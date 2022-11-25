Oprah’s Favorite Moisturizer Is 40% Off Right Now During Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love finding out that celebrities use skincare products that we can actually afford. But we never expected someone like Oprah , a literal billionaire with gloriously glowing skin, to use a moisturizer that is attainable by us mere mortals. However, she’s been a long-time fan of Philosophy’s Hope in a Jar moisturizer , which is currently majorly discounted during the brand’s Black Friday sale — and you won’t believe how cheap it is.

It turns out Oprah has been a fan of Philosophy’s Hope in a Ja r for years, and she even included it on her “Ultimate Favorite Things” list in 2010. But she started using the antioxidant-rich moisturizer a full decade earlier. The 2-ounce container of the “Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer” usually retails for $42, but you can snag it for 40 percent off right now with the promo code FRIDAY22 .

Hope in a Jar is made with “clinically proven skin renewal technology” to help give your skin a healthy, moisturized glow, and is even clinically proven to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. This formula contains pro-vitamin P and glycolic and hyaluronic acids that exfoliate away dead skin cells while infusing your skin with moisture.

It’s also incredibly lightweight, so your skin won’t feel bogged down, greasy, or clogged with moisturizing factors.

For just $25, your skin can feel renewed and fresh — and you’ll also have something to make small talk with Oprah about if you ever happen to encounter her while hiking in Malibu or something! But this discount is only available for a limited time, so grab it at Philosophy now to get Oprah’s gorgeous skin for less!

