

'The Midlife Cyclist', Phil Cavell

A roadmap for the 40+ year old rider who wants to train hard, ride fast and stay healthy

RRP: £14.99 / $20.00

Contributions from leading coaches, ex-pro and pro team doctors

In his debut book, Phil Cavell - co-founder of Cyclefit and renowned biomechanics pioneer - has put together a manifesto for cyclists over the age of 40. It explores the trend of middle-aged and older cyclists seeking to achieve high-level performance and uses contributions from a variety of experts, including ex-pros, leading coaches, and pro-team doctors, to provide a roadmap for the mature cyclist.

Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Kit

Great gift for a commuter to keep their bike clean

RRP: £84.99 / $109.99

Multiple gifts in one Genuinely useful products

If your loved one is a commuter cyclist, or they just generally come home dirty, help them to keep their bike running for longer with this all-in-one cleaning kit from Muc-Off.

It contains all the tools needed for the job, including biodegradable bike cleaner and spray wash, drivetrain cleaner, a microfibre cloth, several specialist brushes and wet lube for afterwards. Plus, it’s all stored neatly in a heavy-duty toolbox.

“Pow” - Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig – Shaking my Confidence (Image credit: The Road Book)

Dentist – Dan Martin – Completing the Set (Image credit: The Road Book)

Tom Pidcock – In the Cross-Fire (Image credit: The Road Book)

“Dear ASO” - Kathryn Bertine - A Standing Start (Image credit: The Road Book)

The Road Book 2021 First Edition, ed. Ned Boulting

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

The essential roadie almanac

RRP: £50.00 / $TBC

Excellent essays A fascinating read for any road cycling enthusiast

Since 2018 'The Road Book' has been documenting the entire year's race calendar in exquisite detail, with long-form essays and all the essential data, mapping out the entire year. Among the many essays enclosed in this year's edition, your mum will find words from Tadej Pogačar, Lizzie Deignan, Dame Sarah Storey, and Tom Pidcock. They'll read Kit Nicholson’s account of Mark Cavendish’s return to his triumphant best and a record-equalling 34th stage win at the Tour de France, as well as multiple Grand Tour stage winner Dan Martin's candid, amusing and honest account of his final Giro d’Italia.

Using code ROADCN21 , Cyclingnews readers can get an exclusive deal which includes free UK delivery or vastly discounted delivery to ROW territories, as well as four exclusive A5 prints, as shown in the gallery above.

Aeropress Go

Surely caffeine is the ultimate gift for a cyclist?

RRP: £31.99 / $31.95

Useful at home as well as on the go Small, lightweight and easily packable Brews a great-tasting cup of coffee

Cycling and coffee go hand in hand, and with the ever-growing popularity of enjoying a brew in the great outdoors, what better present to give than a packable Aeropress kit that fits inside their dangle mug? It has everything you need to brew up the perfect cup of joe while admiring the view, or getting a boost for the next leg of the ride.

Knog Oi Luxe Bike Bell

A minimalist accessory that adds a touch of class to the cockpit

RRP: £34.99 / $39.95

Distinctive ring Looks great

While a bell may seem like a trivial gift, the Knog Oi is a very classy addition to anyone’s cockpit. Its slimline, minimalist design doesn’t take up much space, and adds a touch of sophistication, while the sound it emits is polite and distinctive. It’s easy to install, fits around cables without any issues, and comes in a range of colours and two size options for narrow and wide diameter handlebars.

Bontrager Ion 200 RT & Flare RT

Compact-yet-powerful lights that punch well above their weight

RRP: £84.99 / $114.99

Daytime visible from 2k away ANT+ connectivity

A good set of lights can make all the difference to a ride, especially when it turns out to be much longer than initially planned. Your mum never has to get caught out riding home in the dark if they have a decent pair of lights to hand.

The Ion lights are small and easy to stuff into a pocket for emergencies, and they give off a powerful flash that can be seen from 2km away.

Lezyne HV Micro Floor Drive V2 ABS Pump

An excellent tool to keep on hand if they end up with a flat tyre

RRP: £50.00 / $54.99

High quality machined product PSI gauge for accurate inflation Includes a fold-out foot for easier pumping

Nothing's worse than getting caught out with a puncture, especially when your hand pump has had it and you almost lose an arm trying to reinflate your tyre afterwards.

Unlike most hand pumps that can tire you out very quickly, the Lezyne HV Micro Floor Drive acts like a miniature track pump, with a fold-out foot that you can use to stand it upright and push down to pump. It also includes a pressure gauge and makes an excellent addition to their tool stash.

Abus Bordo Lite 6055

A neatly packaged deterrent against opportunist thieves

RRP: £49.99 / $69.99

Super-neat folding design Rubber coated to protect your bike Light and easy to use Neat carrying bracket Hard to cut or burst

Help your mum keep her pride and joy safe when out and about by buying her a great quality bike lock. The Abus Bordo Lite 6055 is a folding lock that neatly folds away and can be stored easily on the frame, and is difficult to cut through. It weighs just 440g so it's not overly cumbersome to pedal around with, plus if you didn't want to use the well-designed mount, it's small enough to stash in a pocket or bag.

The best cycling sunglasses for the fashion conscious

RRP: £140.00 / $173.00

Fantastic visual clarity Great field of view Cheap price for premium product

Any road cyclist will appreciate the gift of some high-quality cycling sunglasses, and the Oakley Sutros are up there among the best, thanks to their large lenses that offer a good field of view, the visual clarity that comes with Oakley's Prizm lenses, and the secure and stable fit.

With their classic retro style, the Oakley Sutros are ideal for everyone from the elite-level cyclist to casual commuters and everything in between.

Cupple

An insulated bottle and coffee keep-cup in one stylish, eco-friendly package

RRP: From £39.50

All-in-one design fits in a regular bottle cage Never forget a reusable coffee cup Personalisation and various colour options

If the person you're buying for enjoys their coffee stops, cares about the environment, but is constantly forgetting to take their own reusable cup out on rides, then the Cupple could be an excellent solution and gift option. It's a 525ml insulated water bottle - to keep their drink cold and fresh (or warm and comforting) on the ride - and keep-cup in one. Simply untwist the stainless steel outer sleeve, and the double-walled coffee cup is slotted neatly inside, along with a silicone lid. The whole thing can fit inside a standard bottle cage, and comes in several colours with personalisation options as well to make it a very special gift.

Bone-conducting headphones for the great outdoors

RRP: £149.95 / $159.99

Listen to music without blocking surroundings

If you're buying for someone who likes to listen to music while out on the roads, offer them a safer option with these bone-conducting headphones from Aftershokz. Instead of blocking their ears, like regular headphones, the Aeropex uses bone-conduction technology to deliver a dynamic and stereo audio experience while leaving the ears open.

Weighing just 25 grams and sporting a sleek design, the Aftershokz Aeropex is comfortable to wear and ideal for listening to music and podcasts, or taking phone calls while active. Its claimed battery life is up to eight hours for music and calls, so it's suitable for daily commuters and all-day riders alike.

Silca Ypsilon Home Kit Box

Professional quality Y-wrench tool kit

RRP: £130.00 / $122.00

High strength and quality materials Beautiful birch case

Whether she's a professional bike mechanic or a home tinkerer, get her something special to add to her toolkit for Mother's Day. Silca's take on the conventional Y-wrench offers - as with all of Silca's wares - a perfect blend of beauty and functionality.

The lightweight composite Y-shaped body features ergonomic grips so that it's comfortable to hold and manoeuvre over an extended period of time. Meanwhile the high-strength CrV steel spines leading to the allen keys offer long-lasting wear. The third arm is a quarter-inch bit collet with a magnetic attachment. For this there's an array of options, including allen bits from 1.5-6mm, Torx bits from T8-T30, and variously sized Philips and Flathead screw bits.

Gift them the ultimate aero road helmet, with a sprinkling of Rapha

RRP: £220.00 / $250.00

Outstanding ventilation Protects against rotational impact Lightweight and comfortable

The POC Ventral Spin helmet has revolutionised the way we can stay protected while cycling on the road. Spin technology offers brain-saving protection against rotational forces, while the fully-wrapped unibody shell construction offers optimal coverage. Meanwhile the accelerated airflow zones create advanced ventilation channels for serious cooling, making this an exceptionally lightweight, aerodynamic and safe helmet. And now you can gift it to your favourite cyclist, complete with some beautiful Rapha styling with this recent collaboration.

GoPro Hero 10 Black

Perfect for the budding vlogger or filmmaker

RRP: £584.97 / $599.97

Shoots 5.3K video Front display ideal for vloggers Waterproof to 33ft 1080p live streaming

Launched only a few months ago, the new Hero 10 Black sits atop GoPro’s famous Hero lineup. With it came some big changes, including Hypersmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 features, which provide better video quality, higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. It’s the ultimate piece of tech for any cycling vlogger or budding filmmaker.

What's more, GoPro often bundles up other goodies with the camera when you take out a year's subscription to GoPro, so there are fewer extras to buy to get shooting.

Philips Lumea Prestige Hair Removal Device

For the cyclist who shaves their legs

RRP: £475.00 / $610.99

A safe and gentle way to remove leg hair Cordless for easy use

For many road cyclists, removing leg hair is just as important as lubing a chain. Wind tunnel data has shown that shaving your legs can actually make you faster on the bike, so it’s no surprise that many serious cyclists shave their legs. With the nasty side effects that can come with shaving, why not treat the dedicated cyclist in your life to this wireless hair removal device, offering a much gentler alternative to the razor.

Give them everything they need to go exploring

RRP: £599.99 / $599.99

Built-in coach function Dynamic performance monitoring Connect to your phone for text alerts 24 hours of battery life

Whether they’re planning a big adventure or planning some intensive training for next season, the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is jam-packed with all the features your mother will need to succeed. Including performance tracking that monitors VO2 max, recovery time and training load, among others, and daily workout suggestions tailored to their fitness level, this is the ultimate training companion for any serious cyclist. Treat them to a bundle, so they’ll also get a heart-rate monitor, cadence sensor, and speed sensor.

De'Longhi Magnifica

Because cycling and coffee go hand in hand

RRP: £499.99 / $699.95

Bean-to-cup grinder and coffee maker Includes a milk frother

Coffee as almost as important to cycling as the bike itself, and any cyclist who receives this on Mother's Day will feel truly spoilt. Complete with an integrated coffee bean grinder that can be adjusted for seven different coarseness levels, and a milk frother, they can bring the luxury of the coffee shop home with them.

The De'Longhi Magnifica is programmable so they can make their coffee exactly how they like it, while the machine itself is easy to clean and features automatic cleaning programmes, including descaling to help prolong its shelf life.

The pinnacle of summer (or indoor) road shoes

RRP: £380.00 / $428.00

Vented Mouthport toe box Mesh upper for superior ventilation WorldTour-proven features

If you’re buying for a serious road racer, then treat them to something really special. The S-Works Vent shoes are the new gold standard for summer racing, packed with WorldTour-proven features like Body Geometry Longitudinal Arch, Varus Wedge, PadLock heel, FACT Powerline carbon outsole, BOA S3-Snap dials, and a personalised insole with a Metatarsal Button.

Most importantly, these shoes deliver expert moisture management and ventilation to help keep feet dry and fresh during a sweltering race.

The perfect addition to anyone’s pain cave

RRP: £1,199.00 / $1,400.00

Near universal hub-compatibility Max power: 2,200W Max incline: 25%

With a huge number of cyclists having taken their workouts indoors, turbo trainers and smart trainers have been difficult to get hold of, with the most affordable options selling out and remaining unavailable for a long time. If you’re buying for someone who is desperate to start cycling indoors, and you’re feeling especially flush and generous, why not treat them to the Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer, the granddaddy of all smart trainers.

Sennheiser Momentum 2

Stylish in-ear wireless earphones with all the bells and whistles

RRP: £279.00 / $299.98

Far from a cycling-specific gift Great for Zwifting with music/Netflix/Eurosport

With the boom in indoor cycling, why not get them something to help make their pain cave sessions all the more pleasant? These sleek-looking earphones from Sennheiser are as good as it gets, offering active noise cancelling, while touch controls allow you to play and pause audio, and skip back and forth between tracks. They’re even compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Campagnolo The Big Corkscrew

For the Campag connoisseur’s collection

RRP: £199.99 / $230.00

Campagnolo’s signature artisanship Definitely a talking piece

For anyone with a deep love of Campagnolo groupsets , the Campy Corkscrew - as it’s often lovingly called - is a standout Mother's Day gift idea. It’s essentially an oversized corkscrew, but made with the premium materials and Italian flair you’d expect from Tullio Campagnolo. As a functional corkscrew, it’s designed to prevent the bottle from shaking and to never twist through the cork and cause it to drop into the wine. As a collector’s item, its careful finish includes some well-considered details like the design of the screws, derived from the 70s Super Record crankset. It’s bound to be a crowd-pleaser in the right hands.

Small gifts for cyclists

Pedro’s Tyre Levers

Some of the best, strongest tyre levers around

Price: £4.99 / $5.25 / €5.97

Robust strength and chisel shape makes light work for tight tyre removal Cheap and cheerful with a range of colours to choose from

No cyclist should be without tyre levers, as they’re essential for when the inevitable happens and you have to fix a flat. With more and more gravel bikes coming equipped with tubeless tyres, it’s more important than ever that off-road riders are equipped to handle the sometimes ludicrously tight tyre-rim combinations.

Pedro’s tyre levers are renowned for their robust build and chisel tip shape, which makes it easier to insert them beneath the tyre bead without slipping. What’s more, they’re available in different colours, making them a cheap, cheerful and very useful gift.

One month subscription to Strava

Unlock a whole host of incredible features

RRP: £6.99 / $7.99

Offers smarter training, deeper analysis and safer workouts When you purchase a gift certificate, you also get a free month

If it isn't on Strava, it didn't happen, right? If your mum is a firm believer of this, then the gift of a Strava subscription could be the thing that makes her year, unlocking a whole host of premium features and giving her the tools she need to up her training once and for all. Plus, when you buy a gift certificate for Strava, you can also get a free month's subscription for yourself!

There's the option of an annual subscription if you want to go large.

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX+

A small but fully comprehensive tool wrap

Price: £36.99 / $44.95 / €33.30

Comprehensive workshop quality tools in a portable package

Many folks carry a ‘pen-knife-style’ multi-tool out on their rides, but that fold-out design can often get in the way of the tools’ actual use. A mini ratchet system like this one from Topeak may take a little more time to unpack and get into action, but it’s packed full of clever features and workshop-quality tools that will always come in handy on the trailside.

SiS GO Isotonic Gel Variety Pack

Avoid the dreaded hunger knock

RRP: £14.00 / $11.00

Mix of flavours Offers a great introduction to energy gels if they're new to them

The bonk, hunger knock, hitting the wall or blowing up. Call it what you will, it's never a pleasant experience. It's caused by a lack of carbohydrates and can be avoided by eating regularly during exercise. A bundle of energy food from SIS is a great gift for a cyclist, so why not treat them to one of these variety packs containing seven different fruity flavours?

Gravel-specific bar tape with extra comfort built in

Price: £31.99 / $39.99 / €39.90

Provides maximum absorption and cushioning for off-road riding Tacky finish for superior grip, even in the wet

A small but effective upgrade they can make to their bike is to replace the bar tape with something designed specifically for going off-road, like this Terra tape from Fizik. Made with Bondcush material, it’s designed to cushion the rattle transmitted through the bike to the hands and wrists, absorbing those vibrations and maintaining comfort for longer.

At 3mm, it’s the brand’s thickest tape option, and it comes with a gel backer that makes it easy to remove when the time comes, helps to enhance damping, and has a tacky finish that will help them maintain a good grip of their bars even when it rains.

If you want to read more about it, check out our Fizik Terra Microtex Bondcush Gel Tacky Bar Tape review.

DeFeet Socks

Sock doping, it's a thing!

RRP: £13.99 / $18.00

Endless colour options Great for all styles

Cyclists and socks are a formidable duo. A great add-on to a more expensive present, these pro-level De Feet socks will give go-faster cred. If you're unsure on the exact colour, choose white for road cyclists, black for everyone else!

Worry Less Design ‘The laws of cycling’ mug

For the cyclist who needs a bit of motivation

RRP: £9.99 / $14.00

Two-tone design Glossy finish Affordable

If you're really stumped for a Father's Day gift idea, you can never go wrong with a mug, and luckily for you there are plenty of cycling mugs to choose from. We like this 'laws of cycling' design, because it outlines eight motivational mottos that every cyclist can appreciate when they're going through a period of low motivation.

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Water Bottle

A sustainable and long-lasting bottle for the bike

RRP: £19.95 / $33.95

Long-lasting and durable Supports a good cause

Klean Kanteen is a family-run business that produces a whole range of insulated stainless steel water bottles, among other products. They’re BPA-free and offer an alternative to plastic bottles. Most importantly the company is dedicated to improving the environment, and works closely with organisations and schools in Chico, California, to provide water stations with free filtered water at events, among other things. By purchasing a Klean Kanteen bottle - which fits nicely in a standard bottle cage by the way - you’re doing something great with your money, as well as treating the cyclist in your life to something long-lasting that they’ll use again and again.

Science in Sport Rego Rapid Recovery Drink Powder

For the cyclist who regularly pushes their limits

RRP: £12.99 / $20.00

Easy to digest Rebuilds muscles You'll need an idea of their preferred flavour

Science in Sport's recovery drinks are formulated to help with rebuilding and recovering after a gruelling time in the saddle. For the cyclist who pushes themself hard, this is a thoughtful gift that they’ll be sure to use. It’s easy on the stomach and provides a blend of protein and complex carbohydrates, along with a host of other supplements to aid recovery.