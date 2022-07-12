ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Year’s Prime Day Kitchen Deals Are Insane — $50 Dash Air Fryers

By James Schiff, Taylor Galla and Nina Bradley
 2 days ago
It’s officially Amazon Prime Day! And this year and we’ve done some deep digging to help you find everything you could ever want and need when it comes to the best Prime Day deals , TV deals , fashion deals, tech deals and more.

As anticipated, some of the biggest brands in the cooking space have dropped some steep discounts on their most popular items. We’re talking full cooking sets from All-Clad, Instant Pots, KitchenAid accessories and more.

Below you’ll find some of our favorite Prime Day deals within the kitchen category. Many of these Prime Day kitchen deals proved to be wildly popular during Prime Day 2021, so we’re sure they’ll be back and better than ever for this year’s event. From incredible discounts on Dutch ovens to indoor grills and Instant Pots, the options below are not only great deals but just great products in general. Even at full price, these picks are worth every penny.

If you’re new to Amazon, be sure to sign up below. Remember, when it comes to Prime Day deals, only Prime Members can get a piece of the action. And if you sign up today, you can take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free trial while benefiting from Prime Day pricing. Not bad, eh?

RELATED: All the Benefits You Get With Amazon Prime Membership

So without further ado, take a look at our list below for the absolute best Prime Day deals for kitchen gadgets and appliances. And be sure to bookmark and check back repeatedly as we’ll be updating all of our Prime Day content throughout today and tomorrow. Keep in mind that these deals are changing as the day goes on, but we’ll update this Prime Day kitchen gadgets page with the latest discounts and products as best we can.

If you’re looking for more information on Prime Day 2022 and all that it has to offer, you may want to also check out our guide on the best Prime Day deals of the year.

The Best Prime Day Deals: Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers and Slow Cookers

This year we’re seeing discounts as high as 40% and 50% off some of the highest consumer-rated air fryers on Amazon from Instant Pot, COSORI and more. If you don’t already have one, now’s the perfect time to buy. Air fryers are essentially mini ovens, that heat up faster and can make cooking vegetables, frozen sides, meats, fish and poultry much easier.

We’ve also included links to discounts on our favorite pressure cookers and slow cookers, other appliances designed to make dinner prep easier.

Dash DMAF360GBAQ02 Aircrisp Pro Digital Air Fryer

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Dash, the maker of the colorful, egg-shaped air fryers, helped bring this appliance into the mainstream, although it’s since been eclipsed by more upscale alternatives from Ninja and Cosori. However, we still love our mint-green Dash air fryer, and we think you will, too. We said earlier that this year’s deals were insane, and you just have to look at the best Prime Day deals on air fryers to know that we’re telling the truth. This SPY-tested air fryer is 50% off for Prime Day, which brings the price down to just $50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Magna_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Dash DMAF360GBAQ02 Aircrisp Pro Digital Air Fryer $50.09 (orig. $99.99) 50% OFF

Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer

$70 OFF!

If you’re already hooked on air fryers or need a reason to buy one, this is a great next investment. It has two independent heating baskets so you can cook two foods, at two different temperatures, at the same time. Each 5-quart basket comes with DualZone technology so you can time your cooking so both foods finish at the same time. This air fryer has 6-in-1 functionality: it can air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat and even dehydrate, and it has a huge 10-quart capacity that’s perfect for families and large households.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnTek_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Ninja Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 XL Air Fryer $159.99 (orig. $229.99) 30% OFF

Instant Pot Omni Plus 20-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$140 OFF

This dual air fryer toaster oven from Instant Pot is also discounted for Prime Day, making it a bargain and worthwhile addition to your kitchen counter, especially if you don’t have an air fryer or toaster oven yet. It comes with 10 different functions built in including the ability to air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, rotisserie, toast, dehydrate and convection — all in the same appliance! It preheats in minutes and the double-layer glass door means you can watch your meal’s progress and keep the heat inside at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcxMZ_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Instant Pot Omni Plus 20-Quart Air Fryer Oven $139.99 (orig. $279.99) 50% OFF

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without a bunch of discounts from Ninja, including on this 9-in-1 pressure cooker that can basically perform every task in the kitchen for you except sample the dish for taste. It’s made with TenderCRISP technology for the perfect crisp every time, and has 9 different functions built in including the ability to sear and sauté, pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, bake and roast and even broil. It’s designed to cook 70% faster than more traditional methods and is $40 off for Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr16X_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer $89.99 (orig. $129.95) 31% OFF

Crockpot Portable 7-Quart Slow Cooker

A pressure cooker can take you far, but there are certain flavors you can only accomplish with a slow cooker. This Crockpot has a large 7 quart capacity, making it perfect for large families and gatherings. The cooking cycle automatically adjusts so food is not burned or overcooked, and it has an easy-to-read digital control screen that makes scheduling cooks, adjusting temperature and time easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQxX7_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Crockpot Portable 7-Quart Slow Cooker $55.99 (orig. $89.99) 38% OFF

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven

$43 OFF

Instant Pot is known for their pressure cookers, but they make other kitchen gadgets as well including air fryers. This one has four different functions including air frying, broiling, roasting and reheating, and the EvenCrisp technology is designed to deliver top-down airflow for a perfect golden finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUyTg_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven $89.99 (orig. $133.70) 33% OFF

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Quart Pressure Cooker

A smaller, but no less powerful, pressure cooker from Ninja comes with even more functionality than options from other brands, with 14 different modes built into one machine. It comes with smart cooking capabilities that include four protein settings and 9 different doneness levels to choose from. The Smartlid Slider allows makes it easy to choose between 14 different cooking options and it has a deluxe reversible rack that enables you to cook mains and sides all at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcoW2_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL 8 Quart Pressure Cooker $229.99 (orig. $349.99) 34% OFF

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer

This premium air fryer from Instant Pot boasts a seven-in-one design and a 10-quart capacity that can handle multiple meals at once. It can roast, toast, broil, bake, dehydrate and even rotisserie your meal and has one-step EvenCrisp Technology so you get a crispy outside and juicy inside each time. The Instant Vortex circulates hot air around your food so everything cooks evenly and the machine requires little to no preheating and is designed for making dinner in half the time of a conventional oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7jLa_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Instant Pot Vortex 10-Quart Air Fryer $109.99 (orig. $149.99) 27% OFF

Dash 3QT Premium Air Fryer

This premium air fryer from Dash doesn’t just have the brand’s signature stylish exterior, it also has a 3-quart capacity that’s perfect for individuals and couples and a 1200-watt battery that powers quick, efficient heating. It has an auto-shutoff mode to prevent overcooking and a cool-touch handle that keeps it safe for households with pets and children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDIsU_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Dash 3QT Premium Air Fryer $50.89 (orig. $89.99) 43% OFF

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Blenders

This year, we’re seeing big discounts from your favorite blender brands like Ninja and Vitamix, up to 45% off their already reasonable prices. We’ve also included a few blender sets and even an ice cream maker, for your blending needs.

Vitamix Explorian Professional-Grade Blender (Renewed)

This Vitamix is a part of Amazon’s renewed program, but it’s been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon’s team and deemed good to go. Renewed products are already discounted off the product’s original full price and for Prime Day this model is discounted even further, bringing the asking price below $300. This blender is one of the best, most professional-grade ones you can buy, making this a worthwhile investment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBkX4_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Vitamix Explorian Professional-Grade Blender $289.95 (orig. $409.88) 29% OFF

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender

45% OFF

One of Vitamix’s most expensive, and professional-grade blenders is also on sale for 45% off for Prime Day. It comes with adjustable speed control, a 64-ounce container that’s perfect for large batches, and stainless-steel blades designed to cut through tough ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtByI_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender $299.95 (orig. $405.54) 26% OFF

Ninja Professional Blender With 1,000-Watt Motor

Ninja is also offering a 30% discount on another one of its most popular blenders, saving you $30 and bringing the price down to just $70. This is a great deal given the 1,000-watt motor, large 72-ounce pitcher capacity and functional versatility. The blender is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and comes built with blades that can crush ice, pulverize fruits and vegetables and blend things seamlessly each time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Wukz_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender $69.95 (orig. $99.99) 30% OFF

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

Ninja also offers a larger kit, for those cooks who aren’t satisfied with just a blender. This set comes with a 1500-watt motor blender, a 72 ounce pitcher as well as a smaller 8-cup food processor bowl that’s built to evenly chop almost anything. This set also comes with a to-go cup from Ninja as well as a dough blade for mixing up doughs with ease. This set is also discounted 40% for Prime Day, making it an even better value for the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szt7L_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Ninja Mega Kitchen Blending System $119.99 (orig. $199.99) 40% OFF

Best Prime Day Deals: Keurig Coffee Makers

This year, we’ve found steep deals on coffee makers from Keurig, up to 54% off. We also found steep discounts on some of our favorite espresso makers, and large coffeemakers perfect for big families or households with lots of roommates.

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

This Keurig K-Slim coffee maker is less than 5″ wide so it won’t take up too much space on your countertop, and fits super neatly unlike most larger appliances. It’s got a removable 46-ounce reservoir that can brew up to four cups before needing a refill, and it’s got three cup size settings you can choose from: 8 oz. 10 oz. and 12 oz. It’s travel mug friendly and designed with an auto-off feature for energy efficiency as well.

Read More: The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTcfO_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker $59.99 (orig. $129.99) 54% OFF

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker

$90 OFF

Keurig, the infamous coffee maker brand, always has a bunch of discounts over Prime Day and this year is no exception. This single-serve coffee maker is discounted 47% over the shopping holiday, and is perfect for small homes or single individuals looking for a simple solution for their morning cup of joe. It can brew for 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 ounce cups and even has a “Strong Brew” button that increases the boldness and strength of the flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SfSSN_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $99.99 (orig. $189.99) 47% OFF

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine

30% OFF!

SPY editors reviewed the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine early this year and loved it. It’s super high-quality and feels like a coffee shop right in your home kitchen, with its built-in grinder with 8 settings, temperature control and latte milk steam art wand. It has preset recipes for go-to coffee orders like Espresso and Americano, and many parts are detachable and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leyIG_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine $699.95

Calphalon iQ 15-Bar Pump Espresso Machine

$105 OFF

Another espresso machine that’s steeply discounted for Prime Day is this one from Calphalon. It’s made with a 15-bar Italian pump for just the right amount of pressure for flavor extraction, and it has an easy-to-use digital interface where you can select your steam, water temperature and pre-program single or double shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ATnB_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Calphalon iQ 15-Bar Pump Espresso Machine $244.99 (orig. $349.99) 30% OFF

Best Prime Day Deals: Dutch Ovens

Some of this year’s best Prime Day deals on kitchen essentials are for cast iron dutch ovens, which are normally $300 or more. Thanks to Prime Day, you can save big on dutch ovens from some of our favorite cookware brands. These dutch ovens can last a lifetime, and if you’ve always wanted one for your own kitchen, Prime Day is your chance.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Le Creuset rarely offers discounts, and this year only one of their dutch oven colors is on sale. However, you can save $70 off their Flame 5.5-quart dutch oven if you act now. Don’t wait, these are almost guaranteed to sell out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVyQu_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven – Flame $290.00 (orig. $359.95) 19% OFF

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

ONLY $40

This enameled cast iron dutch oven from the Amazon Basics collection has side handles and a fitted lid for optimal cooking and handling. The cast iron is forged for even heat distribution and retention, and it holds 7.3 quarts, making it perfect for meals for 5-6 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTVgB_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $42.89 (orig. $68.22) 37% OFF

Prime Day Kitchen Deals: Cookware Sets

A cookware set is an excellent way to deck out a brand new kitchen quickly or upgrade your pots and pans in one fell swoop. Prime Day is a great day for discounts on large, expensive purchases like these multi-piece cookware sets. Many of them include the pans you need to cook almost any recipe — including sauce pans, fry pans, larger soup pots and more. Take advantage of these deals today and save big.

Amazon Basics Non-Stick 8-Piece Cookware Set

This 8-piece cookware set from Amazon Basics includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan for larger meals, sauce pans and a casserole pan with an accompanying lid. Everything is made with hardened aluminum with a non-stick coating for easier cleaning, and it’s all BPA-free. The soft-touch handles stay cool during cooking to keep you safe, and each pan has a spiral bottom for even heating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHprc_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Amazon Basics 8-Piece Cookware Set $34.01 (orig. $58.90) 42% OFF

T-fal Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set

T-fal makes excellent affordable cookware on Amazon, and this set just became even more affordable for Prime Day with a 26% discount, bringing the price of all 14 pieces down to less than $135. The set includes key pieces like a fry pan, square griddle, saucepan, dutch oven and a steamer insert. Each pan has a thermo heat indicator and the riveted silicone handles are designed with comfort and safety in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYMzG_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: T-fal Anodized Nonstick 14-Piece Cookware Set $150.00 (orig. $179.99) 17% OFF

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals: Cooking Essentials

You know those random kitchen gadgets you love, and change your life in small, seemingly minute but nonetheless significant ways? That’s what this category is for. We’ve found discounts on kitchen items you don’t technically need, but want because they make little jobs — like carbonating water, cooking rice or perfectly deep frying easier. For deals on smaller, cheaper kitchen gadgets don’t miss our Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25 piece, that features already-affordable products that just got even more affordable prices.

This year’s best Prime Day deals feature kitchen gadgets from Instant Pot, Ninja and Lodge. But, if you’re already set with your pressure cookers, skillets and dutch ovens, there are plenty more deals to be aware of. From knife sets to rice cookers and sparkling water makers, now is the time to stock up on kitchenware. You’re going to use it eventually, so may as well buy it at a great price, right?

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Love sparkling water but hate paying a premium for non-reusable bottles at the market? Us too. Not only is it expensive, but realistically, all those plastic Perrier bottles aren’t great for the environment. Luckily it’s 2022, and you can now make your own sparkling water at home. Thanks to this amazing SodaStream bundle, you not only get the machine but two reusable bottles, two flavors and two 60L CO2 cylinders for up to 120L of sparkling water.

To make a bottle of sparkling water, screw one of the CO2 bottles into the back, fill one of the included bottles to the line with tap water, hook it up and press the button up top. And that’s it! In a few seconds, you’ll have sparkling water of your own making. And thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day deal, you could potentially get the whole set for less than half the original price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xTJT_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker $99.99 (orig. $159.95) 37% OFF

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14-Piece Knife System

40% OFF

A steep discount on a knife set is hard to come by, making this one of our favorite Prime Day kitchen deals. This set from Ninja is made with German-forged, rust-resistant stainless steel and each knife has an ergonomic grip and wear-resistant handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N54rV_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 14-Piece Knife System $179.99 (orig. $299.99) 40% OFF

Calphalon 2-Slice Toaster

A toaster is a kitchen essential, and this simple one from Calphalon is available at a great price and will definitely get the job done. It has extra-wide slots to accommodate larger breads and bagels, and the countdown LED timer gives you a precise cook time. There are 6 shade settings available for the intuitive toasting, and there are defrost and bagel modes for specialized cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRSDY_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Calphalon 2-Slice Toaster $48.99 (orig. $79.99) 39% OFF

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker

27% OFF

If you don’t already own a sous vide, Prime Day is a great time to buy one of Amazon’s top-rated ones. This one from Anova is about the size of flashlight, so it easily stores in the kitchen drawer next to your whisks and spoons. It circulates heated water at precisely the right temperature and easily attaches to the side of your stock pot for a dependable fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OcL9i_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Anova Sous Vide Pressure Cooker $98.99 (orig. $149.00) 34% OFF

T-fal Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

41% OFF

Owning your own deep fryer opens up a lot of doors, especially for summertime cookouts and barbecues. This one from T-fal, one of our favorite brands on Amazon for affordable cookware, is available for 41% off for Prime Day. It comes with a lot of intriguing features like a 2-position basket for cooking and draining food properly, an EZ Clean oil filtration system and a 2.65 pound capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UO6V1_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: T-fal Stainless Steel Deep Fryer $141.00 (orig. $164.99) 15% OFF

Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery Chef’s Knife

Everyone needs a good chef’s knife, it’s a must-have in even the most basic of kitchens for chopping, slicing and generally preparing all types of food. This one from Victorinox is well-made, highly durable and designed to last you a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hbw4_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Victorinox Swiss Army Cutlery Chef’s Knife $64.99 (orig. $78.00) 17% OFF

SWEEJAR Porcelain Bakeware Set

Prime Day has come with a bunch of deals on kitchen essentials like this three-piece bakeware set. It’s not from a well-known brand and it doesn’t have a specific discount, but getting three high-quality bakeware porcelain dishes at a steep discount makes it totally worth it. Stock up ahead of the holidays or other major cooking days you’ve got ahead of you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MF4A5_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: SWEEJAR Porcelain Bakeware Set $42.39 (orig. $52.99) 20% OFF

Bruntmore Enameled 2-in-1 Cast Iron Skillet Set

This is another great deal from a somewhat random brand on Amazon worth checking out. It’s a two-in-one cast iron skillet set that comes with a lid for sautéeing and preserving those juices at the same time. This set comes pre-seasoned and ready for action, and the enameled surface is designed 100% nonstick so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D50d0_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Bruntmore Enameled 2-in-1 Cast Iron Skillet Set $55.99 (orig. $69.99) 20% OFF

Best Prime Day Deals: Up To 34% Off Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bags

If you’ve ever tried to eliminate single-use plastics from your household, you know that certain items are almost impossible to give up, plastic bags being one of them. However, Stasher bags are hands down some of the best reusable food storage bags on the market. They’re made of super high-quality, food-grade silicone, are dishwasher and freezer-safe and come in all shapes and sizes. A few different packs are available at a discounted rate for Prime Day, and since they’re usually pretty pricey I recommend going for it.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Storage Bags, 4-Pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7CS8_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag 4-Pack $36.56 (orig. $54.99) 34% OFF

Stasher Silicone Sandwich Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4Xwh_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: Stasher Silicone Sandwich Bag $9.09 (orig. $12.99) 30% OFF

Best Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 48% on AmazonBasics Kitchen Essentials

When it comes to pure functionality and value, it’s hard to top Amazon’s home brand, AmazonBasics. And right now, if you’re looking for a few kitchen staples at a great price, AmazonBasics is the section to keep an eye on. But like the rest of the deals we’re featuring, you’ll need to act fast. We’ve already seen Amazon’s stellar dutch oven come and go.

But, if you want quality dishes, mats or electric tea kettles, AmazonBasics is the way to go! Seriously, no matter what your kitchen is lacking, you can find great products for sale during Prime Day. Click the link below to start shopping for all the kitchen essentials, bakeware and cookware you could ever need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATTVf_0XHyM7wH00


Buy: AmazonBasics Kitchen Essentials

