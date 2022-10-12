ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

By Adrian Covert, Jonathan Knoder and John Velasco
 2 days ago

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount.

This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. And now that the Prime Early Access Sale event is here, we want to make sure you have visibility on some of the top Amazon Prime Day deals on tech products. For this second Prime Day, brands like Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Amazon and even Apple are having some steeps discounts on everything from earbuds and robot vacuums to smart TVs and laptops.

We should note that in order to shop the Prime Early Access Sale, you will need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. There’s no better time to sign up for one than now .

Now, keep reading to see the best Prime Day tech deals to shop during the Prime Early Access Sale.

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During Prime Early Access Sale

Keep scrolling to find the best Prime Day Early Access deals on tech products. All of these deals are live, and we’ll continue to update this page as new promotions go online. This shopping guide was last updated on October 11, 2022 to reflect the most up-to-date pricing on the best fall Prime Day tech deals.

1. Amazon Echo Devices: Save Up To 72% Off

Amazon always saves some of the best Prime Day deals for its own products, and that’s definitely the case with the Prime Early Access Sale. Here are just some of the early deals already online:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYawU_0XHvIb0500

2. Blink Home Security Devices

Under the Amazon umbrella along with Ring, Blink is a brand that has roots in the home security space. Fall Prime Day features great deals from this line including the Blink Mini and Blink Video Doorbell , including this bundle deal on the Blink Mini + Echo Show 5 bundle .

You can shop tons of early Prime Day tech deals on Blink security products, with savings ranging from $30-$190. Here are just some of the early Blink Home Security deals to shop this week:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVZvn_0XHvIb0500

3. Sengled Smart LED Light Bulbs

Light bulbs? Hear us out. The Sengled Smart Dimmable LED Bulbs are the jelly to the Alexa smart home device’s peanut butter. They’re made specifically to work with Alexa voice control devices, and they’re some of the best Alexa-controlled smart-home devices on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale event. There are a few notable deals below happening right now on different Sengled smart lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XIoD_0XHvIb0500

Buy: Sengled Smart 100W Light Bulbs (4-pack) $41.99

4. HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer

Everyone’s got an incredible camera on them courtesy of their smartphones, but why not do something truly unique other than sharing them on all of your social media accounts? That’s why we’re in love with the HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer this second Prime Day because it’s a more thoughtful way of sharing photos you’ve captured. Print all of your favorite snapshots with this ultra-portable printer, which is 36% off right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219XAb_0XHvIb0500

Buy: HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer $63.90 (orig. $99.99) 36% OFF

5. Logitech Gaming Accessories

Gamers that need to move around a lot will love the utility of the Logitech’s various gaming accessories. Whether it’s a super responsive wireless keyboard that looks good and plays well, to a responsive mouse that has low latency, these gaming accessories will make sure the action is uninterrupted. There’s a whole list of Logitech deals happening now for the second Prime Day:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HBQPo_0XHvIb0500

6. Apple Watches

SELLING FAST!

There was no hotter Christmas 2021 deal than the Apple Watch Series 7, and it was the same again for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event. And not just the Series 7 either — be on the lookout for great deals on the Apple Watch SE and the latest Apple Watch Series 8 as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZeGs_0XHvIb0500

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 $349.00 (orig. $399.00) 13% OFF

7. Ring Video Doorbell Bundles: Save Up To 60% Off

Do you need a new video doorbell , or are you eyeing one of these products for a Christmas gift? Then snag one right now during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, where you can save up to 60% on Ring Video Doorbells and bundles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmpup_0XHvIb0500

8. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Prime Day events are always the best time of year to buy a flagship TV from Samsung, Sony or LG, but if a $2,000 TV isn’t in your budget, then we recommend ordering a mid-range smart TV like the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series . We reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series when it was first released in late 2021, and it’s one of the best smart TVs you’ll find under $1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJJCd_0XHvIb0500

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $399.99 (orig. $509.99) 22% OFF

9. Meta Portal Smart Displays

The 10-inch version of the Meta Portal smart display has always seen huge discounts in the past, so it’s no surprise we’re being treated to some phenomenal deals on the whole lineup. Yes, it’s been reported that Meta is discontinuing its Portal smart displays for consumers, but they’ll continue to see support over on the commercial side. Knowing that, you can still use them, especially given how they’re effectively Alexa-powered smart displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elyHS_0XHvIb0500

10. Fitbit

When it comes to fitness trackers, no one else makes a better one than Fitbit. The Google-owned company has something extra special for those who’ve been patiently waiting for a great deal on a Fitbit. What we love most about the Fitbit Sense is that it’s technically a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch, offering stress management, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and much more. You’ll even get upwards of 6+ days on a single charge, which for a smartwatch is amazing.

There’s a Fitbit for everyone because it looks like there’s a discount on nearly all of its popular trackers. Here’s the breakdown on Fitbit’s still-running Prime Day deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbktF_0XHvIb0500

11. Ring Alarm Home Security Devices

Prime Day events are always full of tech gadgets and small buys, but it’s also the best chance to go big. Home security systems are big. Amazon loves to showcase its top stuff from the Ring line of video doorbells and wireless security cams, and the 5-piece Ring Alarm 2nd Gen. Easy DIY install, seamless Alexa integration and a super intuitive app to run the whole show make the Ring Alarm a great option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZY2a_0XHvIb0500

12. Anker Chargers

Your brand-new tech goodies are only as good as their chargers. You realize that, right? There’s an Anker charger for every device you have, and we’ve tested and loved many of them. They’re small yet amazingly powerful, they’re durable, they stand out in a market flooded with cheap knockoffs and they go on sale pretty frequently. For fall Prime Day 2022, you can find great discounts on the PowerHouse 535 along with the 735 Nano II 65-watt wall charger .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXWaG_0XHvIb0500

13. SanDisk Portable External Storage

Cloud backups are great for automatic hard drive backups, but for your truly precious and irreplaceable files — your old photos and videos, essential scanned documents — real peace of mind comes from having them on a tangible device that’s reliable and durable. We love SanDisk’s line of external drives and memory cards. They’re fast, they have huge capacities and they’re great for everything from automatic backups for your laptop to extra memory for gaming consoles.

They’re not shy about sales — the 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is over half off right now — but the inspired deals they ran on Prime Day are still going:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgqRJ_0XHvIb0500

14. iRobot Roomba 692

The best Roombas don’t come cheap, but iRobot knows that it’s always good to have a diverse lineup of robot vacuums that cover the gamut. The Roomba 692 is one of the entry-level options in iRobot’s lineup, but you shouldn’t dismiss it because it’s incredibly efficient at cleaning up hard floors and carpets with its 3-stage cleaning system. You can even find the self-emptying Roomba i7+ attached with a 50% off discount. If you need something beefier to tackle your home, then check out these other options that are on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7cQO_0XHvIb0500

15. Shark Vacuums

If you’re searching for Prime Day deals on appliances, then keep a very close eye on Shark products. Some of their robot vacuums are on sale, but we expect them to sell quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7Tyh_0XHvIb0500

16. Razer Gaming Accessories

The best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals are a great opportunity to try out gaming accessories that would normally be out of your price range, and there are already tons of early deals on Razer gaming products available at Amazon right now. Case in point: the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset with spatial surround sound. Spatial and 3D sound isn’t reserved for expensive home theater setups anymore. With the latest generations of headphones from brands like Apple and Razer, you can experience sound like never before. For gamers, this can really enhance the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xis3T_0XHvIb0500

17. Garmin Smartwatches

Garmin’s most popular smartwatches are still up for grabs with serious discounts attached to them, some even greater than they were on Prime Day. When it comes to tracking your activities, whether it’s a leisurely walk or a hike through Runyon Canon, Garmin’s smartwatches have the utility to serve you. Right now for fall Prime Day, you can find them up to 43% off. Here are just a few of our favorite deals, but make sure to check out the complete lineup below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwGl5_0XHvIb0500

18. Coway Air Purifiers

SPY product testers have consistently named the Coway Airmega the best air purifier , full stop. And right now, it’s at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Already, you can score this popular appliance for under $150. We do expect to see more Coway air purifiers on sale, and these devices are always some of the best Prime Day tech deals in the appliance category. In addition to price drops on Coway air purifiers, keep an eye on models from brands such as Blueair, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQmJd_0XHvIb0500

19. Jackery Power Stations

In 2022, portable power stations are a smart investment. Not only are do Jackery power stations keep your devices powered up during camping trips and weekend getaways, but they can also be a lifesaver in an unexpected power outage. We’ve tested a lot of great power stations over the past six months, and some of our favorite brands are still offering coupons and discounts. Pro Tip: buy solar panels to convert your power station into a generator and you’ll never be without power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VpyD_0XHvIb0500

20. Toshiba LED 4K TVs

Toshiba’s competing in a crowded market filled with titans, but don’t neglect to check out some of its smart TVs because they’re being given a generous discount. We’ve been seeing a steady stream of deals around its mid-range M550 Series, so it’s no surprise the discount treatment is being applied to other models in its lineup. Case in point, the affordably priced C350 Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBC1p_0XHvIb0500

Buy: Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series $299.99 (orig. $429.99) 30% OFF

21. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

If you’re looking for an accessory to complement you smartphone, whether it’s an iPhone or Android, then check the deal going on with the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. It’s without question the most feature filled Wear OS powered smartwatch in Mobvoi’s collection, featuring a dual-layer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform, and built-in GPS to track all of your workouts outside. Yes, it’s the priciest model in the lineup, but here are a couple more to consider that are easier on the budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LIhz_0XHvIb0500

22. Dell Laptops and Desktop PCs

All eyes might’ve been on the MacBooks for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, but there are some great deals on Dell laptops and desktop PCs. The Dell XPS 13 can totally hang with the MacBook, and it’s wonderful that we’re seeing discounts upwards of 33% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCx5H_0XHvIb0500

23. Lenovo Laptops

Now here’s a doozy for any gamers out there shopping for a deal on Prime Day part 2. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop has been given a substantial 18% off discount, which is impressive given that it’s accompanied by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, dual 1TB SSDs, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. You’ll experience instant action with this gaming setup.

For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, Lenovo has a bunch of other laptops on sale, including budget-friendly Chromebooks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XcoBH_0XHvIb0500

24. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

You may not think that 24% off is as good of a discount as some of the others on this list, but it’s actually extremely generous when it comes to smartphones. That’s exactly the discount you’ll still find from Prime Day with what’s arguably the best smartphone to beat so far this year — the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Best of all, we’re dealing with an unlocked phone here, so chances are you’ll have an easier time setting it up with your wireless carrier.

Its quadruple camera system impressed us, but it pulled us in more with the added utility of its S Pen. Don’t forget to also check out some of the other deals going on now with Samsung’s smartphones, including its foldable.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqreY_0XHvIb0500

25. Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router

Routers are often under appreciated. That’s the honest truth, since they just sit in one part of your home and work behind the scenes to get your devices connected to the internet. We’re big fans of the Google Nest Wi-Fi, and it’s still on sale with a significant discount. This mesh router system not only allows you to easily expand your Wi-Fi coverage to blanket every corner of your home, but we love that the access points you set up also act as smart speaker with Google Assistant voice control built-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjsIU_0XHvIb0500

26. BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjBwf_0XHvIb0500

27. Amazon Luna Gaming Bundles: Save Up To 46% Off

Now that Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, Amazon’s Luna cloud streaming service is one of the only alternatives left standing. And this year, some of the best Prime Day tech deals include savings on Amazon Luna gaming accessories and bundles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S19nE_0XHvIb0500

How We Found the Best Prime Early Access Sale Tech Deals

For us to uncover the best deals, we first need to look back at what was offered just this past summer during Amazon’s usual Prime Day event. The deals then gave us the blueprint of what we could expect to see with this year’s Prime Early Access Sale event.

Not surprisingly, Amazon’s various products garnered plenty of generous discounts, so plan on seeing deep discounts on Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays . There were also incredible deals on Roomba robot vacuums , which received discounts of up to 38% off.

To know what to expect from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, check out some of the highlights from Prime Day 2022:

  • Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV for 35% off
  • Jabra Elite 75t earbuds for $99.99 (Original price $179.99)
  • Amazon Echo Dot speakers for half off
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 (Original price $149.99)
  • Roomba robot vacuums for 38% off
  • LG Gram laptops for 38% off
  • Apple iPad Air for $519.99 (Original price $599.99)
  • Bose Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth speaker for $129.99 (Original price $199.99)

Frequently Asked Questions About Prime Day


What Are the Best Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals To Watch For?

As we head into July, we can continue to see more rumblings about great Prime Day tech deals happening. Keep a close eye on this page as we update it in real-time as the bargains begin to hit, and also check out our complete guide to the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022.

But when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals, what should you watch for? We've put on our wizarding hats, looked at past Prime Day deals and come up with a list of the best tech deals we'll be watching for when Prime Day 2022 arrives. Can't wait for Prime Day 2022? Then make sure to take a peek at some of the early bird specials happening for it.

We've got plenty of tech deals to watch below, but we're keeping a very close eye on a few products in particular:

  • LG OLED TVs
  • Apple Watches and iPads
  • Amazon Devices

Is Prime Day Worth Waiting For to Score Big Tech Deals?

No question. In just a few short years, Prime Day has turned into the summer version of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially in the tech department. Prime Day 2021 was the biggest ever, with Amazon raking in $1.9 billion during the lead-in and the event itself as it rolled out the deals. There are always great tech deals to score on Amazon, but Prime Day is just built different.


When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will take place over 48 hours between July 12-13. Expect the sales to start at midnight Pacific Time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
