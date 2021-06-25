13 best double pushchairs: Lightweight and durable buggies for all-terrains

When couples discuss expanding their families, one of the first things that comes up – other than “but we’ve only just started getting a full night’s sleep” and “more nappies?!” – is logistics.

Getting your brood from A to B is a daily task, so a double buggy is high on the list of purchases. The term “double buggy” covers any pushchair or pram that carries two infants, so they do vary a lot and are difficult to compare.

For this review we have selected the best of all versions such as side-by-side pushchairs and travel systems that convert to take a new baby, to demonstrate the options available so that you can make the best choice for your family.

The buggy boffins Cheeky Rascals have this advice to consider:

“It definitely pays to test drive (or test push) a few different models of double buggy if you can. How easy is it to manoeuvre? How robust does it look? Are you looking for a reversible seat unit (so your baby can be either rear or forward facing)? Is it easy to fold down and store, both at home and in the car?

"Are the brakes easy to operate and does the pram feel secure when stationary? Could you attach a buggy board to the back of it to aid tired toddler legs in future? What’s the overall wheel width of the pushchair and will this fit through your hallway or shop doors?”

With these questions in mind, we tested the best on the market, wheeling pairs of children over multiple terrains, looking for ease of use for parents, comfort for kiddies, value and durability.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Out n About nipper double V4

Mountain Buggy duet V3 pushchair

Silver Cross wave 2020

Oyster twin

Thule urban glide 2 double

Bugaboo donkey 3 twin seat and carrycot pushchair

Joie aire twin stroller

Quinny hubb duo

Nuna Demi grow tandem stroller

Chicco echo twin stroller

Bumbleride indie twin

iCandy peach double

Familidoo air pushchair, twin

The verdict: Double pushchairs

