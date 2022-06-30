ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Happening Now: Shop The Early Deals Going On With These Prime Day Tech Deals

By Adrian Covert, Jonathan Knoder and Spy Editors
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day tech deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event, as well as curating deals that are live right now ahead of Prime Day. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming and live deals on tech gear from Apple, Sony, Jabra, Amazon and other tech giants. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day tech deals.

The annual Prime Day shopping frenzy offers great deals from pretty much every department on Amazon, but nothing brings the smart shoppers like the tech deals. All the big boys come out and play for Prime Day, with Sony, Samsung, Jabra, Amazon and even Apple offering steep discounts on everything from earbuds and robot vacuums, to TVs and laptops.

And now finally, the wait is nearly over. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will happen from July 12 to July 13 . In order to get the very best deals, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. There’s no better time to sign up for one than now .

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals To Shop For Right Now in 2022

In order for us to uncover the best deals, we first need to look back at what was offered last year. The deals then give us the blueprint of what we can expect to see with this year’s big shopping event. Not surprisingly, Amazon’s various products garnered plenty of generous discounts, so plan on seeing deep discounts on Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays . There were also incredible deals on Roomba robot vacuums , which received discounts of up to 38% off.

Besides listing the tech gadgets we’re expecting to see significant price drops come Prime Day, we’ve also listed a few notable deals that are happening right now that you can shop and still receive fabulous savings. In fact, some of them are every bit worthy of Prime Day.

Check out some of the highlights from Prime Day 2021:

  • Toshiba 32-Inch Fire TV for 35% off
  • Jabra Elite 75t earbuds for $99.99 (Original price $179.99)
  • Amazon Echo Dot speakers for half off
  • Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 (Original price $149.99)
  • Roomba robot vacuums for 38% off
  • LG Gram laptops for 38% off
  • Apple iPad Air for $519.99 (Original price $599.99)
  • Bose Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth speaker for $129.99 (Original price $199.99)

1. Apple Watches

There was no hotter Christmas 2021 deal than the Apple Watch Series 7, and we’re betting that will be the case again for Prime Day 2022. And not just the Series 7 either — we’ll be on the lookout for great deals on the Apple Watch SE and Series 6 as well.

The rumor mill is already working overtime on when the Apple Series 8 will drop, along with a possible update to the SE, which could mean Apple will be a highly motivated seller come Prime Day to move the Series 7s and current SEs to make room for their new launches. Below, we’ve listed a few deals happening right now on some Apple Watches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45N4Py_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Apple Watch Series 7 $329.00 (orig. $399.00) 18% OFF

2. LG C1 Series OLED TV

TVs will be among the biggest movers on Prime Day 2022. This article has the full rundown on the best Prime Day TV Deals , but we called out the LG C1 Series OLED TV below because it saw a huge discount during Black Friday 2022 , and it’s already on sale. Also worth watching: Amazon’s Fire TVs and the Insignia line of smart TVs, both of which could see huge markdowns.

  • Save 47% off 48-inch LG C1 OLED , which brings it down to $797
  • Save 36% off 65-inch LG C1 OLED , which brings it down to $1,597
  • Save 27% off 55-inch LG C1 OLED , which brings it down to $1,097

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBFwN_0XHvIb0500


Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TV $1,096.99

3. Fire 7 Tablet (2022 Release)

The latest iteration of Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is scheduled to drop on June 29, which is slightly ahead of Prime Day’s official start. Its launch price is $59.99, but we’re speculating that there will be a deal for Prime Day.

This is a big one for Amazon — t he new Fire 7 is being promised to have 30% faster performance and twice the RAM of the Fire 7 9th Edition, with more reading, streaming and gaming possibilities than any of the previous editions. There aren’t any amazing deals happening right now, but here’s where some of the models stand when it comes to price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gS3UU_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Fire 7 Tablet (2022 Release) $59.99

4. Dell XPS 13 Laptop

All eyes will be on the MacBooks on Prime Day, and there will likely be some great deals to be had there. But the Dell XPS 13 can totally hang with the MacBook, and the chances of a deeper deal from Dell are probably better. The XPS 13 comes in a handful of configurations with 8GB of RAM and anywhere from 128GB to 2TB of storage. It’s one of the best PCs available, and Prime Day 2022 may be the best chance to snag one at a great discount.

There aren’t any hot deals going on right now for the XPS 13, but here are just a few different configurations to see how they’re priced before Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCx5H_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Dell XPS 13 $879.00

5. Apple AirPods Pro

Wireless earbuds will be big movers on Prime Day. We’ll be on the lookout for great deals on the Jabra Elite Active 75t and Sony WF-1000XM3 buds , but like you, our sights will be firmly locked on Apple’s flagship buds, the AirPods Pro. The retail price of $249 will occasionally dip all the way into the $180 range, and we’re guessing the Prime Day deal will be at least that good and possibly even better.

Thankfully, there are AiPod deals happening as we speak. That means if you really want one, you’re still getting a discount without having to shop on Prime Day. Check out what’s available below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAamv_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $199.98 (orig. $249.00) 20% OFF

6. Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit (2nd Gen)

Prime Day is always full of tech gadgets and small buys, but it’s also the best chance to go big. Home security systems are big. Amazon will probably want to showcase its top stuff from the Ring line of video doorbells and wireless security cams, and the 14-piece Ring Alarm 2nd Gen Home Security System is the top of the line. Easy DIY install, seamless Alexa integration and a super intuitive app to run the whole show make the Ring Alarm a great option.

It looks like there are some Prime Exclusive deals happening at the moment for a bunch of Ring’s home security systes,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CaBc_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) $329.99

7. Anker Chargers

Your brand-new tech goodies are only as good as their chargers. You realize that, right? There’s an Anker charger for every device you have, and we’ve tested and loved many of them. They’re small yet amazingly powerful, they’re durable, they stand out in a market flooded with cheap knockoffs and they go on sale pretty frequently. All this augurs well for a big Prime Day 2022 for Anker chargers. The portable PowerHouse 200 is one to keep a lookout for, along with the 735 Nano II 65-watt wall charger .

Sure, they’re affordable enough on any budget, but you’re getting the savings right now with the following deals below on some Anker chargers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403EBx_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Anker USB-C 735 Nano II wall charger $59.99 (orig. $65.99) 9% OFF

8. Sengled Smart LED Light Bulbs

Light bulbs? Hear us out. The Sengled Smart Dimmable LED Bulbs are the jelly to the Alexa smart home device’s peanut butter. They’re made specifically to work with Alexa voice control devices, and there are going to be literally dozens of great Alexa-controlled smart-home devices on sale for Prime Day, from TVs to Echo Dots and more.

There are a few notable deals below happening right now on different Sengled smart lights, so it might be worth grabbing one of them. Although, we’re expecting to see deeper discounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6mNs_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Sengled Smart LED Light Bulbs $39.99

9. Nintendo Switch OLED Model

No, the Nintendo Switch hasn’t gone away or gone the way of the Wii U. (Ouch — the less said there the better.) If anything it’s become better with the newest OLED Model and its vastly upgraded screen, bigger 64 GB internal storage and enhanced audio. And, like its initial release, it’s not easy to get. Prime Day is often the place to grab scarce hot items like this, but you’ll have to be alert to see the deal coming (bookmark this page!) and you’ll have to jump if it shows up.

We’ve seen Amazon discount the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, but here are some accessories and video games that are on discount ahead of Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5PLI_0XHvIb0500


Buy: Nintendo Switch OLED Model $349.99

10. SanDisk Portable External Storage

Cloud backups are great for automatic hard drive backups, but for your truly precious and irreplaceable files — your old photos and videos, essential scanned documents — real peace of mind comes from having them on a tangible device that’s reliable and durable. We love SanDisk’s line of external drives and memory cards. They’re fast, they have huge capacities and they’re great for everything from automatic backups for your laptop to extra memory for gaming consoles.

They’re not shy about sales — the 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is half off right now — but they are an excellent bet to run some inspired deals on Prime Day. Incredibly, you’ll find other deals up for grabs right now below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZgqRJ_0XHvIb0500


Buy: SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD $234.99 (orig. $459.99) 49% OFF

Frequently Asked Questions


What Are the Best Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals To Watch For?

As we head into July, we can continue to see more rumblings about great Prime Day tech deals happening. Keep a close eye on this page as we update it in real-time as the bargains begin to hit, and also check out our complete guide to the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022.

But when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals, what should you watch for? We've put on our wizarding hats, looked at past Prime Day deals and come up with a list of the best tech deals we'll be watching for when Prime Day 2022 arrives. Can't wait for Prime Day 2022? Then make sure to take a peek at some of the early bird specials happening for it.

We've got plenty of tech deals to watch below, but we're keeping a very close eye on a few products in particular:

  • LG OLED TVs
  • Apple Watches and iPads
  • Amazon Devices

Is Prime Day Worth Waiting For to Score Big Tech Deals?

No question. In just a few short years, Prime Day has turned into the summer version of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially in the tech department. Prime Day 2021 was the biggest ever, with Amazon raking in $1.9 billion during the lead-in and the event itself as it rolled out the deals. There are always great tech deals to score on Amazon, but Prime Day is just built different.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

