Missed Prime Day? Here are the best Amazon deals that are still available

By Matt Horne
Posted by 
Nerdable
Nerdable
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prime Day may be over but not all of the best deals have ended. We've found the remaining gems from the sale. In the debris of the explosion that was Amazon Prime Day, there are still deals to be found. It happens every year — by accident or design, some of the products featuring in the sale are still on offer. Some of them aren’t quite the bargain they were earlier in the week, but they still represent good value for money.

www.androidauthority.com
