Nontoxic Fescue Puts On Cattle Gains

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNontoxic fescue puts on cattle gains from unexpected summer grass growth. A good grass-growing year helps farmers who are changing from toxic tall fescue to novel-endophyte fescue, say University of Missouri forage specialists. Wet weather put the summer slump on hold for cool-season grasses. “With plentiful rains in July,...

beef2live.com

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options. Commercial beef production for 2017 is revised upward slightly to 26.5 billion pounds, due to greater than expected commercial slaughter in the second quarter and higher anticipated commercial slaughter in the third and fourth quarters. As packers have bid higher for fed cattle for slaughter in the first and second quarters of 2017, feedlots experienced positive returns from marketing calves bought at relatively low prices during the second half of 2016. The price for feeder steers weighing 750-800 pounds sold at the Oklahoma City National Stockyards averaged $128.30 per cwt in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the 5-Area price for fed cattle marketed at an average of $132.76 per cwt in the second quarter of 2017.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

15 common cattle breeds

There are more than 250 recognized breeds of cattle throughout the world, with more than 80 readily available to producers in the United States. When you take crossbred cattle into consideration, the possibilities are endless. Crossbreeding is an efficient way to build a herd, but those purebred lines are still important. Quality purebreds make quality crossbreds.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Live cattle futures higher at midweek

At the CME, live cattle closed higher and feeders were mostly higher ahead of the week’s direct cash business and Friday’s On Feed numbers. December live cattle closed $.50 higher at $132.22 and February live cattle closed $.30 higher at $136.40. November feeder cattle closed $.42 higher at $156.07 and January feeder cattle closed $.35 lower at $158.92.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Livestock, Dairy & Poultry Outlook (Monthly)

Livestock, Dairy & Poultry Outlook (November) Beef exports as a share of production are expected to fall slightly from 12.4 percent in 2021 to 12.1 percent in 2022. Both production and exports of beef are expected to decrease from 2021 to 2022. The share of U.S. pork production exported is expected to increase from 26.0 to 26.8 percent from 2021 to 2022, as production is forecast to decline slightly in 2022 while exports increase by about 3 percent year over year. In 2021, broiler exports are expected to account for 16.8 percent of domestic production. In 2022, this share is forecast to decline slightly to 16.5 percent, as production is forecast to increase by about 1 percent and exports are forecast to decline by about 1 percent year over year. Turkey exports as a share of production are forecast at 10.0 percent in 2021 and 10.1 in 2022; both production and exports are forecast to increase slightly from 2021 to 2022. Egg and egg product exports in 2021 are expected to be 5.2 percent of table egg production. In 2022, this share is forecast to decrease slightly to 4.6 percent as exports return to more typical levels and production increases by about 1 percent year over year. Dairy exports on a skim-solids milk-equivalent basis are expected to account for 22.7 percent of milk production in both 2021 and 2022, as both production and exports are forecast to increase by about 1 percent year over year.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

U.S. Soybean Yield Trends for Irrigated and Non-Irrigated Production

U.S. Soybean Yield Trends for Irrigated and Non-Irrigated Production. Very high U.S average soybean yields that were well above the long-term linear trend values (calculated beginning in 1960) in each of the last three years continues to be somewhat of a puzzle in search of an explanation. One potential explanation for yields being so much higher than the long-term linear trend values is that there has been a shift (higher) in the linear trend in U.S. average yields in recent years. However, we have not yet been able to identify a shift in that trend due to the limited number of observations. A second potential explanation is that yields have actually followed a non-linear rather than a linear trend. In fact, we found in a recent article (farmdoc daily, April 19, 2017) that a quadratic equation does provide a slightly better fit to U.S. average yields from 1960 through 2016 than does a linear equation. That is, yields appear to have actually increased at an increasing rate over the last several years rather than at a constant rate (in bushel terms). Based on the quadratic trend values for the past three years, only 2016 represented an unusually large positive deviation between actual and trend yields. The question, then, is what are the factors that have contributed to a better fit for a non-linear trend to average soybean yields?
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates

Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates, and Prevented Planting Factors for Crop Insurance. Reviewing planting dates in crop insurance products may be prudent as planting season approaches. This article provides a summary of earliest and final planting dates associated with the COMBO crop insurance product. The COMBO product includes farm-levels plans such as Yield Protection (YP), Revenue Protection with harvest price exclusion (RPwExcl), and Revenue Protection (RP). Dates presented in this article apply to those plans. Also, the decrease in prevented planting payment factor for corn is described.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Outsmart cattle worms

When deworming cattle, the goal is to outsmart the worms, says Dan Cummings, a veterinarian and cattle deworming expert for Boehringer Ingelheim. Like any other organisms, parasites can adapt and become resistant to available dewormer drugs. A university survey in Georgia found that 11 out of 12 cattle farms had resistant worms, he says.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 lower to 1.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good, with yearlings having the best demand again. This time of year is always a struggle to hold calf prices up as there are so many of them in the market place.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Don't Let Nitrates Cost Cattle Lives

Will you feed cane, millet, or oat hay, or maybe corn stalk bales, to your cows this winter? If so, don’t let high nitrate levels kill your cows or cause abortions. Nitrates occur naturally in all forages. At low levels, nitrates either are converted into microbial protein by bacteria in the rumen or they are excreted. But when nitrate concentrations get too high, they can kill cows and maybe abort calves.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Free Fertilizer? Hay Feeding!

Pasture fields seem to be overlooked with regards to applying management. Many folks will soil test hay fields and apply some level of fertility, though it may be less than the soil test recommends. This seems to be more evident when profit margins are tight. Corn experts have recommended fertility rates in relation to economic returns rather than maximal yields. In other words, the rate of fertilizer added is based on both soil test recommendations and expected improvement in yield. This concept takes into account the cost:benefit relationship that exists for inputs and outputs. Should beef producers not have this same mindset when it comes to hay production and take this a step further toward pasture productivity?
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

U.S Corn Crop Planting Falls Slightly Behind

2017 U.S Corn Crop Planting Falls Slightly Behind as Conditions Remain Wet. Corn planting progress appears to have fallen slightly behind the five-year average according to a report released today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. With six percent of total corn acres planted by April16, progress fell three percentage points short of the five-year average and six percentage points behind the same date in 2016.
AGRICULTURE
magnoliareporter.com

Producers can guard cattle against johnsongrass toxicity

As the days grow shorter and overnight low temperatures begin dwelling beneath the freezing point, frost across the state is becoming a reality for Arkansas residents. For ranchers and pasture managers, this can mean more than a chilly inconvenience. John Jennings, extension forage specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the frost will increase the toxicity risk to grazing animals in pastures containing johnsongrass.
AGRICULTURE
farmtalknews.com

Cattle markets move on

The pandemic and other market shocks (i.e. packing plant fire, unprecedented winter storm, cyber-attack, etc.) since 2019 have resulted in impacts and residual effects that affect cattle and beef markets in different ways and over different lengths of time. Much of the challenge in 2021 has been to get numerous cattle markets and a multitude of beef product markets more in synch as an industry. Of course, there continue to be ongoing COVID-19 related impacts plus the fact that some markets may be permanently changed or affected for a very long period of time.
AGRICULTURE
Jamestown Sun

Overwintered cattle may spread weed seeds

Producers who have relocated their cattle out of state for winter feeding this year should consider having a weed management protocol in place when the cattle return, according North Dakota State University Extension specialists. “If you have sent your cattle to areas where there are known Palmer amaranth, waterhemp or...
AGRICULTURE
Augusta Free Press

Women gain confidence in cattle handling at skill-building event

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Confidence, capability and empowerment were just a few takeaways for the 50 women who participated in a special cattle handling event at the Buckingham Agriculture Resource Network on Oct. 29. The day-long conference was organized by Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Virginia Cattle WISE...
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Weed protocol important in returning cattle

Many producers made the decision to relocate their stock to other operations for winter feeding this year due to lack of feed because of drought. In order to prevent unwanted weeds, producers should follow a weed management plan or have a weed management protocol set in place for when their cattle return.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Grazing fescue requires close monitoring

We all have that one friend who eats the spiciest food and doesn’t seem bothered by it, while the rest of the people at the table break out into a sweat from the heat of the food. That friend has adapted well to the spice and they handle it with ease.
AGRICULTURE
wdnonline.com

‘Herd’ of miniature cattle?

Miniature pigs and miniature horses are well-known pets who offer unusual and adorable companionship, but the increasingly common miniature bovine also is making an entrance to the modern homesteading scene. Dr. Evelyn MacKay, a clinical assistant professor of food animal medicine and field service at the Texas A&M College of...
ANIMALS
103.7 The Hawk

TB in Cattle? The Latest on the Investigation in Montana

The head of the Montana Department of Livestock gave several important updates during the Montana Stockgrowers Annual Convention and Trade Show this week in Billings. One of the biggest issues ranchers are keeping a close eye on is the report of tuberculosis (TB) in a cow that came from a ranch on the Montana Hi Line earlier this summer. Several adjacent ranches have had their herds quarantined, but the good news is that TB has not been found in any of the adjacent herds.
MONTANA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Two groups to study methane from cattle belches

The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy just launched the Greener Cattle Initiative, a joint research effort to reduce methane emissions from cattle. The groups told world leaders at the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland they will give a million a...
AGRICULTURE

