’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
16 days ago
 16 days ago
Tamara Beckwith/NY Post/MEGA

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think.

The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 days in order to stay in the United States. Many of the duos meet by chance on exotic getaways, while others have chatted with their soon-to-be spouses for months online before finally connecting in person.

90 Day Fiancé sparked a popular franchise on the network, expanding its universe with spinoffs like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and more. In April 2020, TLC debuted 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which took a peek at how married couples from the original series were adjusting to life in lockdown together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When executive producer Matt Sharp first dreamt up the concept for the reality dating show, he was shocked by how “prevalent” the topic was.

“These were people from all walks of life and all states who started talking to people online and fell in love,” he recalled to Glamour in February 2020. “We discovered that once people found [others] abroad and traveled to meet them, they would then propose. The most interesting part of all, to us, was the K-1 visa process. … The second they hit U.S. soil, there’s a ticking clock.”

Alon Orstein, senior vice president of development and production at TLC, instantly thought the show was a “perfect” fit for his network.

“It immediately sparked with us,” he told Glamour. “It was authentic. It was not manufactured reality. These were people who had already connected. They may not know each other well, but they met on their own and they came from different backgrounds, cultures, and religions.”

While several of the couples from the original series haven’t found their happy ending, others have gone on to start families of their own once settled in the United States. In October 2019, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who appeared on season 3 in 2015, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that they were expecting their first child together. At the time, Loren admitted that she felt “excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more.” Their son, Shai, was born in April 2020.

How big are reality star salaries? Jason Tartick breaks it down with Us Weekly editors.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple told Us exclusively of their son’s birth. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

Scroll down to see which 90 Day Fiancé couples are still together.

