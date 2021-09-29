CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Tom Brady wins again

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVEjv_0XJifCj200

Week 3 of the NFL season is already over. Even though you may have already conducted your fantasy drafts, we rank the top-20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Each year there are a few quarterbacks who surprise the world as they ascend into fantasy football stardom. In 2020, Josh Allen broke out in spectacular fashion for the Buffalo Bills. Who will be the 2021 fantasy football darling? There are several good candidates, especially with the incoming rookie draft class.

Updated weekly throughout the season, here are our top-20 NFL QB rankings.

2021 NFL QB Rankings

20. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (Last week: 15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUSFL_0XJifCj200
Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates his touchdown run against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
  • 780 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
  • 48 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Baker Mayfield Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Operating one of the best ground-and-pound games in the NFL makes Baker Mayfield suffer when it comes to fantasy stardom. A case could be made for Mayfield to have his best fantasy season yet with Odell Beckham Jr. coming back to the lineup. With his top receiver returning, Mayfield’s passing yardage and touchdown total should only increase as he operates his second year in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

19. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (LW: 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5MDE_0XJifCj200
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • 756 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
  • 100 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Ryan Tannehill Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Ryan Tannehill is another safe fantasy pick. A master of avoiding turnovers, Tannehill has increasingly offered more as a runner while boosting his TD totals. The addition of touchdown vacuum Julio Jones should help Tannehill’s passing statistics throughout the season.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Titans, check out #Titans rumors, rankings, and news here .

18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQD0W_0XJifCj200
Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) prepares to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
  • 801 passing yards, 5 TD, 2 INT
  • 64 rushing yards
  • Jared Goff Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Jared Goff has his moments. There are drives where he looks worthy of his No. 1 draft pick status. Then there are others where he doesn’t look like he belongs on the field. Goff has the ability to put up big fantasy numbers, but his tendency to turn the ball over is a major drawback. It doesn’t help that the Lions don’t have much offensive firepower either.

17. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (LW: 18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwKBY_0XJifCj200
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • 827 passing yards, 4 TD
  • 44 rushing yards
  • Teddy Bridgewater Bye Week: November 21st, 2021 (Week 11)

Given a chance at redemption, Teddy Bridgewater has looked like a new quarterback in Denver. Playing more aggressively, Teddy Two Gloves has the Broncos off to a 3-0 start in the competitive AFC West. Bridgewater should be able to keep playing relatively mistake-free football in Mile High.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304hFA_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
Peyton Manning reportedly interested in Denver Broncos ownership role

16. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers (LW: 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6ZSG_0XJifCj200
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • 888 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
  • 17 rushing yards, 3 TD
  • Sam Darnold Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Entering his fourth season as a starter and his first in Carolina, Sam Darnold has a career-high 68.2% completion rate. Most importantly, the 2018 3rd overall pick has the Panthers off to a 3-0 start, which is more wins than he had with the Jets all of last season across 12 games. Finally surrounded by some talent, Darnold has a chance to make strides in his development over the course of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WjXG_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
NFL picks against the spread: Week 4 provides some big games

15. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DT8Wy_0XJifCj200
Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
  • 640 passing yards, 7 TD, 3 INT
  • Nine rushing yards
  • Joe Burrow Bye Week: November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

It should be an exciting year for anyone who drafted Joe Burrow in their fantasy league. Armed with three receivers with 1,000-yard potential and an RB in Joe Mixon who also collects yards after the catch, Burrow is a strong fantasy breakout candidate. Burrow can deliver his talented quartet of skill position players the ball and collect massive amounts of yardage and touchdowns, racking up insane fantasy points along the way. Burrow’s knee has looked as good as ever, but it’s his ability to quickly scan the field that’s been impressive in year two. Ja’Marr Chase is for real . These are not your grandfather’s Bengals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5zVX_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

14. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZK5kA_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • 956 passing yards, 6 TD, 3 INT
  • 27 rushing yards
  • Justin Herbert Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

As the top rookie fantasy quarterback in 2020, Justin Herbert was an extremely popular waiver wire pickup last year. Nobody’s overlooking Herbert as he goes through his second season. The Chargers’ reinforced offensive line could even set up Herbert to be more successful as a passer. Could Herbert even make a push to become a top-five fantasy QB? He’ll have to claw his way back from throwing two crucial interceptions against the Cowboys, but Herbert still offers great potential. The second-year pro could climb up these top 20 NFL QB rankings quickly.

Check out our NFL top 100 player rankings

13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (LW: 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plovB_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
  • 649 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
  • Six rushing yards
  • Aaron Rodgers Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Perhaps no Week 1 story was bigger than Aaron Rodgers looking nothing like himself in his first test of the 2021 season. The three-time MVP quickly moved past one bad game by tossing six touchdowns over his next two games. One thing fantasy owners can take solace in is if AR12 ever did get traded, his fantasy numbers wouldn’t be impacted. Rodgers has been the epitome of consistency. We wouldn’t overreact from some early jitters, keep starting Rodgers in your fantasy leagues.

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMJRg_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • 878 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
  • 19 rushing yards
  • Dak Prescott Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

In the first half of last season, Dak Prescott had many fantasy owners feeling like they were set to win their league championship. Injuries happen. Prescott may have slipped a bit in some fantasy drafts, but his performances so far have shown Dak is back , and as good as ever, if not better. If Prescott maintains this pace all season, the Cowboys’ QB could be a fantasy league steal.

11. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAopj_0XJifCj200
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
  • 782 passing yards, 2 TD
  • 161 rushing yards, 2 TD
  • Daniel Jones Bye Week: November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

Daniel Jones is perhaps the ultimate boom-or-bust candidate in fantasy football. Super athletic, Jones is always a threat to use his legs. Unfortunately, he has a wicked tendency to turn the ball over. He’ll make throws that earn him the nickname Danny Dimes and other times he looks incompetent. But in fantasy football, DJ is a sleeper pick thanks to his dual-threat ability.

Check out our latest fantasy football rankings

NFL Fantasy QB rankings: Top 10

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wcpy7_0XJifCj200
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
  • 780 passing yards, 5 TD, 2 INT
  • 179 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Jalen Hurts Bye Week: December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

Jalen Hurts has been a decent fantasy QB through three weeks. Thanks to his ability to make plays with his arm or his feet, Hurts offers sky-high fantasy potential. As far as dual-threat quarterbacks go, Hurts could become one of the best in the business. Hurts’ fantasy stock is on the rise. After a Week 3 dud, Hurts hopes to flush the deuce out of his system.

9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYJpH_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
  • 895 passing yards, 7 TD
  • 32 rushing yards
  • Russell Wilson Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

At the start of last season, Russell Wilson helped many players win their fantasy matchups. Then, in Week 9, Russ stopped cooking. After changing offensive coordinators, Wilson should get back to fantasy dominance with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at his side. By putting up big numbers while avoiding turnovers and making plays with his feet, Wilson is an awesome fantasy quarterback. However, with just seven total touchdowns through three games, his fantasy stats aren’t that great yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioxr4_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
Seattle Seahawks schedule and 2021 season predictions

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5JG0_0XJifCj200
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
  • 918 passing yards, 8 TD
  • 37 rushing yards
  • Kirk Cousins Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

Not anyone’s first choice when it comes to fantasy football, Kirk Cousins could be a sleeper candidate for a big year. With what’s supposed to be a reinforced offensive line and one of the best trios of skill-position players in the NFL, Cousins just needs to stay healthy and avoid turnovers to put up huge fantasy numbers. However, turnovers and sacks could just as easily hold him back. Cousins is a bit of a fantasy football risk. So far, so good for Cousins with zero interceptions through three weeks.

7. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CC8q_0XJifCj200
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,203 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
  • 13 rushing yards
  • Derek Carr Bye Week: October 31st, 2021 (Week 8)

In what feels like a make-or-break season for Derek Carr , the eight-year pro is playing his best. After an offensive line teardown, the pressure’s been on Carr to continue improving in Jon Gruden’s system. With speedsters such as Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, and Kenyan Drake, there is plenty of big-play potential for the Las Vegas Raiders. After three explosive performances, Carr’s the NFL passing yards leader. Who saw that coming?

Related: If you’re a fan of the Raiders, check out #RaiderNation rumors, rankings, and news here .

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sP8J_0XJifCj200
Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
  • 761 passing yards, 3 TD, 3 INT
  • 251 rushing yards, 2 TD
  • Lamar Jackson Bye Week: October 31st, 2021 (Week 8)

The Baltimore Ravens revamped their wide receiver room this offseason and it could lead to a bounce-back fantasy season for Lamar Jackson . With Raven RBs dropping like flies , LJ will have to shoulder more of the load, which could make him an even bigger fantasy star. Trying to recapture his 2019 MVP form, Jackson is always a dangerous matchup for any opponent in fantasy football in that he rarely lets fantasy owners down on the ground. Nobody is more dangerous in the open field than Jackson. Through three games, Jackson is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4wYq_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
Baltimore Ravens receivers Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin off IR

Elite fantasy football quarterbacks (top-five fantasy QBs)

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GK6cC_0XJifCj200
Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • 942 passing yards, 9 TD, 1 INT
  • -6 rushing yards
  • Matthew Stafford Bye Week: November 21st, 2021 (Week 11)

Living it up in the sunshine of Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is in for a breakout fantasy year throwing to the Rams’ arsenal of weapons. Just don’t expect much help in the rushing TD department, as Stafford hasn’t scored on the ground since 2016. With the highest completion rate and touchdown percentage of his career, Stafford’s first three weeks have gone even better than expected. We’re going to see some fireworks in LA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWvWG_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl odds closing on Chiefs, Buccaneers

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lqe6D_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • 807 passing yards, 7 TD, 1 INT
  • 88 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Josh Allen Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

If you drafted Josh Allen in your fantasy league last season, congratulations. In 2021, Allen should continue racking up fantasy points thanks to the terrific trio of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Emmanuel Sanders. Allen has at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has never had a season with more than 12 interceptions. After getting off to a rough start in Week 1, Allen bounced back in a big way in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Buffalo Bills, check out #Bills rumors, rankings, and news here .

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIeSI_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
  • 940 passing yards, 9 TD, 3 INT
  • 66 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Patrick Mahomes Bye Week: November 28th, 2021 (Week 12)

Not only is Patrick Mahomes one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL, he’s also one of the best options in fantasy football. Now that he has better protection, Mahomes will have more time to launch deep bombs downfield to Tyreek Hill. As long as Hill and Travis Kelce are around to haul in touchdowns, Mahomes will help win fantasy matchups. His ability to put up other-worldly statistics places Mahomes at near the top of Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGpeu_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,005 passing yards, 7 TD, 4 INT
  • 70 rushing yards, 3 TD
  • Kyler Murray Bye Week: November 28th, 2021 (Week 12)

Lamar Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award, having a historic fantasy season along the way. With the loaded Cardinals receiving corps, we might be wowed by Kyler Murray ’s stats in a similar manner in 2021. What makes Murray more appealing than LJ is his ability to pick up more fantasy points through the air. Is K1 in for a magical fantasy year? Murray’s off to a great start. When the only QB ahead of you is Tom Brady, you’re doing something right.

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUxmN_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1087 passing yards, 10 TD, 2 INT
  • 20 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Tom Brady Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Tom Brady is the undeniable GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks. Usually, his lack of mobility doesn’t always translate the best when it comes to fantasy football. Unless he’s on fire, like he is now. From a pure passing perspective, TB12 puts up a lot of fantasy points. Just three weeks into the season, as the NFL passing touchdown leader, Brady is No. 1 on Sportsnaut’s list of Top 20 NFL QBs.

Check out our latest NFL defense rankings and how they impact fantasy QB’s

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason for his long hair

Aaron Rodgers has drawn attention this year for his long hair and interesting style. Now we know the supposed reason for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s long hair. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday for his weekly guest appearance. During his appearance, he talked about his hair and revealed his reason for growing it out.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Texans#Titans
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy