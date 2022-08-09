Best iPhone 12 deals for August 2022

Cheap iPhone 12 deals can be found everywhere right now. Retailers from AT&T to Verizon are offering some of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen. Plus, now that the iPhone 13 has stolen the spotlight, iPhone 12 deals are at their lowest price ever.

Currently, the best iPhone 12 deals can be found at AT&T. The carrier is taking 50% off iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models with no trade-in required. AT&T's iPhone 12 deals are valid whether you're a new or current AT&T customer. Alternatively, Visible is offering a free $300 gift card when you buy an iPhone 12 .

Generally speaking, wireless carriers remain your best option for cheap iPhone 12 deals — particularly if you're ready to switch networks. (Also, make sure to read our guide to the best Apple Store coupons for more deals on Apple gear).

Today's best iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12: free $300 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering epic iPhone 12 deals right now. Simply purchase any iPhone 12, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive a free $300 prepaid gift card. It's the biggest gift card offer we've ever seen from Visible. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: 50% off @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 for 50% off. (No trade-in is required). It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen from AT&T and we especially like this deal because it applies to both new and current subscribers. You'll need to open an unlimited data plan to get this deal. View Deal

iPhone 12: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has a variety of iPhone 12 deals for thrifty shoppers. For instance, you can get the iPhone 12 for free when you open a new line and sign up for any unlimited data plan. This deal is available online only. Plus, you'll get a $200 credit if you switch from a competing carrier. View Deal

iPhone 12: $10/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T has new iPhone 12 deals for new and existing customers. Currently, you can get the iPhone 12 for just $10/month with an unlimited plan. No trade-in is required for this iPhone 12 deal. View Deal

iPhone 12: 6 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best cheap iPhone 12 deals we've seen. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini with a 6-month data plan will get 6 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G for free. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network. View Deal

iPhone 12: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the iPhone 12 for free when you open a new line and sign up for select unlimited plans. Alternatively, existing members can get up to $350 off the iPhone 12 with trade-in and select unlimited phone. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: 50% off @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can take 50% off the iPhone 12 mini. (No trade-in is required). It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen from AT&T and we especially like this deal because it applies to both new and current subscribers. You'll need to open an unlimited data plan to get this deal. After discount, you'll pay $8.75/month over the span of 36 months. View Deal

Visible: 2 months of 5G data for $22 @ Visible

Visible is offering one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've ever seen. Albeit, the sale applies to data and not the iPhone 12 itself. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering two months of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $22 via coupon code "2FOR22". The deal is valid for new customers who bring their own phone or purchase a new phone through Visible. After two months, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. It applies to all iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE models. The sale ends February 22. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $100 off @ Best Buy

With qualified activation and trade-in, Best Buy is taking up to $100 off select iPhone 12 models. These are among the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen from Best Buy. To get the max discount, you'll need to buy an iPhone, trade in your old phone, and activate your new iPhone via T-Mobile. View Deal

iPhone 12: up to $800 off w/ trade-in Magenta Max @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering select iPhone 12 models for free when you trade in an eligible device. The sale includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It's one of the biggest iPhone 12 deals we've seen from T-Mobile. You'll need to trade-in your old phone and activate a new line on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan to qualify. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: $1,200 off w/ trade-in + new line @ Verizon

Trade in your old iPhone or Android phone and Verizon will slash up to $1,200 off the cost of your new iPhone 12 Pro when you purchase the device with an Unlimited plan. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video, three rear cameras, A14 Bionic CPU, and a LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits. It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen for the Pro model. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: up to $700 off w/ unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is knocking up to $700 off the iPhone 12 Pro when you purchase it with an Unlimited plan and trade-in your old device. The deal is valid on all iPhone 12 Pro models. It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen from AT&T. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: $150 Mastercard + Fire TV Stick @ Visible

Verizon-owned carrier Visible has an excellent iPhone 12 Pro deal. For a limited time, purchase any iPhone 12 Pro via Visible and you'll get a free $150 prepaid Mastercard and Amazon Fire TV Stick. The phone itself will cost you $41/month over a 24-month period. View Deal

Best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

iPhone 12 Pro Max: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + new line @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $1,200 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max with trade-in of an eligible phone and new Unlimited line. It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen from Verizon. If you're a current subscriber, you'll get up to $700 off when you upgrade and trade-in your old device. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: up to $700 off w/ Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can take $700 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an old phone. (AT&T is pretty generous with their trade-in and an iPhone 8 in working condition will get you the full $700 credit). It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen from AT&T. We also like that it applies to both new and current subscribers. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: was $1,099 now $999 @ Cricket

Cricket's iPhone 12 deals take $100 off the iPhone 12 Pro Max when you switch to Cricket and port your phone number to the carrier. You'll also have to sign up for Cricket's $60/month unlimited data plan. As a reminder, Apple has eliminated the iPhone 12 Pro Max from its lineup, so these deals will likely sell out fast. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max: up to $830 off @ T-Mobile

The iPhone 12 Pro delivers the best cameras on any phone along with a stellar display and unbeatable performance. And T-Mobile offers up to $830 off the latest iPhones, You need to activate a new line on an eligible plan and trade in an eligible iPhone in good condition to get the iPhone 12 for $169. View Deal

Best iPhone 12 mini deals

iPhone 12 mini w/ unlimited data: $60/month @ Mint

Mint Mobile is offering the iPhone 12 mini bundled with unlimited 5G data for $60/month over a 24-month span. That's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen from Mint, which operates on T-Mobile's network. You'll wind up paying just $30/month for the iPhone 12 mini and $30/month for the unlimited data. By comparison, most carriers will charge you $70/month for just their data plan. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini Purple: 50% off w/ any unlimited plan @ AT&T

AT&T is knocking 50% off the iPhone 12 mini (64GB). Best of all, no trade-in is required. New and existing customers can get 50% off the iPhone 12 mini when they sign up for any unlimited AT&T plan. It's one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon will knock up to $700 off your iPhone 12 mini when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an Unlimited data plan. After discount, you can get the iPhone 12 mini for free. (The credits are spread out over 24 months). Alternatively, you can apply the $700 credit to reduce the cost of other iPhone mini models. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: free with trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits when you trade-in an eligible device and sign up for an unlimited data plan. After discount, you can get the iPhone 12 mini for free. (The credits are spread out over 30 months). Best of all, this deal is open to both new and existing AT&T subscribers. Alternatively, you can apply the $700 credit to reduce the cost of other iPhones. View Deal

iPhone 12 mini: was $729 now $529 @ Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile is taking $200 off both the iPhone 12 mini and the regular iPhone 12 when you switch your wireless service to the T-Mobile-owned discount carrier. You'll be able to access T-Mobile's cellular network including its nationwide 5G network via Metro. This is an in-store deal, and availability may vary by location. View Deal

Best iPhone 12 deals — accessories

ZAGG screen protectors: up to 50% off @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off select ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protecters. After discount, prices start as low as $19. ZAGG makes screen protectors for all models of the iPhone 12. View Deal

Otterbox iPhone 12 cases: up to 25% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 25% off select Otterbox iPhone 12 cases. After discount, prices start as low as $29. (Otterbox cases normally cost twice that amount). Otterbox makes durable cases for all models of the iPhone 12. View Deal

Case-Mate Tough Plus: was $29 now $7 @ Amazon

The Case-Mate Tough Plus can protect your iPhone or iPhone Pro from falls as high as 15 feet. Made from plant-based materials, the case is designed to work with wireless chargers and Case-Mate claims it won't turn yellow over time. View Deal

Incipio Duo Case iPhone 12: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

Incipio makes a range of cases for the iPhone 12. The Duo Case (for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro) can protect your iPhone from drops as high as 12 feet. Its raised-edge bezel can also protect your screen from cracks. The case is compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging. View Deal

iPhone 12 deals — Which model should you get?

The iPhone 12 sports a fast A14 Bionic processor, 5G connectivity, and updated cameras. It also has a new Ceramic Shield glass display that Apple claims is the toughest in the industry. There's also a new MagSafe charging system.

The iPhone 12 features a 12MP wide lens with a f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. It's the first iPhone to include Apple's new 7-element lens, which delivers low light performance. Apple has also added a new Night Mode Time-lapse feature.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 mini is a compact version of the iPhone 12. It sports a 5.4-inch OLED display and the same A14 Bionic CPU found inside the standard iPhone 12. However, its costs $699, which is $100 less than the 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the successors to the iPhone 11 Pro models. They feature larger screens — 6.1 inches for the Pro and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max — plus triple camera arrays aided by a LiDAR sensor. Otherwise, they share the same processor, 5G connectivity, and charging features as the iPhone 12.

Tips for finding the best iPhone 12 deals

Carriers offer the biggest discounts: Switching carriers remains the best way to find iPhone 12 deals. This is especially true when new iPhone models are announced. That said, AT&T iPhone 12 deals are worth tracking because sometimes its deals apply to both new and existing users. Otherwise, most carriers will require that you port your number to their service to get the best deals.

Switching carriers remains the best way to find iPhone 12 deals. This is especially true when new iPhone models are announced. That said, AT&T iPhone 12 deals are worth tracking because sometimes its deals apply to both new and existing users. Otherwise, most carriers will require that you port your number to their service to get the best deals. Keep your old iPhone in top condition: In addition to switching carriers, trading in your old phone is another way to save on the purchase of a new iPhone. As a result, you'll want to keep your current phone in the best shape possible and make sure to save all the boxes, cables, and documentation that originally came with it. That way should you want an iPhone 13 , you'll be able to get it without having to pay full retail.

In addition to switching carriers, trading in your old phone is another way to save on the purchase of a new iPhone. As a result, you'll want to keep your current phone in the best shape possible and make sure to save all the boxes, cables, and documentation that originally came with it. That way should you want an iPhone 13 , you'll be able to get it without having to pay full retail. Don't forget about refurbs: We normally wouldn't recommend shopping for refurbished smartphones, but Apple's refurbs are the exception. They're refurbished by Apple to work and look like new. More importantly, they're backed by the same 1-year warranty that comes with new Apple devices.

We normally wouldn't recommend shopping for refurbished smartphones, but Apple's refurbs are the exception. They're refurbished by Apple to work and look like new. More importantly, they're backed by the same 1-year warranty that comes with new Apple devices. Wait for the next Apple keynote: Apple's next September keynote is a year away. So if the iPhone 13 isn't you thing, here's what we know about the iPhone 14 .

