The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices Have To Be Seen To Be Believed — Ring, Kindle, eero, Blink

By Adrian Covert, Mike Fazioli and John Velasco
 1 day ago
Prime Day, Part 2, is here, and we’ve gathered all the best deals on Amazon devices such as Fire TVs, Kindle e-readers, eero routers and more. Now through October 12, this post will be updated regularly with the latest and best Prime Early Access Sale deals on Amazon devices.

The Prime Early Access Sale is happening today and tomorrow, allowing shoppers to get a jump on their holiday shopping and score substantial savings on the season’s hottest items. We’re already seeing huge discounts on Amazon’s own products, which include Kindles, Fire TVs and smart home security products. (Many publications and shoppers refer to this savings event as Prime Day 2, although Amazon officially bills it as the Prime Early Access sale.

As is the case with the first Prime Day of this year, which took place on July 12 and 13, Amazon will be offering major discounts across the board, and the deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial; Prime membership costs $139 per year.

As with every major shopping event, we’ve been hard at work collecting the best deals and early discounts for SPY readers. We have separate shopping guides for the Best Prime Day Deals , the Best Prime Day Tech Deals , and the Top Prime Day Deals on TVs .

As always, some of the very best Prime deals will be on the ever-expanding number of tech goodies from Amazon’s in-house brands like Echo , eero, Ring , Kindle , Blink and more. That might be where the very best deals of all will be found, so we’ve gathered all of the best Prime Day 2 deals on Amazon devices into one place.

Now that Prime Day fall edition has arrived, check out some of the best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices and products. Keep reading to see all of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices, and happy shopping!

1. Kindle E-Reader Deals

It wouldn’t be a Prime Day shopping event without some great deals on e-readers, and Amazon has some amazing Prime Day Kindle deals this year, before the sales have even officially begun. Those deals also include the 11th generation Kindle Paperwhite, first released in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUUug_0XI9IQFm00

2. Echo Dot Speakers Starting at $20

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Amazon ditched the hockey puck design of the previous Echo Dots in favor of a more pleasing spherical shape. We tested it and we liked it, and you’ll like it even more now that Amazon has lowered the already reasonable price for the second Prime Day. The 5th generation version of the Echo Dot has yet to release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7eQe_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation $59.99 (orig. $99.99) 40% OFF

3. Ring Video Doorbells Starting at $40

SPY TESTED+ APPROVED

What better way to protect your Prime packages than with an Amazon-brand security camera? We’ve tested all of the top home security cameras and video doorbells, and we’ve had nothing but positive experiences so far testing the Ring line of products from Amazon. .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zchMq_0XI9IQFm00

4. Fire Tablets Starting at $45

Prime Day is Amazon’s showcase event, and the Fire 7 will be Amazon’s showcase tablet, so it only makes sense that this awesome 2022 release will stand front and center when it comes to big discounts. The Fire 7 promises 30% faster performance and twice the RAM of the Fire 7 9th Edition, with more reading, streaming and gaming possibilities than any of the previous editions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS3UU_0XI9IQFm00

5. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon is pushing its exclusive brands hard for the Prime Early Access Sale, and likely none harder than the Fire TV Omni Series . For this shopping event, we’re seeing deals such as  22% off the 50″ Fire TV. We’ve tested and recommended Amazon’s line of TVs ourselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJJCd_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Fire TV 50 Inch $399.99 (orig. $509.99) 22% OFF

6. Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Once again, some of the best Prime Day deals on Echo devices include the popular Echo Show 5 smart display. We’ll likely see even more deals on Echo Show devices, but we’re already seeing steep savings on the Echo Show 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmrOl_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Echo Show 5 + 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart Bulbs

7. Halo View Fitness Tracker

Amazon is used to crushing it in every new category it enters, with products like Alexa, the Echo Dot, the Kindle and more. But the Halo View hasn’t exactly set the world on fire since its release, lagging far behind the Fitbits and Garmins and Apple Watches of the world in terms of attention. We’re seeing some seriously steep price drops on the Halo View on Prime Day. Right now, this fitness tracker has been given a 44% discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGmDj_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $44.99 (orig. $79.99) 44% OFF

8. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Smart TV

When streaming services exploded, it was inevitable that Amazon’s Fire TVs would follow close behind. These are the ultimate streaming machines, with ultra-easy access to services like Netflix, Disney+ and, of course, Prime Video. But even when you set aside the streaming apps and the Alexa remote, the Fire TV 4-Series packs a punch with vivid 4K images and Dolby Digital Plus sound. It’s a lot of TV for not a lot of money, and it’s more affordable than ever for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRcZX_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Shop All Fire TV Deals

9. Amazon Smart Plug

Turning your outlets into smart outlets isn’t just about convenience; you can also save a lot of energy by turning off devices that still draw power when they’re not in use. And yes, it’s convenient. You can add a timer to your standard one-button coffee maker by simply plugging it into one of these smart plugs , or turn off your holiday lights with the tap of a button. And when you’re away from home, you can set your smart plugs to turn the lights on and off at different points to give the impression that you’re home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDEZF_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 (orig. $24.99) 48% OFF

10. Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s line of Fire TV Sticks can transform any TV into a smart one, but the Amazon Fire TV Cube brings way more functionality to the Fire Stick. Not only does it offer support for 4K Ultra HD with for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos, but it effectively acts as an Echo smart speaker because you can access Alexa at any time with its built-in voice controls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tapmS_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Cube $59.99 (orig. $119.99) 50% OFF

11. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Even though Apple AirPods have been discounted for Prime Day, they’re still relatively pricey to own. That’s why you should check out the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen), which at a fraction of the cost, offers crisp audio paired with noise cancellation. Naturally, you can access Alexa at any moment using them for answering quick question, controlling your smart home devices, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7MZB_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $69.99 (orig. $119.99) 42% OFF

12. Amazon Echo Show 15

We’ve seen as low as $190 , but now the Amazon Echo Show 15 is at its lowest price ever at $170 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event. This command center of the smart home features the largest screen in an Echo Show smart display, complete with widgets that can be swapped out to make it handy for everyone to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOIMg_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Echo Show 15 $169.99 (orig. $249.99) 32% OFF

13. Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Likewise, another one of our favorite smart displays is on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event. If security and music are top priorities, then you’ll love the exquisite sound performance of the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). Since its screen rotates, you can even have Alexa watch over your home to detect motion while you’re away with its built-in camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcHIH_0XI9IQFm00

Buy: Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $169.99 (orig. $249.99) 32% OFF

#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Paperwhite#Kindle Oasis#Kindle Fire#Electronics Deals#Amazon Devices#Kindles#Ring Kindle Blink
SPY

SPY

