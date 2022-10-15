ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

The ‘Real Housewives’ Aren’t Afraid to Open Up About Their Plastic Surgery — Learn Who Got What Done

By Lex Briscuso
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Nip and tuck! The ladies of the Real Housewives franchise have celebrated their plastic surgery procedures over the years — and some have even gone under the knife on camera. We rounded up all the Bravo babes who are open about their fillers, Botox, nose jobs, breast augmentations and everything in-between ... and, unsurprisingly, there's a lot of them to choose from.

In December 2019, Life & Style sat down exclusively with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams , Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan to talk about the stigma behind cosmetic surgery.

25 Celebrities Who Admit They've Had Work Done Over the Years

“I feel like a lot of times when women get work done we’re shamed because you, you know, altered anything or you’re trying to change because a lot of times people think that women get work done for other people or for a man,” Porsha explained. “In actuality I’m able to celebrate it and I’m sure you guys are too, because I do it for myself.”

The RHOA vet noted that the truth is most women undergo surgery for themselves, not others. “Whatever I have fixed or tweaked or whatever, it was just for me to feel better about myself,” the New Celebrity Apprentice star continued. “I think the biggest thing too is that all of it doesn’t necessarily have to do with like surgery. It’s just the mindset of feeling good and celebrating who I am.”

Longtime RHONY cast member Sonja completely agreed, adding her personal feelings become part of the decision process. "There was nothing wrong with me before and I feel better, having a little work done," she explained.

'Don't Be Tardy' Star Brielle Biermann's Transformation Through the Years

That being said, the Sonja by Sonja Morgan founder explained that less is definitely more when it comes to making changes. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the trick with having a little work done," she said. "If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I mean, you don’t want to go overboard, right? Just a little tweak.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see which of your favorite Real Housewives stars have been open about their plastic surgery over the years!

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Actress Angela Lansbury Dies at 96: See Statement from Family After Her Death

Saying goodbye to a legend. Hollywood icon Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96 on Tuesday, October 11, her family confirmed in a statement to Closer. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the statement read. “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Real Hair With No Wigs, Extensions: ‘Hair Health Journey’

Putting in time! Kylie Jenner gave a rare glimpse of her real hair without a wig or extensions, and it looks fabulous. “Over a year into the hair health journey, and this is how we’re doing,” the Kardashians star, 25, captioned a video showing off her thick locks via Instagram on Monday, October 10. Kylie’s hair, which sat just past her shoulders, looked shiny and healthy as she ran her fingers through it.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

45K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy