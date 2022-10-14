ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why October 16th Matters in Rock History

Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Grace Slick performed as a member of Jefferson Airplane for the first time at San Francisco’s Fillmore West.

In 1972, Creedence Clearwater Revival announced that they were splitting up. They released a statement which read, “We don’t regard this as breaking up. We look at it as an expansion of our activities. We will devote our time to individual rather than group projects.”

In 1982, Hall & Oates released their hit album H2O , which featured songs like “Maneater,” “One on One” and “Family Man.”

In 1996, the episode of MTV Unplugged with Oasis premiered, but singer Liam Gallagher didn’t perform due to a sore throat and instead, drank a beer during the show, heckling his brother, Noel , between songs.

In 2003, Courtney Love appeared in court in an effort to regain custody of her daughter, Francis Bean Cobain , who was placed in the care of Kurt Cobain ’s mother after Love was arrested for being under the influence of drugs.

And in 2006, legendary New York punk club CBGB closed. The venue, which first opened in 1973, is credited with helping launch punk music after discovering the likes of The Ramones and Patti Smith .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

