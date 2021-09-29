Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Tom Brady wins again

Week 3 of the NFL season is already over. Even though you may have already conducted your fantasy drafts, we rank the top-20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Each year there are a few quarterbacks who surprise the world as they ascend into fantasy football stardom. In 2020, Josh Allen broke out in spectacular fashion for the Buffalo Bills. Who will be the 2021 fantasy football darling? There are several good candidates, especially with the incoming rookie draft class.

Updated weekly throughout the season, here are our top-20 NFL QB rankings.

2021 NFL QB Rankings

20. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (Last week: 15)

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates his touchdown run against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

780 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

48 rushing yards, 1 TD

Baker Mayfield Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Operating one of the best ground-and-pound games in the NFL makes Baker Mayfield suffer when it comes to fantasy stardom. A case could be made for Mayfield to have his best fantasy season yet with Odell Beckham Jr. coming back to the lineup. With his top receiver returning, Mayfield’s passing yardage and touchdown total should only increase as he operates his second year in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

19. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (LW: 16)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

756 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

100 rushing yards, 1 TD

Ryan Tannehill Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Ryan Tannehill is another safe fantasy pick. A master of avoiding turnovers, Tannehill has increasingly offered more as a runner while boosting his TD totals. The addition of touchdown vacuum Julio Jones should help Tannehill’s passing statistics throughout the season.

18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 20)

Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) prepares to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

801 passing yards, 5 TD, 2 INT

64 rushing yards

Jared Goff Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Jared Goff has his moments. There are drives where he looks worthy of his No. 1 draft pick status. Then there are others where he doesn’t look like he belongs on the field. Goff has the ability to put up big fantasy numbers, but his tendency to turn the ball over is a major drawback. It doesn’t help that the Lions don’t have much offensive firepower either.

17. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (LW: 18)

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

827 passing yards, 4 TD

44 rushing yards

Teddy Bridgewater Bye Week: November 21st, 2021 (Week 11)

Given a chance at redemption, Teddy Bridgewater has looked like a new quarterback in Denver. Playing more aggressively, Teddy Two Gloves has the Broncos off to a 3-0 start in the competitive AFC West. Bridgewater should be able to keep playing relatively mistake-free football in Mile High.

16. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers (LW: 19)

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

888 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

17 rushing yards, 3 TD

Sam Darnold Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Entering his fourth season as a starter and his first in Carolina, Sam Darnold has a career-high 68.2% completion rate. Most importantly, the 2018 3rd overall pick has the Panthers off to a 3-0 start, which is more wins than he had with the Jets all of last season across 12 games. Finally surrounded by some talent, Darnold has a chance to make strides in his development over the course of the year.

15. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 13)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

640 passing yards, 7 TD, 3 INT

Nine rushing yards

Joe Burrow Bye Week: November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

It should be an exciting year for anyone who drafted Joe Burrow in their fantasy league. Armed with three receivers with 1,000-yard potential and an RB in Joe Mixon who also collects yards after the catch, Burrow is a strong fantasy breakout candidate. Burrow can deliver his talented quartet of skill position players the ball and collect massive amounts of yardage and touchdowns, racking up insane fantasy points along the way. Burrow’s knee has looked as good as ever, but it’s his ability to quickly scan the field that’s been impressive in year two. Ja’Marr Chase is for real . These are not your grandfather’s Bengals.

14. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 14)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

956 passing yards, 6 TD, 3 INT

27 rushing yards

Justin Herbert Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

As the top rookie fantasy quarterback in 2020, Justin Herbert was an extremely popular waiver wire pickup last year. Nobody’s overlooking Herbert as he goes through his second season. The Chargers’ reinforced offensive line could even set up Herbert to be more successful as a passer. Could Herbert even make a push to become a top-five fantasy QB? He’ll have to claw his way back from throwing two crucial interceptions against the Cowboys, but Herbert still offers great potential. The second-year pro could climb up these top 20 NFL QB rankings quickly.

13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (LW: 12)

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

649 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

Six rushing yards

Aaron Rodgers Bye Week: December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Perhaps no Week 1 story was bigger than Aaron Rodgers looking nothing like himself in his first test of the 2021 season. The three-time MVP quickly moved past one bad game by tossing six touchdowns over his next two games. One thing fantasy owners can take solace in is if AR12 ever did get traded, his fantasy numbers wouldn’t be impacted. Rodgers has been the epitome of consistency. We wouldn’t overreact from some early jitters, keep starting Rodgers in your fantasy leagues.

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 10)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

878 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

19 rushing yards

Dak Prescott Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

In the first half of last season, Dak Prescott had many fantasy owners feeling like they were set to win their league championship. Injuries happen. Prescott may have slipped a bit in some fantasy drafts, but his performances so far have shown Dak is back , and as good as ever, if not better. If Prescott maintains this pace all season, the Cowboys’ QB could be a fantasy league steal.

11. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 7)

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

782 passing yards, 2 TD

161 rushing yards, 2 TD

Daniel Jones Bye Week: November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

Daniel Jones is perhaps the ultimate boom-or-bust candidate in fantasy football. Super athletic, Jones is always a threat to use his legs. Unfortunately, he has a wicked tendency to turn the ball over. He’ll make throws that earn him the nickname Danny Dimes and other times he looks incompetent. But in fantasy football, DJ is a sleeper pick thanks to his dual-threat ability.

NFL Fantasy QB rankings: Top 10

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 6)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

780 passing yards, 5 TD, 2 INT

179 rushing yards, 1 TD

Jalen Hurts Bye Week: December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

Jalen Hurts has been a decent fantasy QB through three weeks. Thanks to his ability to make plays with his arm or his feet, Hurts offers sky-high fantasy potential. As far as dual-threat quarterbacks go, Hurts could become one of the best in the business. Hurts’ fantasy stock is on the rise. After a Week 3 dud, Hurts hopes to flush the deuce out of his system.

9. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 5)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

895 passing yards, 7 TD

32 rushing yards

Russell Wilson Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

At the start of last season, Russell Wilson helped many players win their fantasy matchups. Then, in Week 9, Russ stopped cooking. After changing offensive coordinators, Wilson should get back to fantasy dominance with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at his side. By putting up big numbers while avoiding turnovers and making plays with his feet, Wilson is an awesome fantasy quarterback. However, with just seven total touchdowns through three games, his fantasy stats aren’t that great yet.

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 17)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

918 passing yards, 8 TD

37 rushing yards

Kirk Cousins Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

Not anyone’s first choice when it comes to fantasy football, Kirk Cousins could be a sleeper candidate for a big year. With what’s supposed to be a reinforced offensive line and one of the best trios of skill-position players in the NFL, Cousins just needs to stay healthy and avoid turnovers to put up huge fantasy numbers. However, turnovers and sacks could just as easily hold him back. Cousins is a bit of a fantasy football risk. So far, so good for Cousins with zero interceptions through three weeks.

7. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 8)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

1,203 passing yards, 6 TD, 2 INT

13 rushing yards

Derek Carr Bye Week: October 31st, 2021 (Week 8)

In what feels like a make-or-break season for Derek Carr , the eight-year pro is playing his best. After an offensive line teardown, the pressure’s been on Carr to continue improving in Jon Gruden’s system. With speedsters such as Henry Ruggs, Darren Waller, and Kenyan Drake, there is plenty of big-play potential for the Las Vegas Raiders. After three explosive performances, Carr’s the NFL passing yards leader. Who saw that coming?

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 3)

Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

761 passing yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

251 rushing yards, 2 TD

Lamar Jackson Bye Week: October 31st, 2021 (Week 8)

The Baltimore Ravens revamped their wide receiver room this offseason and it could lead to a bounce-back fantasy season for Lamar Jackson . With Raven RBs dropping like flies , LJ will have to shoulder more of the load, which could make him an even bigger fantasy star. Trying to recapture his 2019 MVP form, Jackson is always a dangerous matchup for any opponent in fantasy football in that he rarely lets fantasy owners down on the ground. Nobody is more dangerous in the open field than Jackson. Through three games, Jackson is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards.

Elite fantasy football quarterbacks (top-five fantasy QBs)

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 9)

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

942 passing yards, 9 TD, 1 INT

-6 rushing yards

Matthew Stafford Bye Week: November 21st, 2021 (Week 11)

Living it up in the sunshine of Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is in for a breakout fantasy year throwing to the Rams’ arsenal of weapons. Just don’t expect much help in the rushing TD department, as Stafford hasn’t scored on the ground since 2016. With the highest completion rate and touchdown percentage of his career, Stafford’s first three weeks have gone even better than expected. We’re going to see some fireworks in LA.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 11)

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

807 passing yards, 7 TD, 1 INT

88 rushing yards, 1 TD

Josh Allen Bye Week: October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

If you drafted Josh Allen in your fantasy league last season, congratulations. In 2021, Allen should continue racking up fantasy points thanks to the terrific trio of Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, and Emmanuel Sanders. Allen has at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and has never had a season with more than 12 interceptions. After getting off to a rough start in Week 1, Allen bounced back in a big way in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 2)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

940 passing yards, 9 TD, 3 INT

66 rushing yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes Bye Week: November 28th, 2021 (Week 12)

Not only is Patrick Mahomes one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL, he’s also one of the best options in fantasy football. Now that he has better protection, Mahomes will have more time to launch deep bombs downfield to Tyreek Hill. As long as Hill and Travis Kelce are around to haul in touchdowns, Mahomes will help win fantasy matchups. His ability to put up other-worldly statistics places Mahomes at near the top of Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 1)

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

1,005 passing yards, 7 TD, 4 INT

70 rushing yards, 3 TD

Kyler Murray Bye Week: November 28th, 2021 (Week 12)

Lamar Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award, having a historic fantasy season along the way. With the loaded Cardinals receiving corps, we might be wowed by Kyler Murray ’s stats in a similar manner in 2021. What makes Murray more appealing than LJ is his ability to pick up more fantasy points through the air. Is K1 in for a magical fantasy year? Murray’s off to a great start. When the only QB ahead of you is Tom Brady, you’re doing something right.

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 4)

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

1087 passing yards, 10 TD, 2 INT

20 rushing yards, 1 TD

Tom Brady Bye Week: November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Tom Brady is the undeniable GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks. Usually, his lack of mobility doesn’t always translate the best when it comes to fantasy football. Unless he’s on fire, like he is now. From a pure passing perspective, TB12 puts up a lot of fantasy points. Just three weeks into the season, as the NFL passing touchdown leader, Brady is No. 1 on Sportsnaut’s list of Top 20 NFL QBs.

