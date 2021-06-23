Missed Prime Day? Here are the best Amazon deals that are still available

Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of consumer electronics. Ranking number four on the list of Chromebook vendors by volume, Samsung has an impressive lineup of devices running Chrome OS. If premium design is your thing, Samsung is definitely one of the top Chromebook manufacturers to consider. Indeed, the new flagship Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. With the first ever QLED display on a Chromebook, this laptop is excellent for work and play. Those that use a Samsung Android phone as their daily device will also enjoy further integration into the rich Samsung ecosystem.