Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Week 2 in the NFL is already undeway. Even though you may have already conducted your fantasy drafts, we rank the top-20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Each year there are a few quarterbacks who surprise the world as they ascend into fantasy football stardom. In 2020, Josh Allen broke out in spectacular fashion for the Buffalo Bills. Who will be the 2021 fantasy football darling? There are several good candidates, especially with the incoming rookie draft class.

Updated weekly throughout the season, here are our top-20 NFL QB rankings.

2021 NFL QB Rankings

20. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 16)

18/32, 188 yards, 1 TD

Five rushing yards

Ben Roethlisberger Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

Feeling like they’ve got their running game back under control with the addition of Najee Harris, Ben Roethlisberger could be in for a stronger, more consistent year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Benefitting from a more talented skill-position group, Big Ben suddenly has plenty of big options to target in the red zone with Chase Claypool, Eric Ebron, and Harris. Despite an unproven offensive line, Roethlisberger now gets the ball out quickly, avoiding sacks in the process. Looking lethargic offensively for most of the game, Big Ben’s performance against the Bills did nothing to ease the concerns of the Steelers’ line.

19. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 19)

36/49, 351 yards, 2 TDs

Kirk Cousins Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

Not anyone’s first choice when it comes to fantasy football, Kirk Cousins could be a sleeper candidate for a big year. With what’s supposed to be a reinforced offensive line and one of the best trios of skill-position players in the NFL, Cousins just needs to stay healthy and avoid turnovers to put up huge fantasy numbers. However, turnovers and sacks could just as easily hold him back. Cousins is a bit of a fantasy football risk. In his first matchup, we saw the typical ho-humming from Cousins, taking his sweet time to make decisions. However, Cousins salvaged his fantasy day by refusing to give in, putting up nice-looking numbers on the stat sheet.

18. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 20)

34/56, 435 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Six rushing yards

Derek Carr Bye Week: October 31st, 2021 (Week 8)

It feels like a make-or-break season for Derek Carr . After an offensive line teardown, the pressure’s on for Carr to continue improving in Jon Gruden’s system. With speedsters such as Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, and Kenyan Drake, there is plenty of big-play potential for the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday Night Football, Carr started slow but finished strong , ending with 435 passing yards and game-winning touchdown. It was a gutsy performance under the lights.

17. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 17)

28/51, 332 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs

-2 rushing yards

Trevor Lawrence Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

As the top drafted rookie quarterback in 2021 fantasy leagues, Trevor Lawrence is a bit of a gamble. Though, Lawrence offers a high ceiling paired with Jacksonville’s wide receivers. Lawrence may be on the run a lot behind the shaky offensive line the Jaguars have put together. One could nab the steal of the draft if Lawrence can come anything close to Justin Herbert’s fantasy excellence in 2020. In his rookie debut, Lawrence looked a bit shaky at times. After losing his first-ever regular-season game, it will be interesting to see how the young phenom responds next week.

16. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 15)

44/69, 516 yards, 2 TDs

122 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Daniel Jones Bye Week: November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

Daniel Jones is perhaps the ultimate boom-or-bust candidate in fantasy football. Super athletic, Jones is always a threat to use his legs. Unfortunately, he has a wicked tendency to fumble the ball. In 28 starts, Jones has thrown 22 interceptions and fumbled 30 times. Across that time, the Giants have gone 8-20. He’ll make throws that earn him the nickname Danny Dimes and other times he looks incompetent. But in fantasy football, DJ is a sleeper pick thanks to his dual-threat ability.

15. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 14)

21/35, 147 yards

Eight rushing yards

Matt Ryan Bye Week: October 17th, 2021 (Week 6)

The Atlanta Falcons love to dial up passing plays for Matt Ryan . Under new coach Arthur Smith, that’s unlikely to change. In fact, Smith may put Ryan in more favorable play-action scenarios to help him take advantage of his newest target, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts . With 10 consecutive seasons throwing for over 4,000 yards , Matty Ice is always ready to strike. If Pitts, Calvin Ridley, and Ryan can click on Sundays, there will be lots of happy fantasy football players. So far, no good. Ryan averaged a putrid 4.7 yards per attempt, he’ll have to improve if the Falcons hope to be effective through the air in 2021.

14. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (LW: 18)

21/28, 321 yards, 1 INT

Seven rushing yards

Baker Mayfield Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Operating one of the best ground-and-pound games in the NFL makes Baker Mayfield suffer when it comes to fantasy stardom. A case could be made for Mayfield to have his best fantasy season yet with Odell Beckham Jr. coming back to the lineup. With his top receiver returning, Mayfield’s passing yardage and touchdown total should only increase as he enters his second year in Kevin Stefanski’s offense. It may have been a product of facing the Chiefs, but Mayfield was on point during his first game. The Browns’ passing offense once again looked potent, even without OBJ .

13. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (LW: 13)

21/35, 212 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

17 rushing yards, 1 TD

Ryan Tannehill Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Ryan Tannehill is another safe fantasy pick. A master of avoiding turnovers, Tannehill has increasingly offered more as a runner while boosting his TD totals. The addition of touchdown vacuum Julio Jones should help Tannehill’s passing statistics, but the Titans didn’t get Julio involved much in his first game. Tannehill and the Titans will have to forget their Week 1 performance as they prepare to face the Seahawks in Week 2.

12. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 11)

20/27, 261 yards, 2 TDs

Two rushing yards

Joe Burrow Bye Week: November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

It should be an exciting year for anyone who drafts Joe Burrow in their fantasy league. Armed with three receivers with 1,000-yard potential and an RB in Joe Mixon who also collects yards after the catch, Burrow is a strong fantasy breakout candidate. Burrow can deliver his talented quartet of skill position players the ball and collect massive amounts of yardage and touchdowns, racking up insane fantasy points along the way. Burrow’s knee looked as good as ever, but it was his ability to scan the field quickly that impressed in Week 1 . Ja’Marr Chase is for real . These are not your grandfather’s Bengals.

11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 12)

27/35, 264 yards, 3 TDs

62 rushing yards

Jalen Hurts Bye Week: December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

What a beast! Jalen Hurts was on fire in Week 1 . Thanks to his ability to make plays with his arm or his feet, Hurts offers sky-high fantasy potential. As far as dual-threat quarterbacks go, Hurts could become one of the best in the business. Hurts’ fantasy stock is rising quickly.

NFL Fantasy QB rankings: Top 10

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 9)

31/47, 337 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

-1 rushing yard

Justin Herbert Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

As the top rookie fantasy quarterback in 2020, Justin Herbert was an extremely popular waiver wire pickup last year. Nobody’s overlooking Herbert as he enters his second season. The Chargers’ reinforced offensive line could even set up Herbert to be more successful as a passer. Could Herbert even make a push to become a top-five fantasy QB? Herbert passed his test against a top-ranked Washington defensive unit with flying colors. The second-year pro could climb up these top 20 NFL QB rankings quickly.

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 10)

20/26, 321 yards, 3 TDs

-5 rushing yards

Matthew Stafford Bye Week: November 21st, 2021 (Week 11)

Living it up in the sunshine of Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is in for a breakout fantasy year throwing to the Rams’ arsenal of weapons. Just don’t expect much help in the rushing TD department, as Stafford hasn’t scored on the ground since 2016. Stafford’s first day on the job was an overwhelming success, only letting six passes touch the ground and averaging a phenomenal 12.3 yards per attempt. We’re going to see some fireworks in LA.

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (LW: 6)

15/28, 133 yards, 2 INTs

Aaron Rodgers Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Perhaps no Sunday story was bigger than Aaron Rodgers looking nothing like himself in his first test of the 2021 season. The three-time MVP shouldn’t have any issues brushing off one bad game. One thing fantasy owners can take solace in is if AR12 ever did get traded, his fantasy numbers wouldn’t be impacted. Rodgers has been the epitome of consistency. We wouldn’t overreact from some early jitters, definitely start Rodgers in your fantasy leagues as the Packers take on the Lions in Week 2.

7. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 8)

32/50, 379 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs

Tom Brady Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Tom Brady is the undeniable GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks. Unfortunately, his lack of mobility doesn’t always translate the best when it comes to fantasy football. From a pure passing perspective, TB12 puts up a lot of fantasy points. In the first game of the season, Brady showed he hasn’t lost a step, with the announcers raving about how he’s only getting better with age. He’s not getting any faster though.

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 7)

42/58, 403 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

13 rushing yards

Dak Prescott Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

In the first half of last season, Dak Prescott had many fantasy owners feeling like they were set to win their league championship. Injuries happen. Prescott may have slipped a bit in some fantasy drafts, but Thursday night’s performance showed Dak is back , and as good as ever, if not better. If Prescott maintains this pace all season, the Cowboys’ QB could be a fantasy league steal.

Elite fantasy football quarterbacks (top-five fantasy QBs)

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 5)

18/23, 254 yards, 4 TD

Nine rushing yards

Russell Wilson Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

At the start of last season, Russell Wilson helped many players win their fantasy matchups. Then, in Week 9, Russ stopped cooking. After changing offensive coordinators, Wilson should get back to fantasy dominance with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at his side. By putting up big numbers while avoiding turnovers and making plays with his feet, Wilson is an awesome fantasy quarterback. As coach Carroll reluctantly noted , Russ is already cookin’ to the tune of four touchdowns and zero turnovers.

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 4)

19/30, 235 yards, 1 TD

86 rushing yards

Lamar Jackson Bye Week: October 31st, 2021 (Week 8)

The Baltimore Ravens revamped their wide receiver room this offseason and it could lead to a bounce-back fantasy season for Lamar Jackson . With Raven RBs dropping like flies , LJ will have to shoulder more of the load, which could make him an even bigger fantasy star. Trying to recapture his 2019 MVP form, Jackson is always a dangerous matchup for any opponent in fantasy football in that he rarely lets fantasy owners down on the ground. Nobody is more dangerous in the open field than Jackson. On MNF fans witnessed what makes the Ravens’ QB so special.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

30/51, 270 yards, 1 TD

44 rushing yards

Josh Allen Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

If you drafted Josh Allen in your fantasy league last season, congratulations. In 2021, Allen should continue racking up fantasy points thanks to the dynamic duo of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Allen has at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has never had a season with more than 12 interceptions. Allen attempted 51 passes in Week 1. Without a dominant running game, look for the Bills to continue airing it out.

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 3)

21/32, 289 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

20 rushing yards, 1 TD

Kyler Murray Bye Week: November 28th, 2021 (Week 12)

Lamar Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award, having a historic fantasy season along the way. With the loaded Cardinals receiving corps, we might be wowed by Kyler Murray ’s stats in a similar manner in 2021. What makes Murray more appealing than LJ is his ability to pick up more fantasy points through the air. Is K1 in for a magical fantasy year? Murray’s Week 1 performance was a great start, tallying a total of five touchdowns . K1 should be a safe play again this week against the Vikings.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)

27/36, 337 yards, 3 TDs

18 rushing yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes Bye Week: November 28th, 2021 (Week 12)

Not only is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback in the NFL, he’s also the best option in fantasy football. Now that he has better protection, Mahomes will have more time to launch deep bombs downfield to Tyreek Hill, which we already saw in Week 1 . As long as Hill and Travis Kelce are around to haul in touchdowns, Mahomes will help win fantasy matchups. His ability to put up other-worldly statistics places Mahomes at No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.

