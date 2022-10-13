ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Top-Selling Prime Day 2 Products Are Basically a Complete Holiday Shopping List

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Amazon just wrapped up its “ Prime Early Access ” sale, which saw hundreds of Prime Day -like sales across all categories. Though not quite as big as Prime Day back in July, Prime Early Access delivered some serious savings — and gave us some clues as to what people are shopping for this holiday season.

According to a survey by Numerator , nearly a third of Prime Early Access shoppers say they used the sale event to purchase holiday gifts (compared to 11% of Prime Day shoppers). Prime Early Access’ most-shopped categories reflected this interest with Toys & Games, Apparel & Shoes, and Consumer Electronics all among the top categories. Of course, as with Prime Day, Amazon shoppers also used the recent sale event to buy essentials like household goods and beauty products as well.

The Top-Selling Items Of Prime Early Access 2022

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 of the top-selling Prime Early Access products. We’ve included products that Rolling Stone readers purchased in bulk, as well as several items that Amazon says were the event’s big winners.

Bonus : Some Prime Early Access savings are still lingering, with discounts possibly continuing for a few days. If you see any of these leftover deals, be sure to snap them up quickly.

Apple AirPods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGOK4_0XJgbWze00

Both the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds were big winners during Prime Early Access. It’s no surprise, considering the earbuds’ massive popularity and the fact that Apple rarely gives them a discount.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro

Levoit Air Purifiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZdpR_0XJgbWze00

Home goods, including top-rated air purifiers like this Levoit, were also top sellers over the last couple of days. This one — the Levoit H13 — is still on sale for $10 less than its regular price, if you weren’t able to grab one during Early Access.

Buy: Levoit Air Purifier H13 $79.99

Bose Headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wt6ol_0XJgbWze00

Bose’s headphones are always a good purchase, so we weren’t surprised to see them flying off the e-shelves when Amazon discounted the best-selling cans. They’ve since gone back up to retail price, but we highly recommend them as a holiday gift (even at full price).

Buy: Bose Headphones 700 $379.00

Crest 3D Whitestrips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlh8K_0XJgbWze00

As always, Prime Day 2022 was a great time to stock up on essentials. This year, it seems people needed these Crest 3D Whitestrips. The strips are applied to your teeth once a day, left for 30 minutes (while you watch TV or get some work done), and effectively remove teeth stains.

Buy: Crest 3D Whitestrips $45.99

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2waf_0XJgbWze00

Just like it did during Prime Day, this Laneige lip sleeping mask got a discount and a ton of orders during Prime Early Access. Endorsed by Sydney Sweeney, the cult-favorite mask hydrates and rejuvenates lips while you sleep, removing flakiness, cracks, and dry patches.

Buy: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24.00

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eq1H3_0XJgbWze00

Though plenty of Early Access Shoppers picked up sleek gifts like headphones, many also stocked up on essentials like these collagen peptides from Vital Proteins. They support skin, hair, nail, and joint health, and a tub of powder is relatively inexpensive.

Buy: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides $39.99

Marlowe Face Moisturizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kiqfa_0XJgbWze00

Lastly in the Early Access grooming top-sellers list is this Marlowe moisturizer. The lightweight moisturizer has a ton of fans (us included), and comes with a very low price tag of just $14.

Buy: Marlowe Face Moisturizer $13.99

Peloton Spin Bike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W960W_0XJgbWze00

One of the buzziest deals during Prime Early Access was the now-ubiquitous Peloton spin bike. The bike arrived on Amazon not long ago, and rarely went on sale, so its $220 discount was well-received by anyone upgrading their home gym.

Buy: Peloton Spin Bike $1,445.00

Casper Pillows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPt0m_0XJgbWze00

In the home goods category, Casper’s best-selling pillows were a Prime Early Access winner. The pillows resist clumping and deflation, and they feature a two-inch gusset that supports your neck better than basic pillows.

Buy: Casper Pillow $65.00

Fire TV Sticks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aYVJ_0XJgbWze00

Amazon’s own devices typically do well when they go on sale, and Early Access was no different. The hugely popular Fire TV Stick was a best-seller this week, and you can still grab one at 40% off even though the sale event has ended.

Buy: Fire TV Stick 4K $29.99

Echo Show 5s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0e2m_0XJgbWze00

Another Amazon product that people scooped up during Early Access was the Echo Show 5. The screen-equipped Alexa device is still on sale, making a great purchase at a whopping 53% off.

Buy: Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $39.99

Fire TV Cubes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PxHD_0XJgbWze00

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube also sold well during the company’s sale, and it’s still on sale for just $60 (50% off).

Buy: Fire TV Cube $119.99

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwyur_0XJgbWze00

Last year’s version of Apple’s MacBook Pro got a serious discount early this week, leading some to update their laptop (or maybe pick one up for someone else). It’s still a solid deal, saving you some money compared to the brand-new MacBook Pro.

Buy: Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) $1,920.78

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Adapters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YopBZ_0XJgbWze00

In addition to bigger, more fun items, shoppers also used Prime Early Access to save on boring stuff like this Apple lightning-to-headphone jack adapter. It lets you use old 3.5mm wired headphones with modern iPhones and it’s still discounted by 11% right now.

Buy: Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Adapter $7.99

Apple iPads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXQA7_0XJgbWze00

iPads were yet another Apple product that saw a discount during Prime Early Access, and this one is still on sale for $30 less than its regular price. It’s the 10.2-inch 2021 model, and comes equipped with 64 gigabytes of storage.

Buy: Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2021) $299.00

JBL Endurance Peak II Earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxrLG_0XJgbWze00

Boasting a secure, ergonomic fit and water resistance, these JBL Endurance Peak II earbuds are ideal for gym sessions and runs. Best of all, the top-selling ‘buds are still on sale for $70 — 30% less than retail.

Buy: JBL Endurance Peak II Earbuds $69.95

Toloco Massage Gun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfhS5_0XJgbWze00

This highly-rated massage gun from Toloco was heavily discounted earlier in the week, and its still on sale for an incredible 68% off. The handheld device has four intensity settings and comes with 10 different heads, ensuring relief in any area of the body.

Buy: Toloco Massage Gun $99.99

Novilla Queen Size Mattress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3Oz1_0XJgbWze00

That’s right: this mattress can be at your door in days, and it costs just $271 with a current 10% off discount. It also has over 21,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating (out of five), with users applauding the mattress’ durability and comfort for such an amazingly low price.

Buy: Novilla Queen Size Mattress $270.74

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1NsK_0XJgbWze00

With over 67,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Fitbit Inspire 2 is hands-down one of the best fitness trackers around. It’s also very affordable — especially with a current discount of 44% off.

Buy: Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $55.99

Kasa Smart Plug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgNd0_0XJgbWze00

Here’s a great home upgrade that people stocked up on. Kasa’s Smart Plugs turn any outlet into a “smart” one that you can control with your phone, tablet, or Alexa. This means you can do things like turn off the lights, start the coffee machine, or start up your air purifier with voice controls or a tap of the phone — even while you’re out of the house.

Buy: Kasa Smart Plug $44.99

SHOPPING
Community Policy