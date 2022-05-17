ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homemade Apple Cider Vinegar Flea & Tick Remedy For Dogs & Cats

 5 days ago
(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Have you read the warning label on the packaging of your flea and tick treatments? Those are some pretty scary side effects. It’s no wonder so many dog and cat parents are looking for more natural ways to fight off those pesky mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks.

If you’re concerned about using these medications, talk to your vet about alternative treatments to keep pests off pets. There are several natural solutions you can discuss with your vet, but always rely on their advice first before you make any changes.

Here’s a homemade flea and tick remedy spray that you can whip up in your own kitchen. You probably have the ingredients in your home right now. If not, time to go shopping! Don’t forget to pick up a bone for your pup.

Apple Cider Vinegar Flea & Tick Remedy Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. apple cider vinegar
  • 4 oz. warm water
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda

Instructions:

First, put the dry ingredients into a spray bottle and then slowly add the liquids. You’re going to get a reaction, so do it over the sink .

Be sure to note the shelf life of your apple cider vinegar so you can mark the spray bottle with your own expiration date.

Store it in a cool, dark area.

How Should You Use It?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25OXye_0XJz7us800

(Picture Credit: sturti/Getty Images)

This spray may not kill fleas and ticks, but these nasty bugs hate apple cider vinegar. The solution is likely to make fleas and ticks jump off of your dog and stay off, as long as you treat them regularly.

You can use this potion as you would an over-the-counter flea and or tick spray. You can treat bedding and spray it directly on your dog’s fur.

Obviously, be careful to avoid the face and eyes like you normally would.

This spray is natural and not toxic, so you can use your hands to massage it into the fur so it can reach the skin beneath.

Spray your pup once a week or when your dog starts scratching, and don’t forget to work the solution down into your pet’s skin.

After you give it a try, come back and tell us how it worked and what you thought of the spray.

Do you know any other natural flea and tick remedies? How do you protect your pooch from pests? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Homemade Apple Cider Vinegar Flea & Tick Remedy For Dogs & Cats appeared first on DogTime .

