ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen’s 4 TD day catapults him to No. 1

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wykkp_0XJifCj200

The 2021 NFL season is in full swing and fantasy playoffs are approaching. While you already conducted your fantasy drafts long ago, we rank the top 20 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Each year there are a few quarterbacks who surprise the world as they ascend into fantasy football stardom. Last season, Josh Allen broke out in spectacular fashion for the Buffalo Bills. Who will be the 2021 fantasy football darling? There are several good candidates, especially with the incoming rookie draft class.

Updated weekly throughout the season, here are our top-20 NFL QB rankings.

20. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (Last week: 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAopj_0XJifCj200
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
  • 2,428 passing yards, 10 TD, 7 INT
  • 298 rushing yards, 2 TD, 16 receiving yards
  • Daniel Jones Bye Week : November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

Daniel Jones is perhaps the ultimate boom-or-bust candidate in fantasy football. Super athletic, Jones is always a threat to use his legs. We’ve already seen the third-year-pro reach new heights when Jones put up a career-high 402 passing yards in Week 4. But there have also been some lows since. Danny Dimes can bounce back without Jason Garrett ‘s play calls anchoring him down, but he might have to get back to 100% first .

Check out our latest fantasy football rankings

19. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (Last week: 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbArz_0XJifCj200
Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) heads to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While Teddy Bridgewater will never the be the type of quarterback who throws for 400 yards several times per season, he generally avoids mistakes while making enough plays to keep his team in the game. The same goes for his fantasy prospects. He won’t win you any matchups, but he may lose some by not having very many big days. The potential is there for Teddy Two Gloves to rip it against the Chiefs, as they’re allowing 7.0 yards per pass attempt. But the Chiefs have also been better as of late, I wouldn’t expect a big day for Teddy BridgeH2O.

18. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OghD6_0XJifCj200
Nov 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs off the field after the Seahawks were defeated by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Wow. Russell Wilson has been horrible since returning from his finger injury. While he likely came back too soon, Russ has at least gotten better in each game since his return. He’ll have his work cut out for his this week, taking on the 49ers who are a top-ten team against the pass, but Russ has to get back to cooking at some point. Why not against a division rival with your back against the wall?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSN0h_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
3 moves to help the Seattle Seahawks return to NFL Playoff contention

17. Mac Jones, New England Patriots (Last week: 18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4r91_0XJifCj200
Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to throw against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
  • 2,850 passing yards, 16 TD, 8 INT
  • 71 rushing yards
  • Mac Jones Bye Week : December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

In leading the New England Patriots back to relevancy, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been efficient, yet aggressive enough to win games, sometimes by 41-point margins as he did in Week 7. Getting more comfortable under center each week, the Mac Attack can help you win some fantasy matchups down the stretch. The Bills have a tough defense, but they are without star CB Tre’Davious White. Jones should be able to have an above-average day yet again.

16. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (Last week: 14)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dY7sM_0XJifCj200
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill is a safe fantasy pick, but he’s not real dependable for a big performance, due to Derrick Henry’s excellence. However, with King Henry going down for the fantasy season, Tannehill will likely be asked to do a lot more. Let’s just hope it doesn’t lead to more four-interception performances as it did against the Texans two weeks ago. Coming off two of his worst performances of 2021, Tannehill heads into a bye in Week 13.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Titans, check out #Titans rumors, rankings, and news here .

15. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team (Last week: 17)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOqm5_0XJifCj200
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a confirmed review of a go-ahead touchdown throw to running back J.D. McKissic (not pictured) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • 2,613 passing yards, 16 TD, 10 INT
  • 279 rushing yards, 1 TD, -2 receiving yards
  • Taylor Heinicke Bye Week : November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Unless you’re in an extremely deep league, nobody drafted Taylor Heinicke in fantasy football coming into the season. After Ryan Fitzpatrick got hurt, here we are, Heinicke is performing as a top-20 NFL QB. What makes Heinicke a respectable fantasy option is his above-average athleticism which helps him produce fantasy points in both passing and rushing categories. After taking down Russell Wilson’s Seahawks, Heinicke heads to the Vegas desert to take on the Raiders. He could get into a high-scoring showdown with Derek Carr.

14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBLuQ_0XJifCj200
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In what feels like a make-or-break season for Derek Carr , the eight-year pro was playing his absolute best. Nobody expected Carr to play like his hair was on fire after the Las Vegas Raiders retooled their offensive line, but he was a legit MVP candidate early on. We’ll see how he navigates an excruciatingly-tough season without his top 2021 receiver by his side, in Henry Ruggs. With the Raiders still having a shot at the playoffs, look for Carr to shred the Washington defense this week.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Raiders, check out #RaiderNation rumors, rankings, and news here .

13. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DT8Wy_0XJifCj200
Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
  • 2,835 passing yards, 22 TD, 12 INT
  • 63 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Joe Burrow Bye Week : November 14th, 2021 (Week 10)

It’s been an up and down year for anyone who drafted Joe Burrow in their fantasy league. Armed with three receivers with 1,000-yard potential and an RB in Joe Mixon who also collects yards after the catch, Burrow was off to a strong start but turnovers are holding him back. Still, his season has had several celebratory moments too. Burrow joined Dan Marino as the only QBs in NFL history to throw for multiple touchdowns in each of his team’s first six games. Taking on Justin Herbert, Burrow will be motivated to do well, but the Chargers have a top-five passing defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNd9d_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
Top-selling NFL jerseys: 2021 rookie class a popular choice during holidays

12. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sP8Ze_0XJifCj200
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Say what you want about Carson Wentz and his fumbling issues of the past, but he’s only lost four this season to go along with five interceptions thrown. Now he’s in the Ryan Tannehill role, handing the ball off to Jonathan Taylor and walking to the bench as he scores long touchdowns. Limiting turnovers, making plays with his feet, while being able to have an average passing performance has brought Wentz back into fantasy relevancy. He can show off his arm more this week facing a Texans team that is better against the run than they are against the pass.

11. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 13)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22v9s7_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the first half of last season, Dak Prescott had many fantasy owners feeling like they were set to win their league championship. Injuries happen. Prescott may have slipped a bit in some fantasy drafts, but his performances so far have shown Dak is back , and as good as ever, if not better. The Cowboys couldn’t overcome roughly a million defensive penalties, but Prescott was still able to go off for 375 passing yards without his top two targets in CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper on Thanksgiving. He should be able to come through with a decent performance Thursday as both his receivers are expected back in the lineup against a tough Saints D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8hZm_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGpeu_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award, having a historic fantasy season along the way. With the loaded Cardinals receiving corps, Kyler Murray could have put up similar numbers had he not missed three weeks. As soon as he returns to the lineup, Murray’s a top-ten fantasy QB. It could happen this week against the Bears. Even if he’s not 100%, Murray should always be in your fantasy lineup, as long as he’s active.

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIdpC_0XJifCj200
Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is fairly inconsistent, but he hasn’t been hurting his fantasy owners by turning the ball over in 2021. Still leading the NFL with the fewest interceptions thrown, Cousins is usually good for about 260 yards and two touchdowns each week. With an aggressive game plan taking advantage of Justin Jefferson being a pure baller, Cousins has been flourishing. Without Dalvin Cook this week, look for the Vikes to air it out a lot more. Cousins will tear up a Lions defense that hasn’t been able to bite any kneecaps this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyKhv_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
Minnesota Vikings: 5 best QB options for 2022

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjqCC_0XJifCj200
Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Recapturing his 2019 MVP form, Lamar Jackson is always a dangerous matchup for any opponent in fantasy football in that he rarely lets fantasy owners down on the ground. Nobody is more dangerous in the open field. Facing more defensive back blitzes than any other QB in the past four seasons, LJ struggled to move the chains, leading to just 10 points for Baltimore in Week 10. Throwing four interceptions against the Browns, Jackson said he “looked like a rookie” . Despite facing a typically tough Steelers’ D, don’t expect back-to-back duds from the Pro Bowl QB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSqIb_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson leading Baltimore Ravens on amazing comeback

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (Last week: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzoSa_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
  • 2,878 passing yards, 23 TD, 4 INT
  • 76 rushing yards, 3 TD, -4 receiving yards
  • Aaron Rodgers Bye Week : December 5th, 2021 (Week 13)

Perhaps no Week 1 story was bigger than Aaron Rodgers looking nothing like himself in his first test of the 2021 season. Though it was a strange game, the Packers haven’t lost since. The oddest thing is seeing Rodgers ranked 7th in any form of QB rankings, but he’s had a strange season . AR12 has a bye this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GM51_0XJifCj200 Also Read:
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2021 NFL season

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GK6cC_0XJifCj200
Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Living it up in the sunshine of Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is having a breakout fantasy year throwing to the Rams’ arsenal of weapons. Just don’t expect much help in the rushing TD department, as Stafford hasn’t scored on the ground since 2016. Stafford should have a massive fantasy performance taking on the Jaguars this week. He might even be able to spend the fourth quarter on the bench.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itl9j_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the top rookie fantasy quarterback in 2020, Justin Herbert was an extremely popular waiver wire pickup last year. Nobody’s overlooking Herbert as he goes through his second season. Now that he’s taken down the Chiefs and Raiders, thanks to his assertive play, Herbert has made a push to become a top-five fantasy QB. The 2020 Rookie of the Year battles against Joe Burrow this week, which should be a shootout.

Check out our NFL top 100 player rankings

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kALJ9_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL MVP version of Patrick Mahomes is back baby. He showed us a glimpse of his Mahomes Magic in Week 10 against the Raiders, throwing five touchdowns. Mahomes is back, but no one can take those interceptions away from him, even if his mom would prefer otherwise . Last week’s bye gave Mahomes more time to prepare for a Broncos defense allowing just over 200 passing yards per game. Expect a big day for the froggish QB.

Check out our latest NFL defense rankings and how they impact fantasy QB’s

3. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px8pp_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • 3,403 passing yards, 30 TD, 9 INT
  • 53 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • Tom Brady Bye Week : November 7th, 2021 (Week 9)

Tom Brady is the undeniable GOAT when it comes to quarterbacks. Usually, his lack of mobility doesn’t always translate the best when it comes to fantasy football. Unless he’s on fire like he is now. From a pure passing perspective, TB12 puts up a lot of fantasy points. Tampa Tom is licking his chops as he prepares for another duel with Matt Ryan’s Atlanta Falcons. Divisional battle, history between the two, oh yeah, Brady’s having a big day.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wcpy7_0XJifCj200
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
  • 2,435 passing yards, 13 TD, 8 INT
  • 695 rushing yards, 8 TD
  • Jalen Hurts Bye Week : December 12th, 2021 (Week 14)

Jalen Hurts has been a great fantasy QB through 12 weeks. Thanks to his ability to make plays with his arm or his feet, Hurts offers sky-high fantasy potential. As far as dual-threat quarterbacks go, Hurts is one of the best in the business. The former Alabama star hasn’t been spectacular in passing categories as of late, but he’s still a rock-solid fantasy option week in, week out thanks to his dynamic running ability. Hurts is a bit banged up, but he should still be able to thrive against a Jets defense allowing a league-worst 30.4 points per game.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Last week: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lqe6D_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • 3,071 passing yards, 25 TD, 10 INT
  • 383 rushing yards, 3 TD
  • Josh Allen Bye Week : October 24th, 2021 (Week 7)

If you drafted Josh Allen in your fantasy league last season, congratulations. In 2021, Allen has picked up where he left off with another dominant fantasy season. While the Bills are drifting a bit as of late, their offense revolves entirely around Allen. He’ll continue having strong performances down the stretch. The Patriots are headed to Buffalo this week, which means Allen could struggle as Bill Belichick’s defense comes in at No.1 in Sportsnaut’s defensive rankings .

Related: If you’re a fan of the Buffalo Bills, check out #Bills rumors, rankings, and news here .

More must-reads:

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is ruining Peyton Manning’s children (and others)

Here in Chiefs Kingdom, we see no reason why anyone and everyone should root for anyone other than Patrick Mahomes. He’s an electric performer on the field and he’s as likable as any athlete off of it. He’s charitable and social. He projects an everyman quality to him even as he’s part owner in pretty much any K.C.-based establishment. He’s a family man to boot and he’s willing to help bring new businesses to town (a la Whataburger).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Nfl Jerseys#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#New York Giants#Denver Broncos#The Philadelphia Eagles
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend hopeful for a Bills’ Thanksgiving repeat

Brittany Williams is “so thankful” for her favorite quarterback. Ahead of Buffalo’s Thanksgiving game against New Orleans on Thursday night, the girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen posted a sweet tribute to the 25-year-old athlete on her Instagram Story. “So thankful for you @joshallenqb,” Williams wrote alongside a throwback photo...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy