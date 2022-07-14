See the 40 Biggest Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022 in One Place — Updated Hourly

Click here to read the full article.

In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day tech deals from Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming and live deals on gadgets from Apple, Sony, Jabra, Amazon and other tech giants. During the event itself, this post will be updated hourly with the latest and best Prime Day tech deals.

The annual Prime Day shopping frenzy offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. For Prime Day 2022, brands like Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Amazon and even Apple are offering steep discounts on everything from earbuds and robot vacuums to smart TVs and laptops.

And now the wait is over. Amazon Prime Day 2022 started yesterday, and the SPY team has gathered all of the best Prime Day tech deals for you below To get the very best deals, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. There’s no better time to sign up for one than now .

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022

Keep scrolling to find the best Prime Day deals on tech products. All of these deals are already live, and we’ll continue to update this page as new promotions go online. This shopping guide was last updated on July 13, 2022 3:00 p.m. ET to reflect the most up-to-date pricing on the best Prime Day tech deals.

1. Amazon Smart Thermostat + Free Echo Dot

We’re in the middle of summer and the heat can be brutal on most days. Thanks to Prime Day, it’s the perfect time to upgrade the cooling system in your home — starting with the thermostat. Right now, you can find several deals going on the Amazon Smart Thermostat , which can save money on your electric bill by efficiently cooling your home. Right now, you can save 44% off the normal price.

Save 47% off Amazon Smart Thermostat + Echo Show 5 , which brings it down to $77

, which brings it down to $77 Save 44% off Amazon Smart Thermostat + Echo Dot , which brings it down to $62



Buy: Amazon Smart Thermostat $61.98 (orig. $109.98) 44% OFF

2. Blink Home Security Devices

Under the Amazon umbrella along with Ring, Blink is a brand that has roots in the home security space. We’ve been seeing several deals the last few weeks around its home security products, like the Blink Mini and Blink Video Doorbell , so we’re pretty confident we’ll continue to see more discounts as we come closer to Prime Day. In the meantime, check out what’s available right now to buy at a discount.



Buy: Blink Mini + Echo Show 5 $44.99 (orig. $119.98) 63% OFF

3. Amazon Echo Smart Speakers

It wouldn’t be Prime Day if Amazon didn’t include some of its best smart speakers . You’ll find the lowest prices on its most affordable smart speaker, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) . But don’t think that the love is only going to be applied to this particular smart speaker because we’re certain to see discounts on the others, including older models like the Echo Dot (3rd Gen).



Buy: Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $19.99 (orig. $49.99) 60% OFF

4. Sengled Smart LED Light Bulbs

Light bulbs? Hear us out. The Sengled Smart Dimmable LED Bulbs are the jelly to the Alexa smart home device’s peanut butter. They’re made specifically to work with Alexa voice control devices, and they’re some of the best Alexa-controlled smart-home devices on sale for Prime Day. There are a few notable deals below happening right now on different Sengled smart lights.



Buy: Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-pack) $35.99 (orig. $59.99) 40% OFF

5. HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer

Everyone’s got an incredible camera on them courtesy of their smartphones, but why not do something truly unique other than sharing them on all of your social media accounts? That’s why we’re in love with the HP Sprocket Portable Instant Photo Printer this Prime Day because it’s a more thoughtful way of sharing photos you’ve captured. Print all of your favorite snapshots with this ultra portable printer, which is 40% off right now.



Buy: HP Sprocket Instant Photo Printer $45.99 (orig. $99.99) 54% OFF

6. Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Gamers that need to move around a lot will love the utility of the Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It’s a super responsive wireless keyboard that looks good and plays well, complete with programmable macro buttons to lessen the amount of times you’ll need to tap on individual keys to execute an action. You’re saving big on it for Prime Day because of the generous discount, but here are some other Logitech deals happening.



Buy: Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $61.99 (orig. $129.99) 52% OFF

7. Apple Watches

SELLING FAST!

There was no hotter Christmas 2021 deal than the Apple Watch Series 7, and it’s the same again for Prime Day 2022. And not just the Series 7 either — be on the lookout for great deals on the Apple Watch SE and Series 6 as well.

The rumor mill is already working overtime on when the Apple Series 8 will drop, along with a possible update to the SE, which makes Prime Day the ripe opportunity to move the Series 7s and current SEs to make room for their new launches perhaps in the fall. Below, we’ve listed a few deals happening right now on some Apple Watches.

Save 30% off Apple Watch Series 7 , which brings it down to $279

, which brings it down to $279 Save 22% off Apple Watch SE , which brings it down to $219



Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 $279.00 (orig. $399.00) 30% OFF

8. Amazon Echo Show Smart Displays

Smart displays have proven to be extremely useful because all the members in a household can interact with them in a number of way. From using Alexa’s Drop-In feature to quickly get in touch with someone, to the life saving potential that Alexa Together has to offer elderly family members, we can’t tell you enough about the benefits of Amazon’s Echo Show smart displays.



Buy: Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $34.99 (orig. $84.99) 59% OFF

9. BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

Have you seen those new pictures taken by the James Webb Space Telescope? They are beyond captivating. If you love looking at the stars or peeking at nebulas, then you’ll want to grab the deals on BlissLights’ various star and galaxy projectors. You can recreate the imagery inside of your home using its star projectors. Best of all, it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen it to date for Prime Day.

Save 76% off BlissLights BlissBulb , which brings it down to $7

, which brings it down to $7 Save 71% off BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 , which brings it down to $20

, which brings it down to $20 Save 50% off BlissLights BlissEmber , which brings it down to $10

, which brings it down to $10 Save 33% off BlissLights Ark Lite , which brings it down to $27



Buy: BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 $19.99 (orig. $69.99) 71% OFF

10. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones & Earbuds

In Prime Days gone by, Sony has heavily discounted its flagship noise-canceling earbuds and headphones by up to $100, and it’s no exception for this time because they’re some of the best Prime Day deals on headphones in 2022. Given how Sony recently released the XM5 version of these award-winning headphones, it’s no surprise that these last-generation earbuds and headphones have bee heavily discounted. Don’t forget some of the other options in its audio lineup that also have sweet discounts right now.

Save 51% off Sony WH-XB910N , which brings it down to $123

, which brings it down to $123 Save 50% off Sony MDREX15LP , which brings it down to $8

, which brings it down to $8 Save 38% off Sony WH-CH510 , which brings it down to $38

, which brings it down to $38 Save 35% off Sony WH-1000XM4 , which brings it down to $228

, which brings it down to $228 Save 21% off Sony LinkBuds S , which brings it down to $158



Buy: Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones $228.00 (orig. $349.99) 35% OFF

11. Govee Neon Rope Light

Smart lights have expanded beyond just your typical color changing smart bulb or strip light. Case in point, the neat customization of the Govee Neon Rope Light , which can be flexed in such a way that it can emulate the look of a neon wall light. We’re also stoked that this unique smart light is on sale right now for Prime Day.

Need a few more options to think about? Then check out some of our favorite Govee lights below that have been treated to the Prime Day love.



Buy: Govee Neon Rope Light $46.99 (orig. $79.99) 41% OFF

12. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Prime Day is the best time of year to buy a flagship TV from Samsung, Sony or LG, but if a $2,000 TV isn’t in your budget, then we recommend ordering a mid-range smart TV like the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series . We reviewed the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series when it was first released in late 2021, and it’s one of the best smart TVs you’ll find under $1,000.



Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $349.99 (orig. $509.99) 31% OFF

13. Meta Portal Smart Displays

The 10-inch version of the Meta Portal smart display was already 70% off prior to Prime Day, but now it’s at the better discount of 80% off. In all fairness, this probably has the biggest discount on any tech gadget we’ve been keeping tabs on for Prime Day, so you’ll want to take advantage now before it sells out.

Save 42% off Meta Portal Mini , which brings it down to $75

, which brings it down to $75 Save 35% off Meta Portal Go , which brings it down to $129

, which brings it down to $129 Save 24% off Meta Portal Plus (14-inch) , which brings it down to $266



Buy: Meta Portal 10-inch $34.99 (orig. $179.00) 80% OFF

14. Amazon Fire Tablets

The latest iteration of Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet dropped on June 29, slightly ahead of Prime Day’s official start, but it looks like Amazon’s shaving off the price on many previous models, like the 2020 and 2021 releases of the Fire tablets. Don’t think you’re getting inferior tablets because they’re older models, just because they’re still more than capable of delivering the same core experiences — especially when it comes to Amazon’s core services. Right now, the best deal is the 53% off savings on the Fire 7 (2019 Release), followed by the Fire HD 8 (2020 Release) and Fire HD 10 (2021 Release).



Buy: Fire HD 10 (2021 Release) $74.99 (orig. $149.99) 50% OFF

15. Fitbit

When it comes to fitness trackers, no one else makes a better one than Fitbit. The Google-owned company has something extra special for those who’ve been patiently waiting for a great deal on a Fitbit. What we love most about the Fitbit Sense is that it’s technically a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch, offering stress management, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and much more. You’ll even get upwards of 6+ days on a single charge, which for a smartwatch is amazing.

There’s a Fitbit for everyone because it looks like there’s a discount on nearly all of its popular trackers. Here’s the breakdown on Fitbit’s Prime Day deals:

Save 48% off Fitbit Surge , which brings it down to $130

, which brings it down to $130 Save 30% off Fitbit Inspire 2 , which brings it down to $70

, which brings it down to $70 Save 27% off Fitbit Versa 2 , which brings it down to $110

, which brings it down to $110 Save 23% off Fitbit Luxe , which brings it down to $100



Buy: Fitbit Surge $129.90 (orig. $249.95) 48% OFF

16. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook makes it into our top 10 not only because of the 42% off discount it’s getting for Prime Day, but also because it’s one of the most premium Chromebooks you’ll find. In particular, it features a drool worthy 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 4K resolution. Usually Chromebooks don’t receive this kind of treatment, which makes it an even more compelling with the discount. Check out the other Chromebooks you can get for Prime Day below.

Save 44% off Samsung Chromebook 4 , which brings it down to $128

, which brings it down to $128 Save 44% off Samsung Chromebook Plus , which brings it down to $279



Buy: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus $279.99 (orig. $499.99) 44% OFF

17. Apple AirPods Pro

Wireless earbuds are always big movers on Prime Day. Once again, you can find great deals on the Jabra Elite Active 75t and Sony WF-1000XM4 buds , but like you, our sights are firmly locked on Apple’s flagship buds, the AirPods Pro. The retail price of $249 has dropped to $170, making this one of the best Prime Day tech deals of 2022 so far.

Thankfully, even more AirPod deals are happening as we speak.

Save 32% off Apple AirPods Pro , which brings it down to $170

, which brings it down to $170 Save 18% off Apple AirPods Max , which brings it down to $450



Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $169.99 (orig. $249.00) 32% OFF

18. Ring Home Security Devices

Prime Day is always full of tech gadgets and small buys, but it’s also the best chance to go big. Home security systems are big. Amazon will probably want to showcase its top stuff from the Ring line of video doorbells and wireless security cams, and the 5-piece Ring Alarm 2nd Gen Home Security System is the top of the line. Easy DIY install, seamless Alexa integration and a super intuitive app to run the whole show make the Ring Alarm a great option.

It looks like there are some Prime Exclusive deals happening at the moment for a bunch of Ring’s home security products.



Buy: Ring Alarm 5-piece (2nd Gen) $119.99 (orig. $199.99) 40% OFF

19. Anker Chargers

Your brand-new tech goodies are only as good as their chargers. You realize that, right? There’s an Anker charger for every device you have, and we’ve tested and loved many of them. They’re small yet amazingly powerful, they’re durable, they stand out in a market flooded with cheap knockoffs and they go on sale pretty frequently. For Prime Day 2022, you can find great discounts on the PowerHouse 200 along with the 735 Nano II 65-watt wall charger .



Buy: Anker Power Station $200 (orig. $250) 20% OFF

20. SanDisk Portable External Storage

Cloud backups are great for automatic hard drive backups, but for your truly precious and irreplaceable files — your old photos and videos, essential scanned documents — real peace of mind comes from having them on a tangible device that’s reliable and durable. We love SanDisk’s line of external drives and memory cards. They’re fast, they have huge capacities and they’re great for everything from automatic backups for your laptop to extra memory for gaming consoles.

They’re not shy about sales — the 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is half off right now — but they are an excellent bet to run some inspired deals on Prime Day. Incredibly, you’ll find other deals up for grabs right now below.



Buy: SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD $189.99 (orig. $459.99) 59% OFF

21. iRobot Roomba 692

The best Roombas don’t come cheap, but iRobot knows that it’s always good to have a diverse lineup of robot vacuums that cover the gamut. The Roomba 692 is one of the entry-level options in iRobot’s lineup, but you shouldn’t dismiss it because it’s incredibly efficient at cleaning up hard floors and carpets with its 3-stage cleaning system. You can even find the self-emptying Roomba i7+ attached with a 50% off discount. If you need something beefier to tackle your home, then check out these other options that are on sale.



Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 $249.00 (orig. $299.99) 17% OFF

22. Roku Streaming Stick

Do you have an older TV that isn’t connected to the internet yet? That’s where the Roku Streaming Stick comes to save the day. This simple, easy to install dongle will get you up to speed with all of your favorite streaming services without having to spend the fortune that’s needed for a new smart TV. At the moment, you’ll be treated to up to 40% off a Roku streaming stick before Prime Day’s arrival.

Save 40% off Roku Express , which brings it down to $18

, which brings it down to $18 Save 38% off Roku Express 4K+ , which brings it down to $25

, which brings it down to $25 Save 22% off Roku Ultra , which brings it down to $70



Buy: Roku Streaming Stick 4K $29.00 (orig. $49.99) 42% OFF

23. Shark Vacuums

If you’re searching for Prime Day deals on appliances, then keep a very close eye on Shark products. Some of their robot vacuums are on sale, but we expect them to sell quickly.

Save 45% off Shark RV912S Robot Vacuum , which brings it down to $299

, which brings it down to $299 Save 26% off Shark IQ Robot Vacuum , which brings it down to $410



Buy: Shark RV912S Robot Vacuum $274.99 (orig. $549.99) 50% OFF

24. Razer Gaming Accessories

The best Prime Day tech deals are a great opportunity to try out gaming accessories that would normally be out of your price range, and there are already tons of early deals on Razer gaming products available at Amazon right now. Case in point: the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset with spatial surround sound. Spatial and 3D sound isn’t reserved for expensive home theater setups anymore. With the latest generations of headphones from brands like Apple and Razer, you can experience sound like never before. For gamers, this can really enhance the experience.



Buy: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset $56.99 (orig. $129.99) 56% OFF

25. Garmin Smartwatches

Garmin’s most popular smartwatches are up for grabs with serious discounts attached to them for Prime Day. When it comes to tracking your activities, whether it’s a leisurely walk or a hike through Runyon Canon, Garmin’s smartwatches have the utility to serve you. Right now for Prime Day, you can find them up to 43% off. Here are just a few of our favorite deals, but make sure to check out the complete lineup below.

26. Try Prime Video for Free for 30 Days

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has become a must-have streaming service along with Netflix and HBO Max. And right now, you can try Prime Video for free. This is an early Prime Day deal you can take advantage of immediately with just a couple of clicks, so head to the Prime Video site to sign up. Your free trial will last for 30 days, which is more than enough time to binge-watch hit series like The Boys and The Terminal List .



Buy: Prime Video Free Trial

27. JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers

You can always find great deals on popular Bluetooth speakers during Prime Day, and this year we recommend ordering one of JBL’s party speakers. JBL makes some of the best waterproof speakers in the world, and the JBL FLIP 5 has a near-perfect rating from Amazon shoppers. That’s just one of the brand’s speakers on sale right now ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Save 38% off JBL Clip 4 , which brings it down to $50

, which brings it down to $50 Save 23% off JBL FLIP 5 , which brings it down to $100



Buy: JBL Clip 4 $49.95 (orig. $79.95) 38% OFF

28. Coway Air Purifiers

SPY product testers have consistently named the Coway Airmega the best air purifier , full stop. And right now, it’s at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Already, you can score this popular appliance for under $150. We do expect to see more Coway air purifiers on sale, and these devices are always some of the best Prime Day tech deals in the appliance category. In addition to price drops on Coway air purifiers, keep an eye on models from brands such as Blueair, too.



Buy: Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) HEPA Air Purifier $144.20 (orig. $229.99) 37% OFF

29. Power Stations from Anker, Jackery and More

In 2022, portable power stations are a smart investment. Not only are they a great way to keep your devices powered up during camping trips and weekend getaways, but they can also be a lifesaver in an unexpected power outage. We’ve tested a lot of great power stations over the past six months, and some of our favorite brands are already offering coupons and discounts. Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to invest in one of these devices. Pro Tip: buy solar panels to convert your power station into a generator and you’ll never be without power.



Buy: Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 $175.99 (orig. $299.99) 41% OFF

30. LG C1 Series OLED TV

TVs will be among the biggest movers on Prime Day 2022. You can check out our full guide to the best Prime Day TV Deals , but we’re especially excited about the LG C1 Series OLED TV below. Also worth shopping: Amazon’s Fire TVs and the Insignia line of smart TVs, both of which have huge markdowns.

Save 47% off 48-inch LG C1 OLED , which brings it down to $797

, which brings it down to $797 Save 32% off 65-inch LG C1 OLED , which brings it down to $1,700

, which brings it down to $1,700 Save 33% off 83-inch LG C1 OLED , which brings it down to $3,397



Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TV $796.99 (orig. $1499.99) 47% OFF

31. Toshiba LED 4K TVs

Toshiba’s competing in a crowded market filled with titans, but don’t neglect to check out some of its smart TVs because they’re being given a generous discount. We’ve been seeing a steady stream of deals around its mid-range M550 Series, so it’s no surprise the discount treatment is being applied to other models in its lineup. Case in point, the affordably priced C350 Series.



Buy: Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series $629.99 (orig. $899.99) 30% OFF

32. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

If you’re looking for an accessory to complement you smartphone, whether it’s an iPhone or Android, then check the deal going on with the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra. It’s without question the most feature filled Wear OS powered smartwatch in Mobvoi’s collection, featuring a dual-layer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform, and built-in GPS to track all of your workouts outside. Yes, it’s the priciest model in the lineup, but here are a couple more to consider that are easier on the budget.

Save 30% off Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra , which brings it down to $210

, which brings it down to $210 Save 30% off Mobvoi TicWatch E3 , which brings it down to $140

, which brings it down to $140 Save 30% off Mobvoi TicWatch Pro , which brings it down to $91



Buy: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra $209.99 (orig. $299.99) 30% OFF

33. Dell XPS 13 Laptop

All eyes might’ve been on the MacBooks for Prime Day, and there will likely be some great deals to be had there. But the Dell XPS 13 can totally hang with the MacBook, and the chances of a deeper deal from Dell are better. The XPS 13 comes in a handful of configurations with 8GB of RAM and anywhere from 128GB to 2TB of storage. It’s one of the best PCs available, and Prime Day 2022 gives us a discount of 26% off one of them. If you need more configurations to ponder over, here are just a few more deals for Prime Day.

Save 50% off Dell XPS 13-9350 (Renewed) , which brings it down to $896

, which brings it down to $896 Save 25% off Dell Inspiron 15 3000 , which brings it down to $663

, which brings it down to $663 Save 15% off Dell Inspiron 13 5310 , which brings it down to $930



Buy: Dell XPS 13 $1399.00 (orig. $1899.00) 26% OFF

34. Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum

Samsung’s been making serious strides of late with its line of robot vacuums. For Prime Day, you should know about the 50% off discount on the Samsung Jet Bot+, which features a self-empty charging bin. We love it because Samsung significantly improved its navigation, one that’s aided by a LiDAR sensor that helps to map out and navigate rooms.



Buy: Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum $399.00 (orig. $799.00) 50% OFF

35. Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

Still regarded as one of the pioneers in the smart lighting space, the Philips Hue Smart Bulbs continue to be premium smart bulbs that perform. For Prime Day, you can snag several incredible deals on its entire line of products, including a 3-pack of its popular color changing light bulb.



Buy: Philips Hue Smart Bundle $30.79 (orig. $49.98) 38% OFF

36. Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop

Now here’s a doozy for any gamers out there shopping for a deal on Prime Day. The Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop has been given a substantial 49% off discount, which is impressive given that it’s accompanied by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. You’ll experience instant action with this gaming setup.

For Prime Day, Lenovo has a bunch of other laptops on sale, including budget friendly Chromebooks.



Buy: Lenovo Legion 7 $899.99 (orig. $1749.99) 49% OFF

37. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

You may not think that 30% off is as good of a discount as some of the others on this list, but it’s actually extremely generous when it comes to smartphones. That’s exactly the discount you’ll find right now for Prime Day with what’s arguably the best smartphone to beat so far this year — the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Best of all, we’re dealing with an unlocked phone here, so chances are you’ll have an easier time setting it up with your wireless carrier.

Its quadruple camera system impressed us, but it pulled us in more with the added utility of its S Pen. Don’t forget to also check out some of the other deals going on now with Samsung’s smartphones, including its foldable.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review



Buy: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $909.99 (orig. $1299.99) 30% OFF

38. Level Bolt Smart Lock

The Level Bolt Smart Lock is unlike any other smart lock before it. Sure, the lock functions similar to other options out there, but it’s unique because it doesn’t have the clunky design that tend to add bulky housings over your deadbolt. Instead, it converts your existing lock into a smart one — all while keeping the hardware and mechanisms of the smart lock discreet. That way, anyone that looks at your door won’t be able to tell if there’s a smart lock there. For Prime Day, it’s being treated to 34% off discount, which is the lowest we’ve seen on the best designed smart lock.



Buy: Level Bolt Smart Lock $132.33 (orig. $199.00) 34% OFF

39. Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router

Routers are often under appreciated. That’s the honest truth, since they just sit in one part of your home and work behind the scenes to get your devices connected to the internet. We’re big fans of the Google Nest Wi-Fi, and for Prime Day, it’s on sale with a significant discount. This mesh router system not only allows you to easily expand your Wi-Fi coverage to blanket every corner of your home, but we love that the access points you set up also act as smart speaker with Google Assistant voice control built-in.



Buy: Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router $149.00 (orig. $269.00) 45% OFF

40. Soundcore Frames Tour

We’re in the middle of summer and nothing’s hotter than a pair of sunglasses. Not just any ordinary pair will do, but rather, Bluetooth sunglasses that will keep your eyes shaded from the sun while playing some sweet tunes. We absolutely loved the modular design of the Soundcore Frames smart sunglasses from Anker, which are 40% off right now for Prime Day.



Buy: Soundcore Frames Tour $86.99 (orig. $149.99) 42% OFF

How We Found the Best Prime Day Tech Deals

For us to uncover the best deals, we first need to look back at what was offered last year. The deals then give us the blueprint of what we can expect to see with this year’s big shopping event. Not surprisingly, Amazon’s various products garnered plenty of generous discounts, so plan on seeing deep discounts on Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays . There were also incredible deals on Roomba robot vacuums , which received discounts of up to 38% off.

To know what to expect from Prime Day 2022, check out some of the highlights from Prime Day 2021:

Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV for 35% off

for 35% off Jabra Elite 75t earbuds for $99.99 (Original price $179.99)

for $99.99 (Original price $179.99) Amazon Echo Dot speakers for half off

for half off Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 (Original price $149.99)

for $79.99 (Original price $149.99) Roomba robot vacuums for 38% off

for 38% off LG Gram laptops for 38% off

for 38% off Apple iPad Air for $519.99 (Original price $599.99)

for $519.99 (Original price $599.99) Bose Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth speaker for $129.99 (Original price $199.99)

Frequently Asked Questions About Prime Day

As we head into July, we can continue to see more rumblings about great Prime Day tech deals happening. Keep a close eye on this page as we update it in real-time as the bargains begin to hit, and also check out our complete guide to the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022.

But when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals, what should you watch for? We've put on our wizarding hats, looked at past Prime Day deals and come up with a list of the best tech deals we'll be watching for when Prime Day 2022 arrives. Can't wait for Prime Day 2022? Then make sure to take a peek at some of the early bird specials happening for it.

We've got plenty of tech deals to watch below, but we're keeping a very close eye on a few products in particular:

LG OLED TVs

Apple Watches and iPads

Amazon Devices

No question. In just a few short years, Prime Day has turned into the summer version of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially in the tech department. Prime Day 2021 was the biggest ever, with Amazon raking in $1.9 billion during the lead-in and the event itself as it rolled out the deals. There are always great tech deals to score on Amazon, but Prime Day is just built different.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will take place over 48 hours between July 12-13. Expect the sales to start at midnight Pacific Time.