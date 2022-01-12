ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert round out top three

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

The 2021 NFL regular season is over and playoffs are around the corner, which brings us to one of our final updates for the season. While you already conducted your fantasy drafts long ago, we’re still going in our NFL QB rankings where we rank the top-20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Each year there are a few quarterbacks who surprise the world as they ascend into fantasy football stardom. Last season, Josh Allen broke out in spectacular fashion for the Buffalo Bills. Who was the 2021 fantasy football darling? There are several good candidates, but they didn’t come from the incoming 2021 rookie class.

Updated weekly throughout the season, here are our top-20 NFL QB rankings.

NFL QB Rankings countdown from 20-1

20. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXjmU_0XJifCj200
Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a historic ride for Ben Roethlisberger in the NFL since arriving from Miami (OH) as a first-round selection back in 2004. Two Super Bowl rings later and he appears ready to retire at age 39. Big Ben hasn’t experienced the same success in recent years, seemingly unwilling to throw downfield behind a putrid offensive line. We salute Ben on an illustrious career in Pittsburgh, he may even go out swinging, getting one final chance to advance in the playoffs.

19. Mac Jones, New England Patriots (Last week: 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4r91_0XJifCj200
Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
  • 3,801 passing yards, 22 TD, 13 INT
  • 129 rushing yards
  • Mac Jones Bye Week : December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

By far the best rookie quarterback in the 2021-22 NFL season, Mac Jones had a chance to break the record for highest completion percentage by a first-year QB, but fell just shy at 67.6%, the record is 67.76 by Dak Prescott . But that doesn’t matter since he did get the New England Patriots back to the playoffs. We’ll see what kind of postseason magic the Mac Attack can have.

18. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (Last week: 18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOqm5_0XJifCj200
Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • 3,419 passing yards, 20 TD, 15 INT
  • 313 rushing yards, 1 TD, -2 receiving yards
  • Taylor Heinicke Bye Week : November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Taylor Heinicke likely wasn’t on anyone’s radar when drafting their fantasy teams at the start of the year. Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘s injury made Heinicke relevant in deeper leagues since he offers both rushing and passing upside in small amounts. Without a firm grasp on the starting job, there’s no telling who the Washington Football Team turns to in 2022, but at least they’ll have a legit team name by then.

17. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Last week: Not ranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh9Kt_0XJifCj200
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With a top-drafted rookie breathing down his neck all season, Jimmy Garoppolo quietly turned in the second-best season of his career. Carrying the San Francisco 49ers to the playoffs isn’t likely to be enough to keep his starting job in 2022, expect to see Jimmy G in the starting lineup for another team in 2022.

16. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sP8Ze_0XJifCj200
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are several instances where Carson Wentz fumbles the game away or throws an ugly pick to ruin the day. But this season was a bit different than the norm, as he had just five fumbles and seven interceptions in 17 starts. While being able to rely on Jonathan Taylor may be his saving grace, Wentz offers some fantasy appeal based on his ability to avoid turnovers by sticking to a game-managing script. He also isn’t likely to win many matchups on his own, since he doesn’t get credit for Taylor’s rushing yards. We’ll see if the Colts bring in any competition after a terribad ending to their season.

15. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OghD6_0XJifCj200
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret. Russell Wilson wasn’t quite the same after suffering his mallet finger injury, which required surgery. On the bright side, Russ seemed to be progressively getting better, evidenced by his four TD, no INT performance in Week 17. After experiencing the first losing season of his NFL career, Russ will be highly motivated to begin his 2022 year in the kitchen, cookin’ up a batch of D.K. Metcalf missiles firing downfield.

14. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjqCC_0XJifCj200
Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Recapturing his 2019 MVP form, Lamar Jackson is always a dangerous matchup for any opponent in fantasy football in that he rarely lets fantasy owners down on the ground. Nobody is more dangerous in the open field. Unfortunately, an ankle injury knocked him out for four games and the COVID protocols cost him another. Still, he’s a great candidate for the top pick in fantasy drafts next season.

13. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBLuQ_0XJifCj200
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a tumultuous season for the Las Vegas Raiders on and off the field, Derek Carr was the one constant they could rely on. He had been playing his best ball before the Jon Gruden fiasco, and then the unfortunate Henry Ruggs situation threw yet another wrench in the equation. Still, Carr found chemistry with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller was his typical dominant self. Fantasy owners gearing up for next season should know Carr comes with plenty of horsepower in this high-octane attack.

12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (Last week: 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dY7sM_0XJifCj200
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In some ways, Ryan Tannehill is a safe fantasy pick. In other ways, he’s a bad choice since Derrick Henry is this offense’s main cog. Though Tannehill does offer some extra appeal as a scrambler who can also put up multi-touchdown games through the air, the only issue is, we didn’t see him go off much in 2021-22 without his stars healthy for much of the year.

11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIdpC_0XJifCj200
Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t been the playoff year Kirk Cousins had hoped, but per usual he put up good box score stats, limiting turnovers and playing efficient football early on. It was nice to see Cousins have more time in the pocket, taking fewer sacks, but somehow he was a bit less aggressive, reducing his touchdown rate and yards per completion. To put it all together for a winning season, Cousins may have to sacrifice some of his salary. We’ll see what this offseason brings, possibly even a new team.

NFL QB Rankings Top 10

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGpeu_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray had a bad end to his year, throwing lazy interceptions in Week 14, followed by a lackluster performance losing to the Lions. To his credit, Murray started making plays with his feet in Week 16, but he had just five touchdowns in his last five games. When healthy, Murray is easily toward the top of the top-10 of Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wcpy7_0XJifCj200
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
  • 3,144 passing yards, 16 TD, 9 INT
  • 784 rushing yards, 10 TD
  • Jalen Hurts Bye Week : December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

If you’re ahead of the curve, making contingency plans to win your fantasy leagues next season, be sure to keep an eye on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offseason. One of the best dual-threat QBs in the league, Hurts offers a high floor, and an even higher ceiling as he continues to develop and build chemistry with his receivers. While he may not be the best from a passing standpoint, he might be able to approach 1,000 yards on the ground next year.

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GK6cC_0XJifCj200
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The curious case of Matthew Stafford continues. Like the man he replaced in L.A., Stafford sometimes looks like one of the best throwers in the NFL. Unfortunately, there are also other times where he tries to do too much, forcing errant passes. At times he hasn’t appeared on the same page as his new targets, but then there’s Cooper Kupp, setting records, winning the receiving Triple Crown. Stafford tossed the most pick-sixes in football this season, but he’s still in our top-10 of NFL QB rankings thanks to his otherwise excellent performances.

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22v9s7_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

So, Dak Prescott isn’t back to putting up the MVP-like numbers he did a season ago before his injury, but he’s damn close, leading the top-scoring offense in the NFL. Prescott is still playing at an elite level, leading the Dallas Cowboys to another NFC East division crown despite dealing with more injuries both to himself and his wideouts. We’ll see if Kellen Moore’s head coaching desires hold Prescott back next season, should he lose his coordinator to another team.

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DT8Wy_0XJifCj200
Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
  • 4,611 passing yards, 34 TD, 14 INT
  • 118 rushing yards, 2 TD
  • Joe Burrow Bye Week : November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

Coming back from his ACL injury, Joe Burrow didn’t show any lingering issues. In fact, he looks a lot better than he did during his rookie year. Paired with three players topping 1,000 yards from scrimmage, Burrow has ascended into being one of the best young QBs in football. Over the last two weeks of the season, there wasn’t a quarterback better than Burrow, he’ll look to maintain that success in his first taste of the playoffs.

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (Last week: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzoSa_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
  • 4,115 passing yards, 37 TD, 4 INT
  • 101 rushing yards, 3 TD, -4 receiving yards
  • Aaron Rodgers Bye Week : December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

At the start of the season, when Aaron Rodgers posted a dud against the Saints, many figured it was simply a precursor to an eventual trade. A full 17 weeks later and AR12 is the leading MVP candidate and has the Green Bay Packers with a No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kALJ9_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While he didn’t do enough to win his second MVP award, Patrick Mahomes bounced back to have another phenomenal fantasy season. Of course, his 13 interceptions leave some room for improvement, but Mahomes still put up some fun numbers. We’ll see if he can get to his third Super Bowl in as many seasons.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itl9j_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert was the top rookie fantasy quarterback in 2020, making him an extremely popular waiver wire pickup. This time around, we had an idea of what Herbert offered. But we didn’t quite anticipate him already cracking the top-three in our NFL QB rankings. The final week of the season helped, putting up his ninth 300-yard game of the year.

2. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px8pp_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • 5,316 passing yards, 43 TD, 12 INT
  • 81 rushing yards, 2 TD
  • Tom Brady Bye Week : November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

It’s hard to argue. Tom Brady is the GOAT quarterback. Seven Super Bowls and his latest record are perfect examples of why. Even though he’s not a scrambler, TB12 had a great season from a fantasy football perspective, topping 5,000 passing yards. Still not quite enough to steal the No. 1 spot in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Last week: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lqe6D_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • 4,407 passing yards, 36 TD, 15 INT
  • 763 rushing yards, 6 TD
  • Josh Allen Bye Week : October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

Is there any other dual-threat quarterback who is as polished as Josh Allen is? I don’t think so. Sure, Lamar Jackson may be one of the fastest, most elusive QBs in football, but Allen is a threat with his legs while being able to throw for 350+ on any given day. His passing prowess, combined with his ability to take off and move the chains with his feet earns him No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.

