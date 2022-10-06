ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Think Amazon Has the Best Deals This Week? These Sites Beg to Differ

By Tim Chan and Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4bJL_0XHqRnLF00

Millions of people will be shopping Amazon’s second Prime Day event on October 11 and 12 , but a number of other big-box retailers and online sites are offering up competing deals and sale events, in an effort to get a piece of the action.

Related: Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Details

According to RetailMeNot , consumers have a lot of choices this week when it comes to shopping online, with hundreds of retailers trying to cash in on the Prime Day action. The site says 313 retailers offered some sort of Prime Day-adjacent sale in 2021, with stores like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart leading the charge. Even more non-Amazon sites are offering some sort of sale or discount this year.

If you’re looking to score a deal on a product you’ve been eyeing for months, RetailMeNot says Prime Day week is a great time to shop online. “Don’t forget that Amazon is not the only place to shop on Prime Day,” the site says. “You can shop at hundreds of other retailers and find great deals, in some cases even better.”

What Are the Best Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop?

There are hundreds of sites offering deals and discounts this week, in addition to Amazon. We’ve done the research and rounded up the best Prime Day alternative sales to shop right now.

1. Target “Deal Days”

Target is running its “ Deal Days ” right now through October 8, with hundreds of thousands of deals on offer, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys.

Unlike Amazon, which requires you to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to score the best days on Prime Day, Target’s deals are open to everyone — no membership fee required. Plus, thanks to Target’s same-day services, you can receive their items within a couple of hours using Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

As of writing, some excellent Deal Days offers include $40 off Apple Airpods , 30% off Dyson vacuums , 25% off KitchenAid products and $60 off an Instant Pot . See all the best deals here on Target.com .

Buy Target Deal Days Target

2. Walmart Rollback Deals

Walmart’s “ Rollback Deals ” happen every single day, but this week, they’ve got a slate of deals that make Walmart one of the best Prime Day alternatives to shop, thanks to a selection of toys, electronics, and home goods that rivals Amazon’s. Walmart’s annual sale also typically starts a day or two before Prime Day, and runs a few days longer than Amazon’s event.

Just like Target’s sale event, Walmart’s Deals for Days doesn’t require a membership to shop, and many items come with free two-day shipping.

Head to Walmart.com now to see some of their best discounts leading up to Deals for Days, with steals like a $97 robot vacuum or a Ninja blender at 30% off . Also: Walmart somehow has a whole stock of Gucci sunglasses online starting at just $132 (we won’t tell if you won’t).

Buy Rollback Deals Walmart

3. Best Buy “Outlet Event”

Best Buy is taking aim at Prime Day with its own deal week, saving shoppers hundreds of dollars on TVs, appliances, computers, smartphones, cameras, sound bars, headphones, and even outdoor grills as part of its “ Outlet Event.

Save up to 50% on already-discounted merchandise at the Best Buy Outlet , which serves up deals on clearance, refurbished and open-box appliances and electronics. We spotted deals on everything from fridges and dishwashers, to gaming consoles and digital camears.

Check out all of Best Buy’s Prime Day-competing deals now at BestBuy.com .

Buy Best Buy Outlet Event Best Buy

4. Sonos Certified Refurbished Sale

Sonos makes some of the most in-demand audio products on the market, and this month is a great time to take advantage of some steep discounts on Sonos’ certified refurbished inventory.

Current Sonos deals include a refurbished Sonos Roam speaker for just $139 (regularly $179+). It’s the cheapest price we’re seeing online for the popular Sonos WiFi speaker.

Sonos’ certified refurbished selection doesn’t necessarily mean the products are “used;” they could have been products that were returned, products that were used for photoshoots and testing, or just excess inventory. Sonos says that every refurbished product “undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories and free shipping.”

See all the products included in Sonos’ sale selection here .

Buy Certified Refurbished Sale Sonos

5. Nordstrom Sale

The first Prime Day this year happened to coincide with another one of the best savings events anywhere on the web: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

While the anniversary sale is now over, Nordstrom still has some worthwhile discounts ahead of Black Friday. You can find deals on pieces like these Nike sneakers , Ray-Ban sunglasses , or surf-ready boardshorts . Plus, there are pre-holiday sales happening now, letting you save on popular gifting items for recipients on your list — or for yourself.

Check out a full catalog of Nordstrom’s current sale section here .

Buy Current Nordstrom Sales and Deals Nordstrom

6. Saks Fifth Avenue Sale

Another great place to score deals on clothing is Saks Fifth Avenue. The department store’s sale section boasts some serious discounts on everything from streetwear to designer pieces to shoes, with highlights like this Off-White sweater or these Balenciaga pool slides.

Bonus: save an additional 10% off when you sign up for a Saks account and use the promo code ACCOUNTSF .

Buy Sale Saks Fifth Avenue

7. Bed Bath & Beyond “Big Sale”

Like last year, Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting its “Beyond Big Sale” event from October 11 to 16, boasting discounts of up to 50% on a huge selection of home goods.

Customers will receive 25% of total price items (10/11-10/12) and 25% off single items (10/13-10/16) throughout the sale, in addition to deals on kitchen appliances, dining, décor and more.

Unlike Prime Day, the Beyond Big Savings event doesn’t require a membership and still offers fast shipping.

Buy Beyond Big Sale Bed Bath & Beyond

8. Wayfair “5 Days of Deals”

Wayfair’s “5 Days of of Deals” event runs till October 11 and has some big savings on furniture, home goods and accessories that rival some of Amazon’s Prime Day furniture deals. The site’s deal hub includes a “ Scores Under $50 ” section, and “ Scores at 50% Off .” We spotted crystal glassware under $20, desks well under $150, and other large furniture — think TV stands, coffee tables, dressers, etc. — all starting under $200.

Plus, Wayfair also has a Closeout sale section that boasts deals up to 80% off.

Buy 5 Days of Deals Wayfair

9. Zappos

There are currently more than 70,000 products marked down on Zappos.com as part of their sale offerings right now and more items are expected to get discounted next week to compete with Prime Day. We spotted shoes and accessories starting at just $10, with top name brands on sale too – think Nike, Adidas, Timberland, Asics, hypebeast-approved essentials, and athletic favorites like Hoka . See all the deals at Zappos.com .

Buy Sale Section Zappos

10. GlassesUSA

If you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses, reading glasses, or prescription frames, you’ll want to shop GlassesUSA’s extensive sale happening now. Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses are an additional 25% off with code ICON25 , while frames and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses are 60% off with code EARLY60 .

Plus: use promo code BOGO for a huge selection of buy one, get one free deals on sunglasses and prescription frames for men, women and children.

Want contact lenses? Use code CONTACTS25 for 25% off including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more, all ordered online and delivered to your door.

GlassesUSA’s regular deal selection also has multiple subsections for keen deal hunters, such as a clearance section with over 900 pairs of glasses starting at $19, a sunglasses section with markdowns as much as 65%, and a designer section where stylish frames are discounted up to 60%.

Buy Clearance Deals GlassesUSA

11. Ulta Beauty’s “Gorgeous Hair Event”

If you’re looking for Prime Day-like deals on beauty, skincare, haircare and grooming, you’ll want to check out Ulta’s current sale . The site has hundreds of products on sale, with extra discounts right now on haircare as part of Ulta’s “Gorgeous Hair Event.” Save up to 50% off top shampoo and conditioner brands, with many name brands on sale.

Plus: take advantage of Ulta’s buy online, pick up in-store deal, which saves you 10% with code SHOP10 . And get free shipping on all purchases over $35, no promo code needed.

Buy Gorgeous Hair Event Ulta

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Don’t Count Donald Glover Out of the ‘Community’ Reunion Movie Just Yet

When Peacock announced plans to fulfill Community’s “Six seasons and a movie” promise last month, a few key cast members were absent from the reunion plans, notably Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown. While fans of the cult series assumed that artist also known as Childish Gambino was likely too busy to re-enroll in Greendale Community College, creator Dan Harmon has provided some hope that Glover is involved in Community: The Movie. “I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official. It would be difficult to really commit...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

This Highly-Rated Peleton Alternative Spin Bike is $120 Off on Amazon Right Now

Like fitness mirrors and treadmills, at-home spin bikes have blown up over the past few years. Peloton has been leading the charge (and they make an excellent indoor cycle) but you don’t have to spend $1,000+ to get a great spin bike, as proven by this Echelon EX-3. Related: Save $220 on a Peleton Bike With a regular price tag of $800, Echelon’s EX-3 has always offered serious bang for your buck, but it’s currently even more affordable thanks to a $120 discount on Amazon. This saves you 15% and brings the price down to just $680 — one of the...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

The Makers of Instant Pot Launched an ‘Instant’ Air Purifier and It’s On Sale for $99

The Instant Pot was basically synonymous with the pandemic, with millions of people perfecting their pressure cooker recipes while quarantining at home. Now, the company behind the viral slow cooker has launched another product borne out of Covid: an air purifier. And just like the Instant Pot became a must-have device, Instant Homes’ new air purifier is already a best-seller on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating (out of five) from thousands of reviews online. Buy: Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier $99 Dubbed the “Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier,” the backpack-sized purifier works to filter out dust, pet hair, pollen, mold, smoke and...
RECIPES
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SHOPPING
romper.com

Target Deal Days Are Officially Here

Not to make anyone panic or anything, but Christmas is less than 100 days away. I know, we haven’t even celebrated Halloween yet, but I need to acknowledge that we have to start planning our gift selections sooner rather than later. I don't know about you, but I don’t want to deal with another great Tickle Me Elmo war of 1996. Luckily, Target is already in the holiday shopping game by bringing back Target Deal Days.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Kitchen Appliances#Fitness#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Target
Yahoo!

Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
RECIPES
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
SHOPPING
Business Insider

LIVE: The best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals under $25

Today marks the beginning of Amazon's second Prime Day of 2022, officially called the Prime Early Access Sale. And we're working around the clock to bring you the best up-to-the-minute deals. When you think of big sales like Prime Day, you might be thinking of taking advantage of savings on...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
EatingWell

Our Favorite Air Fryer Is 60% Off at Target Right Now

Score deals on KitchenAid mixers, Keurig coffee makers and more at the pre-Black Friday sale. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Thanksgiving is over a month away, but according...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Smart Home Essentials: Amazon’s Popular Echo Show 5 Is Over 50% Off Right Now

Smart displays are an easy way to monitor your home. make video calls to your family or browse recipes while you learn a new skill in a kitchen. Amazon is well known for its Echo Show series and right now, you can get the latest Echo Show 5 (2021) for a major 59% discount, bringing its price down to only $34.99 (originally $84.99). This is just one of many Prime Day Early Access deals live right now.  Buy: Echo Show 5 (2021) $34.99 The Echo Show 5 is available in three colors and boasts a 5.5-inch 960 x 480 resolution display. You’ll...
RECIPES
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Under $100: Beats’ Wireless Headphones Are Marked Down to Lowest Price Ever

Beats’ Solo3 wireless headphones are among the company’s most technically advanced headphones, packing big sound, all-day battery life and Apple-designed technology into a sleek, slim package. The headphones don’t normally go on sale, but they’re marked down to $99 right now (normally $199.95+) — their lowest price this year, and the cheapest Beats headphones price since Black Friday. This is part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sales and just one of the many tech deals available. The 50% discount isn’t tied to a larger sale or promotion, and probably won’t last very long, so we recommend picking up a...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rapid Covid Tests Are 30% Off on Amazon As People Stock Up for Holiday Gatherings

Update: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has the iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test on sale for just $12 (a 32% discount). Get results in just 15 minutes with this at-home test, which boasts a 4.5-star review (out of five) from almost 200,000 customers online. Get the Covid test deal here. Previous: With Covid cases continuing to rise again amid fears of a new variant, people are taking extra precautions this year as they gather in person again. Hand sanitizer is once again a must, and restaurants in many states are still promoting the wearing of masks indoors (aside from when you’re eating...
MLB
Rolling Stone

Trump Lawyers Are Turning on Each Other Over Mar-a-Lago Probe

Christina Bobb, the Trump lawyer who in June signed a letter certifying that all of the sensitive material the former president moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago had been returned, is talking to federal authorities investigating the matter. The news that Bobb is dishing to the feds, reported initially...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy