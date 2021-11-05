CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top 20 NFL QB Rankings: Matthew Stafford Rams his way to top-3

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The NFL season is in full swing. Even though you may have already conducted your fantasy drafts, we rank the top 20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Each year there are a few quarterbacks who surprise the world as they ascend into fantasy football stardom. In 2020, Josh Allen broke out in spectacular fashion for the Buffalo Bills. Who will be the 2021 fantasy football darling? There are several good candidates, especially with the incoming rookie draft class.

Updated weekly throughout the season, here are our top-20 NFL QB rankings.

20. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (Last week: Not ranked)

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While his path back to becoming an NFL starting quarterback again hasn’t been easy, Teddy Bridgewater has improved each season. He won’t win you many fantasy contests, but he could have a middling day against the Cowboys who have forced the most interceptions, but also allow a healthy amount of passing yards.

19. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers (Last week: 18)

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,814 passing yards, 7 TD, 8 INT
  • 176 rushing yards, 5 TD
  • Sam Darnold Bye Week : December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Wow. What happened to the Sam Darnold hype that he enjoyed to start the year? More importantly, what’s happened to Darnold? Christian McCaffrey can’t come back soon enough, which should finally happen this week. After suffering a concussion in Week 8, we’ll see if Darnold’s 100% on Sunday, if not, P.J. Walker is the backup.

18. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 16)

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,814 passing yards, 13 TD, 6 INT
  • 29 rushing yards
  • Matt Ryan Bye Week : October 17th, 2021 (Week 6)

Adjusting to an all-new offense to go along with the loss of Julio Jones, longtime Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has come through with several great performances. The Falcons like to dial up a lot of passing plays and Ryan’s found a spark with Kyle Pitts , there could be some more magic coming soon. But probably not this week, with the Falcons visiting the tenacious Saints defense in the Superdome.

17. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (Last week: 18)

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a confirmed review of a go-ahead touchdown throw to running back J.D. McKissic (not pictured) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,928 passing yards, 11 TD, 9 INT
  • 232 rushing yards, 1 TD, -2 receiving yards
  • Taylor Heinicke Bye Week : November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Unless you’re in an extremely deep league, nobody drafted Taylor Heinicke in fantasy football coming into the season. After Ryan Fitzpatrick got hurt, here we are, Heinicke is performing as a top-20 NFL QB. What makes Heinicke a respectable fantasy option is his above-average athleticism which helps him produce fantasy points in both passing and rushing categories.

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (Last week: 19)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill is a safe fantasy pick, but he’s not real dependable for a big performance, due to Derrick Henry’s excellence. However, with King Henry going down for the fantasy season, Tannehill will likely be asked to do a lot more. Tannehill has one of his biggest, toughest games yet, taking on the Rams this week, without Henry, it could be a bad day.

15. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (Last week: 15)

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,949 passing yards, 7 TD, 5 INT
  • 241 rushing yards, 2 TD, 16 receiving yards
  • Daniel Jones Bye Week : November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

Daniel Jones is perhaps the ultimate boom-or-bust candidate in fantasy football. Super athletic, Jones is always a threat to use his legs. We’ve already seen the third-year-pro reach new heights when Jones put up a career-high 402 passing yards in Week 4. While there have been some lows since, Danny Dimes has another tough battle this week taking on the Raiders at the Meadowlands.

14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 10)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In what feels like a make-or-break season for Derek Carr , the eight-year pro is playing his best. Nobody expected Carr to play like his hair was on fire after the Las Vegas Raiders retooled their offensive line, but he’s been a legit MVP candidate. I was wrong to ever question Carr after Jon Gruden resigned, he played phenomenally, with just three incompletions, even then, a ball bounced off his receiver’s hands. We’ll see how he maintains his pace without his top 2021 receiver by his side, in Henry Ruggs.

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 13)

Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Forget everything the media told you about Kirk Cousins . He has played well in clutch time, leading game-winning drives while avoiding turnovers and sacks along the way. Boosted by a strong trio of skill-position players in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook, Cousins is still the one avoiding turnovers, while making gutsy throws . More protection issues up front led to a miserable day in Week 8, Cousins will have to bounce back against the Ravens if he wants to salvage Minnesota’s season.

12. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 14)

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Say what you want about Carson Wentz and his fumbling issues of the past, but he’s only lost three this season to go along with just three interceptions thrown. Doing a much better job taking care of the football, Wentz will likely have another big day next week taking on a Jaguars defense allowing 29 points per game.

11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 12)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the first half of last season, Dak Prescott had many fantasy owners feeling like they were set to win their league championship. Injuries happen. Prescott may have slipped a bit in some fantasy drafts, but his performances so far have shown Dak is back , and as good as ever, if not better. As long as his calf is healthy, Dak takes on a Denver Broncos defense that just lost Von Miller but has also been a top-ten unit against the pass.

10. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (Last week: 9)

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,894 passing yards, 17 TD, 3 INT
  • 47 rushing yards, 2 TD, -4 receiving yards
  • Aaron Rodgers Bye Week : December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Perhaps no Week 1 story was bigger than Aaron Rodgers looking nothing like himself in his first test of the 2021 season. Though it was a strange game, the Packers haven’t lost since. The oddest thing is seeing Rodgers ranked tenth in any form of QB rankings, but he’s been steadily climbing each week. Owning the Bears certainly helps . AR12 won’t be able to play this week after testing positive for COVID. Get Jordan Love if you can.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 7)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the top rookie fantasy quarterback in 2020, Justin Herbert was an extremely popular waiver wire pickup last year. Nobody’s overlooking Herbert as he goes through his second season. Now that he’s taken down the Chiefs and Raiders, thanks to his assertive play, Herbert has made a push to become a top-ten fantasy QB. He faces a top-ten pass defense this week in Philly.

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 11)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It’s been an exciting year for anyone who drafted Joe Burrow in their fantasy league. Armed with three receivers with 1,000-yard potential and an RB in Joe Mixon who also collects yards after the catch, Burrow is enjoying another fine year. Burrow joined Dan Marino as the only QBs in NFL history to throw for multiple touchdowns in each of his team’s first six games. Facing the Browns this week, Burrow may have a tough day, running from Myles Garrett and Co.

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 6)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Where has the MVP version of Patrick Mahomes gone? Overhauling his offensive line was supposed to make Mahomes even better. The 2021 Mahomes is the worst we’ve seen, which isn’t terrible. However, he does have the most interceptions thrown in the NFL this season. Mahomes should bounce back eventually, but no one can take those interceptions away from him, even if his mom would prefer otherwise . Let’s hope he’s back to himself on Sunday, taking on the Aaron Rodger-less Packers.

6. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 5)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,819 passing yards, 10 TD, 4 INT
  • 432 rushing yards, 5 TD
  • Jalen Hurts Bye Week : December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

Jalen Hurts has been a great fantasy QB through eight weeks. Thanks to his ability to make plays with his arm or his feet, Hurts offers sky-high fantasy potential. As far as dual-threat quarterbacks go, Hurts is one of the best in the business. The former Alabama star hasn’t been spectacular in passing categories as of late, but he’s still a rock-solid fantasy option week in, week out thanks to his dynamic running ability. Hurts faces the Chargers this week, a team who can’t stop the run to save their lives, with just one opponent finishing under 100 rushing yards allowed this season.

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 4)

Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Recapturing his 2019 MVP form, Lamar Jackson is always a dangerous matchup for any opponent in fantasy football in that he rarely lets fantasy owners down on the ground. Nobody is more dangerous in the open field. With their running back rotation not being too exciting, Jackson should continue putting the team on his back, throwing down gigantic amounts of fantasy points along the way. Since the Vikings’ top two threats to LJ out on Sunday (Danielle Hunter and Patrick Peterson), Jackson should be able to basically do whatever he wants.

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 4)

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award, having a historic fantasy season along the way. With the loaded Cardinals receiving corps, we might be wowed by Kyler Murray ’s stats in a similar manner in 2021. K1’s in for a magical fantasy year if he can stay healthy. Nursing an ankle injury, there’s some question to whether Murray suits up in Week 10.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 8)

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Living it up in the sunshine of Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is having a breakout fantasy year throwing to the Rams’ arsenal of weapons. Just don’t expect much help in the rushing TD department, as Stafford hasn’t scored on the ground since 2016. Stafford has the highest yards per attempt of his 13-year career but has to take on a Titans defense that’s allowed just two 300-yard throwers through eight games.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Last week: 2)

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • 1,972 passing yards, 17 TD, 3 INT
  • 269 rushing yards, 3 TD
  • Josh Allen Bye Week : October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

If you drafted Josh Allen in your fantasy league last season, congratulations. In 2021, Allen has picked up where he left off with another dominant fantasy season. Allen should be able to thrive this week against a porous Jacksonville defense allowing the 4th-most passing yards per game.

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 1)

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • 2,650 passing yards, 25 TD, 5 INT
  • 39 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Tom Brady Bye Week : November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Tom Brady is the undeniable GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks. Usually, his lack of mobility doesn’t always translate the best when it comes to fantasy football. Unless he’s on fire like he is now. From a pure passing perspective, TB12 puts up a lot of fantasy points. The Bucs have a bye this week, before getting back to it against Washington in Week 10.

