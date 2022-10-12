The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During the Prime Early Access Sale

Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over three months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself over the summer. Now that Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is finally here, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount.

This fall edition of Prime Day offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. For this second Prime Day, brands like Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Amazon and even Apple are having some steeps discounts on everything from earbuds and robot vacuums to smart TVs and laptops.

We should note that in order to shop the Prime Early Access Sale, you will need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. There’s no better time to sign up for one than now .

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During Prime Early Access Sale

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop During Prime Early Access Sale

The following deals are live as of October 11, 2022.

1. Amazon Echo Devices: Save Up To 72% Off

Amazon always saves some of the best Prime Day deals for its own products, and that’s definitely the case with the Prime Early Access Sale. Here are just some of the early deals already online:

2. Blink Home Security Devices

Under the Amazon umbrella along with Ring, Blink is a brand that has roots in the home security space. Fall Prime Day features great deals from this line including the Blink Mini and Blink Video Doorbell , including this bundle deal on the Blink Mini + Echo Show 5 bundle .

You can shop tons of early Prime Day tech deals on Blink security products, with savings ranging from $30-$190. Here are just some of the early Blink Home Security deals to shop this week:

3. Sengled Smart LED Light Bulbs

Light bulbs? Hear us out. The Sengled Smart Dimmable LED Bulbs are the jelly to the Alexa smart home device’s peanut butter. They’re made specifically to work with Alexa voice control devices, and they’re some of the best Alexa-controlled smart-home devices on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale event. There are a few notable deals below happening right now on different Sengled smart lights.

Buy: Sengled Smart 100W Light Bulbs (4-pack) $41.99

4. HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer

Everyone’s got an incredible camera on them courtesy of their smartphones, but why not do something truly unique other than sharing them on all of your social media accounts? That’s why we’re in love with the HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer this second Prime Day because it’s a more thoughtful way of sharing photos you’ve captured. Print all of your favorite snapshots with this ultra-portable printer, which is 36% off right now.

Buy: HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer $63.90 (orig. $99.99) 36% OFF

5. Logitech Gaming Accessories

Gamers that need to move around a lot will love the utility of the Logitech’s various gaming accessories. Whether it’s a super responsive wireless keyboard that looks good and plays well, to a responsive mouse that has low latency, these gaming accessories will make sure the action is uninterrupted. There’s a whole list of Logitech deals happening now for the second Prime Day:

6. Apple Watches

SELLING FAST!

There was no hotter Christmas 2021 deal than the Apple Watch Series 7, and it was the same again for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event. And not just the Series 7 either — be on the lookout for great deals on the Apple Watch SE and the latest Apple Watch Series 8 as well.

Save 30% off Apple Watch Series 7 (Cellular) , which brings it down to $350

, which brings it down to $350 Save 29% off Apple Watch SE , which brings it down to $199

, which brings it down to $199 Save 13% off Apple Watch Series 8 , which brings it down to $349

Buy: Apple Watch Series 8 $349.00 (orig. $399.00) 13% OFF

7. Ring Video Doorbell Bundles: Save Up To 60% Off

Do you need a new video doorbell , or are you eyeing one of these products for a Christmas gift? Then snag one right now during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, where you can save up to 60% on Ring Video Doorbells and bundles.

8. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Prime Day events are always the best time of year to buy a flagship TV from Samsung, Sony or LG, but if a $2,000 TV isn’t in your budget, then we recommend ordering a mid-range smart TV like the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series . We reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series when it was first released in late 2021, and it’s one of the best smart TVs you’ll find under $1,000.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $399.99 (orig. $509.99) 22% OFF

9. Meta Portal Smart Displays

The 10-inch version of the Meta Portal smart display has always seen huge discounts in the past, so it’s no surprise we’re being treated to some phenomenal deals on the whole lineup. Yes, it’s been reported that Meta is discontinuing its Portal smart displays for consumers, but they’ll continue to see support over on the commercial side. Knowing that, you can still use them, especially given how they’re effectively Alexa-powered smart displays.

10. Fitbit

When it comes to fitness trackers, no one else makes a better one than Fitbit. The Google-owned company has something extra special for those who’ve been patiently waiting for a great deal on a Fitbit. What we love most about the Fitbit Sense is that it’s technically a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch, offering stress management, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and much more. You’ll even get upwards of 6+ days on a single charge, which for a smartwatch is amazing.

There’s a Fitbit for everyone because it looks like there’s a discount on nearly all of its popular trackers. Here’s the breakdown on Fitbit’s still-running Prime Day deals:

Save 40% off Fitbit Sense , which brings it down to $179

, which brings it down to $179 Save 27% off Fitbit Inspire 2 , which brings it down to $73

, which brings it down to $73 Save 18% off Fitbit Versa 2 , which brings it down to $124

11. Ring Alarm Home Security Devices

Prime Day events are always full of tech gadgets and small buys, but it’s also the best chance to go big. Home security systems are big. Amazon loves to showcase its top stuff from the Ring line of video doorbells and wireless security cams, and the 5-piece Ring Alarm 2nd Gen. Easy DIY install, seamless Alexa integration and a super intuitive app to run the whole show make the Ring Alarm a great option.

12. Anker Chargers

Your brand-new tech goodies are only as good as their chargers. You realize that, right? There’s an Anker charger for every device you have, and we’ve tested and loved many of them. They’re small yet amazingly powerful, they’re durable, they stand out in a market flooded with cheap knockoffs and they go on sale pretty frequently. For fall Prime Day 2022, you can find great discounts on the PowerHouse 535 along with the 735 Nano II 65-watt wall charger .

13. SanDisk Portable External Storage

Cloud backups are great for automatic hard drive backups, but for your truly precious and irreplaceable files — your old photos and videos, essential scanned documents — real peace of mind comes from having them on a tangible device that’s reliable and durable. We love SanDisk’s line of external drives and memory cards. They’re fast, they have huge capacities and they’re great for everything from automatic backups for your laptop to extra memory for gaming consoles.

They’re not shy about sales — the 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is over half off right now — but the inspired deals they ran on Prime Day are still going:

14. iRobot Roomba 692

The best Roombas don’t come cheap, but iRobot knows that it’s always good to have a diverse lineup of robot vacuums that cover the gamut. The Roomba 692 is one of the entry-level options in iRobot’s lineup, but you shouldn’t dismiss it because it’s incredibly efficient at cleaning up hard floors and carpets with its 3-stage cleaning system. You can even find the self-emptying Roomba i7+ attached with a 50% off discount. If you need something beefier to tackle your home, then check out these other options that are on sale.

Save 43% off iRobot Roomba i2 , which brings it down to $200

, which brings it down to $200 Save 27% off iRobot Roomba 694 , which brings it down to $199

, which brings it down to $199 Save 15% off iRobot Roomba i3 EVO , which brings it down to $299

15. Shark Vacuums

If you’re searching for Prime Day deals on appliances, then keep a very close eye on Shark products. Some of their robot vacuums are on sale, but we expect them to sell quickly.

Save 36% off Shark RV912S Robot Vacuum , which brings it down to $350

, which brings it down to $350 Save 35% off Shark ION Robot Vacuum , which brings it down to $150

16. Razer Gaming Accessories

The best Prime Early Access Sale tech deals are a great opportunity to try out gaming accessories that would normally be out of your price range, and there are already tons of early deals on Razer gaming products available at Amazon right now. Case in point: the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset with spatial surround sound. Spatial and 3D sound isn’t reserved for expensive home theater setups anymore. With the latest generations of headphones from brands like Apple and Razer, you can experience sound like never before. For gamers, this can really enhance the experience.

17. Garmin Smartwatches

Garmin’s most popular smartwatches are still up for grabs with serious discounts attached to them, some even greater than they were on Prime Day. When it comes to tracking your activities, whether it’s a leisurely walk or a hike through Runyon Canon, Garmin’s smartwatches have the utility to serve you. Right now for fall Prime Day, you can find them up to 43% off. Here are just a few of our favorite deals, but make sure to check out the complete lineup below.

Save 43% off Garmin Vivoactive 4S , which brings it down to $187

, which brings it down to $187 Save 39% off Garmin Enduro , which brings it down to $550

, which brings it down to $550 Save 25% off Garmin Venu 2 , which brings it down to $300

, which brings it down to $300 Save 18% off Garmin Instinct Tactical , which brings it down to $247

18. Coway Air Purifiers

SPY product testers have consistently named the Coway Airmega the best air purifier , full stop. And right now, it’s at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Already, you can score this popular appliance for under $150. We do expect to see more Coway air purifiers on sale, and these devices are always some of the best Prime Day tech deals in the appliance category. In addition to price drops on Coway air purifiers, keep an eye on models from brands such as Blueair, too.

Save 44% off Coway Airmega 400(G) Smart Air Purifier , which brings it down to $420

, which brings it down to $420 Save 33% off Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) , which brings it down to $144

19. Jackery Power Stations

In 2022, portable power stations are a smart investment. Not only are do Jackery power stations keep your devices powered up during camping trips and weekend getaways, but they can also be a lifesaver in an unexpected power outage. We’ve tested a lot of great power stations over the past six months, and some of our favorite brands are still offering coupons and discounts. Pro Tip: buy solar panels to convert your power station into a generator and you’ll never be without power.

20. Toshiba LED 4K TVs

Toshiba’s competing in a crowded market filled with titans, but don’t neglect to check out some of its smart TVs because they’re being given a generous discount. We’ve been seeing a steady stream of deals around its mid-range M550 Series, so it’s no surprise the discount treatment is being applied to other models in its lineup. Case in point, the affordably priced C350 Series.

Save 30% off Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series , which brings it down to $300

, which brings it down to $300 Save 24% off Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series , which brings it down to $250

Buy: Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series $299.99 (orig. $429.99) 30% OFF

21. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

If you’re looking for an accessory to complement you smartphone, whether it’s an iPhone or Android, then check the deal going on with the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. It’s without question the most feature filled Wear OS powered smartwatch in Mobvoi’s collection, featuring a dual-layer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform, and built-in GPS to track all of your workouts outside. Yes, it’s the priciest model in the lineup, but here are a couple more to consider that are easier on the budget.

Save $90 off Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra , which brings it down to $210

, which brings it down to $210 Save 40% off Mobvoi TicWatch C2 Plus , which brings it down to $126

22. Dell Laptops and Desktop PCs

All eyes might’ve been on the MacBooks for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, but there are some great deals on Dell laptops and desktop PCs. The Dell XPS 13 can totally hang with the MacBook, and it’s wonderful that we’re seeing discounts upwards of 33% off.

Save 33% off Dell Inspiron 15 3000 , which brings it down to $592

, which brings it down to $592 Save 20% off Dell Inspiron 14 5420 , which brings it down to $888

, which brings it down to $888 Save 15% off Dell Inspiron 13 5310 , which brings it down to $936

23. Lenovo Laptops

Now here’s a doozy for any gamers out there shopping for a deal on Prime Day part 2. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop has been given a substantial 18% off discount, which is impressive given that it’s accompanied by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of RAM, dual 1TB SSDs, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. You’ll experience instant action with this gaming setup.

For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event, Lenovo has a bunch of other laptops on sale, including budget-friendly Chromebooks.

24. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

You may not think that 24% off is as good of a discount as some of the others on this list, but it’s actually extremely generous when it comes to smartphones. That’s exactly the discount you’ll still find from Prime Day with what’s arguably the best smartphone to beat so far this year — the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Best of all, we’re dealing with an unlocked phone here, so chances are you’ll have an easier time setting it up with your wireless carrier.

Its quadruple camera system impressed us, but it pulled us in more with the added utility of its S Pen. Don’t forget to also check out some of the other deals going on now with Samsung’s smartphones, including its foldable.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

25. Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router

Routers are often under appreciated. That’s the honest truth, since they just sit in one part of your home and work behind the scenes to get your devices connected to the internet. We’re big fans of the Google Nest Wi-Fi, and it’s still on sale with a significant discount. This mesh router system not only allows you to easily expand your Wi-Fi coverage to blanket every corner of your home, but we love that the access points you set up also act as smart speaker with Google Assistant voice control built-in.

26. BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

27. Amazon Luna Gaming Bundles: Save Up To 46% Off

Now that Google is shutting down its Stadia cloud gaming service, Amazon’s Luna cloud streaming service is one of the only alternatives left standing. And this year, some of the best Prime Day tech deals include savings on Amazon Luna gaming accessories and bundles.

