Black Friday Garmin deals: Edge 1030 Plus computer hits best-ever price

With Black Friday and Christmas on the horizon, tech deals are naturally popular at this time of year, and Black Friday Garmin deals are regularly some of the best - and most sought-after - deals available.

It's not only on the brand's range of computers either. Within cycling, Garmin is synonymous with GPS head units that measure every conceivable metric and keep you headed in the right direction, but there are Black Friday deals on Garmin's smartwatches, heart rate monitors, power meters and lights too, all of which are regularly among the best in their respective categories.

In our eternal aim to provide our readers with the best Black Friday bike deals available as soon as they become available, we've been rounding up the biggest Black Friday deals from all areas of cycling. We have a list of Black Friday Wahoo deals for those who prefer to sit on that side of the Wahoo vs Garmin fence, but this page will focus on all corners of the Garmin ecosystem. To make it easier to browse, we've broken down by territory, with the USA deals first and UK deals below, and within each of those, we've split it up by category.

Black Friday Garmin Deals USA

Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals: USA

Garmin Forerunner 745 | 14% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 | Now $430.31

There's loads of functionality to track cycling activity in the Forerunner 745, as well as running and other sports. It includes an optical heart rate monitor and will give you stats like VO2Max if connected to a power meter, as well as exercise load ad recovery time. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4 | 45% off at Amazon

Was $329.99 | Now $179.99

With 25 per cent off, this deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 offers great value for money. Packed with features, including music, physical health monitoring, animated workouts and Pulse Ox sensors, this small device packs a veritable punch without breaking the bank. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | 45% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 | Now $329.00

An ideal multisport watch, much like the standard Fenix, but with some added features. More internal storage, fall detection and the ability to track water intake to name a few. Ideal if you're heading into the wilderness for some bikepacking adventuring. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar | 26% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 | Now $259.99

Constructed to US military standards of toughness, the Garmin Instinct is now built to last even longer by harnessing the power of the sun. It comes with multi-constellation GPS tracking, a rugged plastic case and with heart-rate monitoring built in. It can last up to 54 days in smartwatch mode and 38 hours using GPS. View Deal

Garmin Venu | 20% off at Jenson USA

Was $349.99 | Now $279.94

The Venu packs features including heart rate monitoring and pulseox into a low profile package. It also includes Garmin Coach functionality as well as sleep monitoring, hydration tracking and Body Battery monitoring of your energy levels throughout the day. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 | 20% off at Western Bike Works

Was $299.99 | Now from $239.99

With plenty of functionality, including tracking and safety features, the Forerunner 245 is a budget entry to Garmin's smartwatches. You also get adaptive training plans and the option to customise the watch face via Garmin Connect IQ. View Deal

Garmin Instinct | 36% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 | Now $159.17

With military-grade toughness and a breath of outdoor-sports features, the Instinct is perfect for cyclists of all types. It can track heart rate, connect to smartphones, track your location with GPS and more, and has a battery life up to 14 days. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 945 | 10% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 | Now $447.98 The Garmin Forerunner 945 is broadly similar to the 935 below, but with improved hardware, battery life, more durable glass and a temperature sensor and the ability to flag up irregular heart rates. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | 60% off at Western Bike Works

Was $499.99 | Now $199.99

Equipped with wrist-based heart rate monitoring, training status, VO2 max and recovery monitoring, the Forerunner – despite its name – is not just suited to running and is a great choice for cyclists and triathletes, weighing just 49g. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT| 60% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 | Now $139.99

Not as feature-rich as the top of the range models, but with more than half off the price the Forerunner is a compelling multisport option. It'll cover you for triathlons, navigation, biometrics, and can handle Strava live segments too View Deal

Garmin Enduro | 44% off at Amazon

Was $799.99 | Now $449.99

$350 off the standard price really isn't to be sniffed at; you could buy a Garmin Instinct just with the money you'd save! Specifically designed for endurance athletes, with solar charging and a battery life of up to 300 hrs, it can keep track of your hydration, respiration rate, oxygen levels ad all the usual stats too. View Deal

Black Friday Garmin Edge computer deals: USA

Garmin Edge 530 Refurb | 20% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 | Now $198.99

Save on this refurbished Edge 530 in excellent condition. It's Garmin's button operated computer, but includes much of the functionality of its higher spec touchscreen models, including mapping and a colour screen. It links up via BLE or ANT+ with a whole range of cycling peripherals too. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Bundle | 29% off at Amazon

Was $699.99 | Now $494.99

The perfect companion for the performance rider and tourers alike. A large 3.5" colour touchscreen displays oodles of data, and it includes a heart rate monitor strap, and speed and cadence sensors too. It's no longer the top of the range, but its still an exceptional option, and a bargain. View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus | 35% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 | Now $389.99

Garmin's large format 1030 Plus cycling computer offers loads of functionality to plan and follow your cycling routes and develop your cycling performance. With 32GB memory and full colour maps, it covers all your navigation needs while riding. View Deal

Black Friday Garmin accessory deals: USA

Garmin HRM Dual Heart Rate Monitor | 36% off at Amazon

Was $69.99 | Now $45.00

Get accurate data and train more effectively with a Garmin heart rate monitor chest strap. The Dual model is equipped with both Bluetooth and ANT+ technology, linking it with your Garmin cycling computer, smart phone, Apple TV, and/or fitness watch. View Deal

Garmin Varia UT800 Headlight | 33% off at Jenson USA

Was $149.99 | Now $99.99

The Varia UT800 links up with your Edge cycling computer, allowing you to control it from your head unit. The Edge also allows the Varia light to vary its output with speed and ambient light conditions, so it will project further ahead as you ride faster, with up to 800 lumens output. View Deal

Garmin Varia Rearview Radar | 20% off at Western Bike Works

Was $149.99 | Now $119.99

As well as producing some of the best bike computers on the market, Garmin has also pioneered its Varia rear facing radar system. With it paired to a smartphone or Garmin head unit riders are alerted of vehicles approaching from behind, as well as their approach speed and distance. View Deal

Garmin Charge Power Pack | 30% off at Western Bike Works

Was $179.99 | Now $125.99

If you've got a Garmin Edge device with a connector built into its mounting point, like the Edge 1030 Plus, the Garmin Charge will plug into it to extend your runtime by up to 24 hours. Ideal for longer rides or if you're going to be off-grid. View Deal

Garmin Rally XC pedal body conversion kit | 28% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $399.99 | Now $287.99

Convert your Rally power meter for gravel use with this conversion kit. It's quick to swap the body onto a road-going Shimano SPD-SL or Look compatible Rally power meter, giving you the option to head off-road and still get all your power metrics. View Deal

Black Friday Garmin deals UK

Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deals: UK

Garmin Forerunner 945 | 34% off at Wiggle

Was £499.99 | Now £329.99

The Forerunner 945 isn't just for runners, it can track a host of sports including cycling. It will give you 10 hours of GPS tracking and can play your music at the same time as recording up to 200 hours of activity data. All that in a package that weighs just 50g. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 | 34% off at Amazon

Was £299.99 | Now from £164.99

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is packed with lots of great health-monitoring features such as a heart rate monitor and relaxation breathing timer as well as various training and recovery modes. It locks onto three satellite clusters and includes safety and tracking features via a smartphone link as you ride. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 | 22% off at Amazon

Was £159.99 | Now £124.00

The easy-to-use Forerunner 45 features an optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and access Garmin Connect. Its battery will last 13 hours in GPS mode or up to seven days in watch mode. The black model is slightly cheaper but there are similar savings on the white, lilac and red versions. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Esports Edition | 40% off at Amazon

Was £269.99 | Now £162.95

Although now superseded by the Instinct 2, the original Instinct still packs plenty of functionality, with GPS tracking in a rugged, lightweight package. This Esports edition has the same outdoor functionality as other Instincts, just in a red and black colourway. View Deal

Garmin Enduro | 44% off at Wiggle

Was £649.99 | Now £359.99

If you like to go long or just don't always have access to a charger, the Enduro might be for you. It will run for up to 80 hours in GPS mode and 65 days as a smartwatch, thanks to solar charging. It has a full suite of functionality for cycling including Climbpro and daily workout suggestions. View Deal

Garmin Venu 2 | 24% off at Amazon

Was £349.99 | Now £267.53

A decent discount on a versatile smartwatch that lets you store music, track health stats and has rapid recharging that can add a day of life with just 10 minutes of charge time. This model has a slate bezel with black case but there are also discounts on rose gold/white and slate/graphite versions of the smaller-sized Venu 2S. View Deal

Garmin Venu Sq | 24% off at Amazon

Was £179.99 | Now £136.49

The already budget-friendly Venu Sq still has on-the-wrist Pulse Ox and heart rate monitoring, preloaded run, walk, bike and golf apps, and contactless pay. Also available in shadow grey/slate and white/light gold View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro | 45% off at Currys

Was £599.99 | Now £329.00

The Fenix 6X Pro takes all the same excellent features from the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and it upsizes them. You still get mapping, GPS, grade-adjusted pace guidance, pulse ox sensor, music, and all the other advanced training features but your screen goes up an additional 20 pixels in each direction to 280x280 and there's extra battery life on board. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | 48% off at Wiggle

Was £599.00 | Now £309.99

The Fenix 6 Pro comes with mapping, GPS, grade-adjusted pace guidance, pulse ox sensor, music, and other advanced training features. There are maps, routing and navigation built in for the cyclist. View Deal

Black Friday Garmin computer deals: UK

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus | 42% off at Wiggle

Was £519.99 | Now £299.99

This is a decent discount and a rare find given we're looking at Garmin's previous range-topping computer. The Edge 1030 Plus is almost at the pinnacle of what cycling computers can do. View Deal

Garmin Edge 530 | 31% off at Amazon

Was £259.99 | Now £179.99

Replacing the Edge 520 and Edge 520 Plus, the Garmin Edge 530 is full of features for such a compact unit. From recording rides and providing turn-by-turn navigation, to tracking FTP and other training metrics, it's a powerful device that offers great value for money. View Deal

Garmin Edge 830 | 14% off at Sigma Sports

Was £349.99 | Now £249.99

With a touchscreen interface and compact format, the Edge 830 still gives you a wide range of functionality to track your rides and performance. It's Geraint Thomas's GPS unit of choice. View Deal

Garmin Edge 830/Varia bundle | 32% off at Wiggle

Was £519.99 | Now £349.99

The Garmin Edge 830 gives you all Garmin's bike computer functionality in a compact package with a colour touchscreen. Here, it's bundled with the Varia RTL515 rearview radar/taillight for a package that gives you warning on the Edge of vehicles approaching from behind. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 25% off

Was £169.99 | Deal price £127.00

This entry-level GPS bike computer comes with a sharp black and white screen, along with a host of trackable datapoints, such as the basics like speed and distance, but also more detailed things like mountain bike metrics. It's a good value, lightweight option for beginners, and it's now available with a nice discount. View Deal

Black Friday Garmin accessory deals: UK

Garmin HRM-Pro | 32% off at Amazon

Was £119.99 | Now £81.32

This premium Garmin heart-rate monitor can be used for swimming as well as running and cycling. It stores and forwards interval heart-rate data, uses a CR2032 battery that lasts for up to a year, weighs 59g, and is waterproof to 5 ATM. View Deal

Garmin HRM Dual | 20% off at Amazon

Was £59.99 | Now £47.88

Using both ANT+ and Bluetooth, the HRM Dual allows you to connect to Zwift without an ANT+ connector, saving you even more money. View Deal

Garmin Rally Upgrade Pedal | 10% off at Wiggle

Was £489.99 | Now £439.99

Available in both Shimano and Look options, this allows riders who already have a single-sensing Rally power meter to upgrade to a dual-sensing version. ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to see instant and accurate power measurements on a compatible Garmin device. View Deal

Garmin Rally RS200 power meter | 23% off at Tredz

Was £969.99 | Now £749.99

A decent discount on Garmin's Shimano SPD-SL-compatible, dual sided power meter with up to 120 hours battery life from its replaceable coin cell batteries. Garmin claims +/-1% accuracy and the spindle can be ported over to SPD or Look bodies if you want to ride a different pedal system. View Deal

