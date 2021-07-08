Princess Diana and More Royal Family Members’ Baby Bumps Through the Years: Pregnancy Pics

Mike Forster/Associated Newspapers/Shutterstock; Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock; Shutterstock

Looking back at baby bumps! Pregnant royal family members have showed their budding bellies over the years while expecting little ones.

Duchess Kate, for example, has attended many royal engagements while pregnant. She and Prince William welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

The Duchess of Cambridge experienced hyperemesis gravidarum during all three of her pregnancies, which is a symptom characterized by extreme morning sickness. Because of this, Kate spent three days in the hospital receiving treatment while pregnant with her eldest.

“Usually women who get it once are more likely to get it again,” Dr. Knopman, an Ob-Gyn who has not treated the royal, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of Louis’ arrival. “Risk factors include a personal or family history of HG — watch out Pippa [Middleton] — and a history of motion sickness or migraines.”

She-Ology author Dr. Ross described the condition to Us at the time, explaining, “Eating and drinking is a nightmare. The thought, smell or sight of food can bring on nausea or vomiting. Women suffering from HG can feel depleted, exhausted and depressed. It tends to improve in the last half of pregnancy … but may persist until delivery.”

One year after Louis’ arrival, Prince Harry became a father. His and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, arrived in May 2019.

“This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine,” the Duke of Sussex gushed to reporters at the time. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing.”

As for, Princess Eugenie, she announced in September 2020 that the next royal baby was on the way. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” she captioned an Instagram post with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Keep scrolling to see royal family member’s pregnancy pics over the years, from Queen Elizabeth II to Sarah Ferguson.