Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL QB Rankings: Is Deshaun Watson still top 10?

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ak4p_0XJifCj200

2021 Training Camp NFL QB Rankings

20. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7U36_0XJifCj200
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff has the keys to the offense in Detroit, at least for one season. Despite what appears to be a weak stable of weapons, what Goff does with the fresh start will be up to him. A strong NFL resume will give fans hope, but the more likely reality is that the Lions use this as a tryout year for the Super Bowl-losing QB. Despite being the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, his time as a starting NFL QB is on thin ice.

19. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHJfI_0XJifCj200
Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers were right to add some weapons through the draft, but the offensive line remains questionable at best. Perhaps since Ben Roethlisberger got the ball out quicker than any other QB with ten or more starts last season, they feel confident. While the Steelers may opt for more of a run-heavy approach, Big Ben is still 39. The two-time Super Bowl winner is likely entering his farewell campaign.

Read More: Pittsburgh Steelers expected to find long-term quarterback in 2022

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnouR_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mission Tank for Trevor is complete. Let the hype train begin. As the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence appears to be the next superstar entering the league. Instantly plugged in as the starter, the former Clemson QB is already an early favorite to win Rookie of the Year . Having never lost a regular-season football game in his life , how Lawrence handles adversity as a Jaguar will be interesting to watch in his first season.

Read More: NFL world reacts to Jacksonville Jaguars taking Trevor Lawrence No. 1 in 2021 NFL Draft

17. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZ0o4_0XJifCj200
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With the opportunity to take two different quarterbacks selected in the top fifteen, the Atlanta Falcons gave Matt Ryan a weapon with elite potential reminiscent of Julio Jones. Matty Ice and the Falcons had a miserable 4-12 record last season, but now this offense is stacked. New head coach Arthur Smith could turn things around in a hurry. Will they combine Pitts with their existing talent, or will Julio get traded once June 2 rolls around?

Read More: Julio Jones trade increasingly likely this offseason, 3 potential landing spots

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CC8q_0XJifCj200
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Barring some crazy blockbuster trade , Derek Carr will enter his eighth season as the Raiders starting QB. While Carr slightly improves each year in the West Coast system Jon Gruden prefers, they have yet to reach the postseason. It feels like a make-or-break season for Carr with Marcus Mariota waiting for another chance. The Raiders reconstructed the offensive line this offseason, but is it any better? That will be a big question as they try to be competitive in a tough AFC West division.

Read More: ‘Chatter’ of Las Vegas Raiders moving on from Mike Mayock

15. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktVkp_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is likely thrilled to reunite with LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase , and as a fan of the game, so am I. While drafting another lineman is never a bad investment, sometimes adding an elite target for a young quarterback can work wonders. Burrow now has a litter of different Bengals to target. A bolstered offensive arsenal could help Burreaux get the ball out quicker so he can stay off the turf.

Read More: Cincinnati Bengals draft Ja’Marr Chase with No. 5 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

14. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAWev_0XJifCj200
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) makes a pass during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw40995

To no surprise, the Cleveland Browns are a popular Super Bowl pick. Their roster is stacked. Baker Mayfield finally has a competent head coach to further his development. Odell Beckham Jr. returning to health should only make the offense even more dangerous, in theory. The Brownies will go as far as Mayfield takes them, but this season, that could be as far as SoFi Stadium, where Super Bowl LVI will be played.

Read More: Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield opens up about contract extension talks

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5JG0_0XJifCj200
Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The time has come, the Minnesota Vikings have brought in a competent backup to Kirk Cousins . But that may not necessarily mean Cousins gets replaced this season. Unless the Vikes find themselves competing for draft picks late in the year. After finally addressing the offensive line needs, maybe Cousins can elevate the fourth-best offense even higher. If the pass protection holds up, there will be no excuses for lackluster play.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Team outlooks after 2021 schedule release

12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5MDE_0XJifCj200
Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst all the quarterback movement rumors, one team never mentioned throughout the chaos was the Tennessee Titans. With Ryan Tannehill firmly entrenched as the starter, the Titans had a very quiet offseason. Two consecutive winning seasons throwing fewer than ten interceptions should provide job security. Especially when leading an offense ranking fourth-best in the NFL, scoring 29.6 points per game. Tannehill may be one of the most underrated QBs in the game today.

Read More: Tennessee Titans land Caleb Farley, the potential steal of 2021 NFL Draft

11. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZK5kA_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert now has a franchise left tackle to protect his blindside. Avoiding a sophomore slump as seen recently from Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott will be crucial. No longer hindered by the questionable decisions of former head coach Anthony Lynn , can Herbert lead the Chargers to the playoffs now? If his rookie season was any indicator, Herbert could be the best QB from the 2020 Draft class, despite being the third one selected.

Read More: Los Angeles Chargers draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. in second round of 2021 NFL Draft

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fp4Y_0XJifCj200
Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

For years, Matthew Stafford has been toiling in Detroit, missing the postseason year after year. Teaming up with Sean McVay, Stafford may get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Armed with two 1,000 yard receivers in Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Stafford could be in for a big season in LA. If enough goes their way, the Rams could find themselves playing Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGpeu_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Paired with an offensive guru for a head coach in Kliff Kingsbury, the sky is the limit for Kyler Murray . After adding five Pro Bowl players this offseason, the Arizona Cardinals are all in on a playoff push in 2021. Despite never missing a start, K1 battled injuries last season and still went 8-8. Entering his third year, expect Murray and the Cardinals to be a tough out in the NFC West.

Read More: Arizona Cardinals draft WR Rondale Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sP8J_0XJifCj200
Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Just three years into his career, Lamar Jackson is already the best running QB of all time, but this is just the beginning. Constantly improving, the former MVP won his first playoff game in 2020. After excelling in a run-heavy offense in college, Rashod Bateman is a perfect fit for Baltimore . Whether the new receivers can elevate LJ back to the elite play seen from his first-team All-Pro year in 2019 remains to be seen.

Read More: Baltimore Ravens pick up Lamar Jackson contract option, how an extension might look

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMJRg_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL, outside of maybe three teams in the NFC East, will be happy to see Dak Prescott healthy again. After playing at an MVP level before his injury, Prescott should pick up right where he left off with the Dallas Cowboys. Hopefully, a better defense helps them remain competitive. Dak himself was averaging 371.2 yards per game before his injury. The entire Cowboys offense for the season finished averaging 371.8 per. It just shows how much they suffered once the offense had to rely on QB1 Andy Dalton .

Read More: Dallas Cowboys pleased with Dak Prescott’s progress

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2Ftl_0XJifCj200
Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Compared to his fellow athletes, one could make a case Deshaun Watson was the best player on the worst team last year. Without Watson, the Houston Texans may not have won a game. The 2020 passing yards leader is young, very athletic, and has a great arm. A three-time Pro Bowl QB, many teams would leap at the idea of Watson becoming their franchise quarterback.  Then, there are the sexual assault accusations . No team would want anything to do with anyone guilty of such things, no matter the talent level. Whether Watson suits up in 2021 remains to be seen.

Read More: Houston Texans take QB Davis Mills with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lqe6D_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen went from above-average to elite last season. Scoring 29.9 points per game and going 13-3 was incredible. The Allen to Stefon Diggs connection was the best QB-WR duo in the NFL. Yet they added Emmanuel Sanders to an already potent receiving core. Sanders included, the Buffalo Bills have quietly had a great offseason. If they can stay healthy, this team can go all the way. Bills Mafia will be wilder than ever should they win the AFC East for the second consecutive year. Get the tables ready.

Read More: Buffalo Bills lock up Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds for 2022

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYJpH_0XJifCj200
Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

While the offseason brought many wild rumors for several superstar QBs, the Seattle Seahawks say Russell Wilson is there to stay. Wilson got out to a scorching hot start before an unlucky string of turnovers brought the offense back down to Earth. Former coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is out, and Shane Waldron from the Rams is the new OC in town. Maybe that can help Wilson dominate all season.

Read More: Seattle Seahawks GM: Number of teams called about Russell Wilson trade

3. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUxmN_0XJifCj200
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After winning Super Bowl LV MVP, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC favorites again. By bringing back all 22 starters, they should be. TB12 is ageless, or maybe Brady is an alien . Nobody knows for sure. One thing we do know is that with seven rings, Brady is the GOAT.

Read More: Tom Brady’s assessment of jersey number rule: ‘Dumb’

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plovB_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Add another franchise QB to the list of players who crave a fresh start. Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay . For years, the Pack resisted giving AR12 more say within the organization. And have largely underwhelmed when surrounding A-Rod with a Super Bowl-caliber roster, outside of the MVP himself. It seems the three-time MVP has finally had enough . While any Rodgers trade to a new team would nearly break the internet, crazier things have happened.

Read More: Green Bay Packers star sends out cryptic tweet amid Aaron Rodgers’ drama

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIeSI_0XJifCj200
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the eye-popping highlights, the Patrick Mahomes stats are simply crazy. With a passer rating of 108.7, the 25-year old Mahomes is the all-time career leader in the NFL. During the 2021 Super Bowl, fans witnessed an offensive line in shambles. Not anymore. After adding three former All-Pro or Pro Bowl offensive linemen this offseason, Mahomes should have plenty of time. After reloading up front, Mahomes is the betting favorite to win MVP .

Read More: Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule after toe surgery

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ryan Fitzpatrick#National Football League#Nfl Power Rankings#Clemson#Best Rookie#Detroit Lions Credit#Lions#Big Ben#Jaguar#The Atlanta Falcons#Las Vegas Raiders Credit#Afc West#Chatter#Cincinnati Bengals Credit#Lsu#The Cleveland Browns#Super Bowl Lvi#Minnesota Vikings Credit#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Best Fits For Top Remaining Free Agents

Welcome to another week of NFLTR Review! In this issue:. Plenty of quality free agents remain available. Where are the best fits?. There are always free agents left as spring turns into summer who end up signing with teams and having an impact in the fall. But due to the lowered cap this year and probably limited growth next year, it feels like there are more quality veterans available than usual who just got left out when the cash stopped flowing after two weeks.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How pre-snap motion helps the NFL's best (and sometimes worst) quarterbacks

How positively impactful can pre-snap motion be for NFL quarterbacks? Consider this: In 2020, when former Bears starter and current Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky had the benefit of pre-snap motion, he completed 81 of 111 passes for 856 yards, 381 air yards, seven touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 101.9, which was the league’s sixth-highest for quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts. Without pre-snap motion, Trubisky looked a lot more… well, Trubisky-esque, completing 118 of 186 passes for 1,199 yards, 622 air yards, nine touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a passer rating of 82.3, which put him 30th in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors for the Browns make no sense

The post-draft NFL calendar is in a bit of a dead spot early this week. That means the national media must drum up interest and attention with fake news and pointless rumors. And they apparently decided that it would be a good day to rope Browns fans into the loop by heavily promoting the completely fabricated idea of Cleveland trading Baker Mayfield to the Packers as part of a package for disgruntled Jeopardy guest-host Aaron Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Sports Illustrated Reports: Deshaun Watson, Power & Consent

This is about, Sports Illustrated notes, "a star quarterback with a sparkling reputation and enormous power, an industry relegated to the hidden corners of the sports world, misleading and imprecise information shared with the public, and a long overdue conversation about consent. ... "Here’s what you need to know to...
NFLESPN

Houston Texans coach David Culley deflects questions on Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- In his first news conference since 23 lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson, Texans coach David Culley declined to answer whether he expects the quarterback to attend the team's offseason workouts. The Texans' organized team activities begin May 24, but attendance is voluntary until the team's mandatory minicamp...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Chiefs on a bye bye?

For this season I think it's fair to say the Chiefs are all-in. The Bucs are all-in too, but I get that, they are fielding a multiple Superbowl winning QB for probably the last time. But the Chiefs? Mahomes is only 25yrs old. I did a piece on the Chiefs back-loaded contracts a year ago, but now Mahomes is about to embark on his final year of his rookie deal, it was time to check things out again.
NFLRealGM

David Culley Has 'Nothing To Say' About Deshaun Watson

David Culley declined to answer questions about Deshaun Watson in his first news conference since 23 lawsuits were filed against the quarterback. The Houston Texans' organized team activities begin May 24, but attendance is voluntary until the team's mandatory minicamp starting on June 15. "We have nothing to say about...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Assessing Packers' 2021 schedule by opponent quarterbacks

One simple way to assess a team’s schedule – and where the toughest stretches exist – is to look at opponent quarterbacks. You don’t have to subscribe to the “Quarterback Wins” argument to find the value here. No position determines a team’s strength more than quarterback. And for the most part, quarterback situations are fairly easy to assess going into a season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma has produced more 2021 NFL starting quarterbacks than any other school

The Oklahoma Sooners under head coach Lincoln Riley has become ‘QBU’ in a short timeframe. During his four years as the head coach, he has produced two No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft and another as a second-rounder. All three quarterbacks are projected to be opening weekend starters in the NFL. Not to mention, his current starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler has already been mocked No. 1 overall.