Read full article on original website
Related
The Fasting Girls of the Victorian Era: The Story Behind 'The Wonder'
'The Wonder'—a new Netflix movie starring Florence Pugh and based on Emma Donoghue's book of the same name—isn't a true story. But it's rooted in real history.
ancientpages.com
Trapped 70,000-Year-Old Artifact Reveals Hidden Information About Early Humans
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - This new study demonstrates how the creative use of unconventional research methods turned an unfortunate archaeological sampling event into a scientific success story. However, this scientific adventure was not a straightforward triumph. BLOCK OF SEDIMENT: Magnus Haaland taking a block section from a profile at...
How one embroidered cotton sack tells the unique story of slavery and survival
Sara Sidner speaks with Tiya Miles, who won the 2022 Cundill History Prize for her book "All That She Carried," which tells the story a cotton sack that dates back to the mid-19th century, given by an enslaved woman to her daughter, just before she was sold away.
See What Women Wore to Work in 1904 in This AI-Enhanced and Colorized Footage
This colorized clip of Edwardian working women brings the early 1900s to life.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Classic Nursery Rhyme, “Frère Jacques”
The classic French nursery rhyme “Frère Jacques,” which in English is sometimes known as “Brother John” or “Brother Jacques,” is one of those songs that, despite it being in a foreign language, is known by many in the United States for its pleasant tone and staccato rhythm.
The history behind The Rose City, a breath taking endangered travelers hub spot
Located about 150 miles south of Jerusalem and Amman, the capital of Jordan, between the Red Sea and the Dead Sea lies the magnificent "Rose City". Although the city's name is Petra of Jordan, which translates to "rock" in the Greek language. It also goes by the name "Rose City". The Arab natives (The Nabateans) of this region named it this, due to the color shade of the rock that was carved to construct its beautiful buildings.
See How a Stager Took a Living Room from Bland to Bold in This British Rental
Home rental website Airbnb has become so saturated with listings, from cozy log cabins to million-dollar mansions, that property owners need to go the extra mile to make their place stand out. This was the task laid before Fabienne Miller, property stylist and owner of Fabienne Interiors in Coalville, England,...
Eater
Explore London’s Wonderful Fake, Fugitive, and ‘Poor Man’s’ Foods
What’s in a name? Names are signifiers, tools of specificity. They illuminate. We call a rose a rose. But names are also moving targets, that can disclose and disguise in the same breath. A brief list of names: Poor man’s lobster, Welsh caviar, falso conejo (false rabbit), mock cooter...
livingetc.com
This might be my favorite ever small kitchen – a pull-out countertop is among its cleverest space-saving ideas
'It nods to my passion for creating surprise within a space, adding that welcome dose of the unexpected,' interior designer Tala Fustok tells me, when I question her on one of the many brilliant details of the kitchen in this New York apartment. Out of context, it would be hard...
techeblog.com
Photographer Specializes in Extreme Iris Photography, Shows Eyes Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before
Austria-based photographer Markus Hofstätter specializes in extreme iris photography, which shows eyes like you’ve never seen them before. It all started after taking portraits of countless people and the realization that his main focus was always on their eyes. He believes eyes are a window to the soul of a person, so that is what lead him to starting this project.
Mental_Floss
35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0