Where can I get a power meter discount on Cyber Monday 2022? Cycling Weekly rounds up the current best tech deals

If you're interested in the complete range of cycling deals we've tracked down so far – across clothing and components as well as more tech – you can hop over to our main Cyber Monday bike deals hub page just over here.

And finally, we've split the page between US and UK deals.

Smartwatches

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

Was $599.99 now $411.35 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945

Was $599.99 now $441.99 at Amazon

We reviewed the Forerunner 945 earlier this year and this is what we said: "It's difficult not to get excited about this watch. This is an outstanding bit of kit that is undoubtedly worth every cent of its $599.99. Now discounted to under $400 this is an excellent deal. Read our full review of the Forerunner 945 . View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

Was $349.99 now $187.00 at Amazon

Arguably the Edge 530 of Garmin's GPS watch range, it provides the heart rate and GPS tracking you need for an effective workout across a huge range of sports – as well as storing music and other smartwatch functions. The performance versus price ratio is particularly good with this model. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4

Was $329.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

With plenty of in-built sports apps and on-screen animated strength and yoga workouts, the Vivoactive is great to use to support your bike riding. Smart notifications, music and incident detection will also ensure you stay connected, motivated and safe while riding. View Deal

Garmin Instinct

Was $249.99 now $159.17 at Amazon

Built to withstand the craziest bikepacking adventures, this is Garmin's rugged smartwatch with a 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, as well as multiple GPS system support. Useful navigation features include a routing mode that lets you navigate the same course back to your starting point. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 5

Was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

With 24/7 heart rate tracking and built-in GPS the Fitbit Charge 5 is useful for tracking exercise and a Daily Readiness Score lets you know whether you're ready to work out or if you should prioritise recovery to avoid overtraining .



Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch

Was $299.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy



This Fitbit Sense has the ability to track all the usual fitness metrics, but also the capabilities to deep dive in to health data such as stress responses, monitor heart rhythm, and helping you stay alert if you fall out of set parameters. With on board GPS, Bluetooth for hands-free calls and built in Google Assist or Amazon Alexa, this could be the idea cross over fitness/ life organising watch. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Was $149.95 now $98.95 at Amazon

The onboard GPS makes this more advanced than a regular fitness tracker, with real-time pace and distance visible. Keep on top of your health goals with the heart rate monitor and the ability to receive a daily readiness score, to make sure you fully rested. Google Assist or Amazon Alexa built in and 6 months Fitbit Premium trial to boot. View Deal

Suunto 9 Baro sport watch

Was $500.00 now $318.99 at REI

The Baro 9 GPS watch is packed with features including Waypoint names for easy navigation and route planning and separate training modes to help preserve battery life. As for the battery life it offers up to 170 hours in tour mode. There's also a barometric function that provides storm warnings and a heart rate monitor too. View Deal

Cycling computers

Garmin Edge 530

Was $299.99 now $165.65 at Amazon

With access to as much data as you could ever need, the 530 equals the performance and functionality of much more expensive cycling computers - it just doesn't have a touchscreen. You can read our full review here . View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

Was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Although the Edge 1030 Plus is no longer Garmin's top-tier computer (that'll be the Edge 1040), it's still packed with performance and fitness features including Garmin's useful ClimbPro for gauging your effort up a challenging ascent. The big 3.5in screen also makes it ideal for maps and using for navigation. View Deal

Wahoo Elemnt Roam V1

Was $379.99 now $199.99 at Wahoo

The Wahoo Elemnt Roam has had an upgrade this year, and although the V1 is not the newest model, it really impressed when we reviewed it . Features, compatability and function wise the Roam covers all the basics as well as phone communication alerts, live tracking, and structured training, to name but a few. It's still a solid head unit that will cover adventurers and racers alike – and is currently at highly impressive price.

Bryton Rider 320E

Was $129.00 now $90.99 at Amazon

The Rider 320E boasts a solid battery life of up to 35 hours. With a 2.3-inch screen this compact device also supports five different satellite systems for reliable GPS coverage in all situations. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 bundle

Was $249.99 now $199.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Garmin's Edge 130 is a high-performing GPS computer with bags of features including impressive mapping and analytics, such ClimbPro, which helps track your efforts on the climbs. This bundle adds in the HRM-Dual heart rate strap, standard mount, and accessories. View Deal

Power meters

4iiii Precision 2.0 - 105

Was $311.49 now $217.49 at Pro Bike Kit USA

4iiii's power crank has impressed us as one of the cheapest and easiest ways to start riding with power. Although 4iii has now brought out the 3.0, we've found the previous iteration, the 2.0 version , to be reliably accurate and robust, and so we'd recommend picking up one of the older models while there still is stock. View Deal

Garmin Vector 3S

Was $635.00 now $599.99 at Amazon

Offering accurate power readings in a package that makes for easy swapping between bikes, this is the single-sensing version which measures the forces from the left pedal only, and presents a more affordable way of benefiting from power readings in pedal-based form. You can read our full review here . View Deal

Garmin Rally RK200

Was $1212.49 now $910.49 at Pro Bike Kit USA

Garmin's Rally pedals are a progression from the Vector 3s and they've seen some notable improvements including a better battery door design which appears to eliminate issues with water ingress. It's the highly accurate dual reading model that's compatible with Look Keo cleats which offers biggest saving right now. But you can still get $169.50 off the Shimano compatible dual model. You can find our full review here .

Garmin Rally XC100

Was $699.99 now $649.99 at Amazon

Perfect for measuring single sided power on gravel rides, the Rally system is a great system to invest in as you can also swap the power-reading spindle between off-road and road pedals for reliable data no matter the terrain.

Read our full review here.



Wahoo Powrlink single-sided power meter pedals

Was $649.99 now $565.49 at Backcountry

Wahoo's Powrlink power meter pedals provide accurate readings to allow you to train more effectively. Features include automatic calibration and a rechargeable battery with up to 75+ hours of life - and all built around the dual-sided Wahoo Speedplay pedal. View Deal

Heart rate monitors

LifeLine Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible Heart Rate Monitor

Was $56.49 now $22.00 at Wiggle

The LifeLine Heart Rate Monitor connects easily to a range of devices and can be used with a wide selection of third-party training apps. It's water resistant to 30 meters and has a range up to 230bpm. The adjustable belt makes it suitable for most. View Deal

Garmin HRM-Pro

Was $129.99 now $108.30 at Amazon

Usefully this heart rate monitor can store heart rate data so if you can still track your data if you're away from your cycling computer, and sync later, and this can work well across other activities too such as yoga. View Deal

Polar H7

Was $92.80 now $49.00 at Amazon

Providing live heart rate data, this easily adjustable waterproof option is compatible with both fitnesss devices and smartphones, and it also counts calories . The deal price is for size XS/S only. View Deal

Speed/cadence sensors

LifeLine Speed and Cadence Sensors

Was $49.99 now $27.00 at Wiggle

LifeLine's handy sensors allow you to accurately track both your speed and your RPM. Armed with Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ they are simple to install and connect easily with a range of devices, including smart phones and cycling computers. View Deal

Wahoo RPM Speed and Cadence Sensor

Was $69.99 now $58.76 at Amazon

Weighing just seven grams and wireless, this is a great option for tracking your real time cycling speed on your smartphone or cycling computer. View Deal

Garmin Speed Sensor 2

Was $39.99 now $34.39 at Amazon

Attaching to the hub of either your front or rear wheel, this wireless sensor is an easy to install and maintain option for getting accurate speed and distance data, even without a cycling computer. View Deal

Turbo trainers

Wahoo Kickr V5

Was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Wahoo

Even though Wahoo recently launched the Kickr V6, the changes from the V5 are relatively modest, making the current discount on the V5 a tempting option. With +/-1% power accuracy, gradient simulation up to 20%, smooth feeling erg mode, a compact packaway size, and in not needing to be manually calibrated, the Kickr V5 certainly ticks most boxes. Check out our in-depth review of the Wahoo Kickr V5 here.



Saris H3

Was $1,099.99 now $626.80 at Amazon

The H3 has a very sturdy platform for hard efforts and does everything you really need from a turbo - it can simulate gradients up to 20 per cent and has a high accuracy of +/- two per cent. Read our full review here. View Deal

Wahoo Fitness KICKR Headwind

Was $299.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

The world's first smart fan can revolutionise your training - fan speed can be linked via Bluetooth to your heart rate monitor strap so that the harder you work, the harder it works to keep you cool, leaving you to focus on your effort. Check out our review for more. View Deal

Headphones

Shokz OpenRun Pro

Was 179.95 now $143.95 at Amazon

Open-ear design headphones allow you to still hear your surroundings while listening to music. The OpenRun Pro model keeps things light thanks to the titanium frame and has a useful five-minute quick charge for up to 1.5 hours of battery life. View Deal

Haylou PurFree headphones

Was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

These bone conduction headphones boast a very similar design and functionality to the well known Shokz OpenRuns, and with their much lower price they come highly recommended. Your ears remain open to ambient noise and the sound quality is excellent. Plus, no matter how hard we've tried, we haven't managed to sweat them to death. Find our full review here . With an Amazon Prime account you'll have access to this full discount. If not, you'll still be able to get these for $94.99 with the $5 coupon.

Smartwatches UK

Garmin Venu 2

Was £349.99 now £267.16 at Amazon

25 built-in sport apps let you track your rides plus other activities such as yoga and running. Also benefit from a full suite of health and wellness features which include sleep score with insights, stress tracking and energy monitoring. This model also has space to download up to 650 songs including from playlists on Spotify to stay motivated while exercising. View Deal

Cycling computers UK

Bryton Rider 320E

Was £89.99 now £66.99 at Amazon

With a 2.3-inch screen this neat device supports five different satellite systems for reliable GPS coverage in all situations, and is packed with a solid battery life of up to 35 hours. View Deal

Garmin Edge 530

Was £259.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

It may lack the touchscreen of the more expensive models, but the Edge 530 is no less capable, supplying as much data as you could ever need. The 530 equals the performance and functionality of much more expensive cycling computers. Read our full review .



Garmin Varia RTL515

Was £169.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

The rear-facing radar and light is a game changer. If you wish you had eyes in the back of your head when you're out riding... well, now you do. Normally pretty expensive, much more affordable with this excellent deal. Read our full review . View Deal

Power meters UK

4iiii 2.0 power meter - 105

Was £249.00 now £194.99 at ProBikeKit

Ideal for a Shimano 105-equipped road bike, this crank-based power meter just slots on like a regular crank arm and allows you to benefit from power output readings with an high accuracy of +/- 1 per cent. You can read our full review of the previous version here - we were very impressed.



Favero Assioma Uno power meter pedals

Was £449.00 now £379.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

The cheaper single sided version of Favero's highly rated Assioma pedals has an acuracy rate of 1 per cent, and represents an accessible means of riding with reliable power readings. The pedals are USB rechargeable via a magnetic connection, meaning no fiddling with rubber seals and ports. Find our review of the dual-sided model here . View Deal

Wahoo Powrlink single-sided power meter pedals

Was £549.99 now £494.99 at Wiggle

Built around Wahoo's dual-entry Speedplay pedal, the Powrlink provide accurate single sided readings to allow you to train more effectively. The rechargable battery provides up to 75+ hours of life, and the automatic calibration is also a handy feature. View Deal

Heart rate monitors UK

Garmin HRM-Dual

Was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

A heart rate monitor is one of the affordable ways to start tracking your performance and accurately quantifying the gains you are making. The ability to track your training load makes it much easier to ensure you’re doing the right amount – not too little and not too much. View Deal

Speed / cadence sensors UK

Garmin Bike Cadence Sensor 2

Was £34.99 now £29.30 at Amazon

Transmitting real-time cadence data via ANT+ and Bluetooth to your device, whether that's cycling computer, smartwatch or smartphone, this easy-to-install wireless sensor provides a great way of monitoring how fast or slowly your pushing the pedals. View Deal

Turbo trainers UK

Wahoo Kickr V5

Was £999.99 now £699.99 at Wahoo

Although the V6 has now been launched, in a lot of ways it's just an iterative update. With the V5 you'll still get calibration-free +/-1% power accuracy, climb simulation up to 20% and up to 2200 watts resistance, along with 5 degrees of side-to-side movement via Kickr Action Feet - and all for a much cheaper price. Read our full review of the Wahoo Kickr V5 here. View Deal

Garmin Tacx Boost Turbo Trainer

Was £229.99 now £142.53 at Amazon

With 10 resistance levels that will cover up to 1,050 watts, this wheel-on trainer is a perfect entry-level option. It has a small footprint, and the front wheel support also usefully works as a handle for carrying the turbo. View Deal

Wahoo Fitness KICKR Headwind

Was £229.99 now £207.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles

Amazon is selling the Kickr headwind for £229.99, but we found it for £199.99 at Condor Cycles! It's the world's first smart fan and can be linked via bluetooth to a heart rate monitor so it works as hard as you are. Of course, you could just use it to stay cool in this heatwave! Check out our review for more. View Deal

Headphones UK

Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones

Was £129.95 now £89.95 at Amazon

Bone conduction headphones like these from Shokz allow you to listen to music but still hear your surroundings. Our tester found they do this effectively, and were also lightweight and comfortable to wear. Read our full review here . View Deal