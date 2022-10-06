Think Amazon Has the Best Deals This Week? These Sites Beg to Differ

Millions of people will be shopping Amazon’s second Prime Day event on October 11 and 12 , but a number of other big-box retailers and online sites are offering up competing deals and sale events, in an effort to get a piece of the action.

According to RetailMeNot , consumers have a lot of choices this week when it comes to shopping online, with hundreds of retailers trying to cash in on the Prime Day action. The site says 313 retailers offered some sort of Prime Day-adjacent sale in 2021, with stores like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart leading the charge. Even more non-Amazon sites are offering some sort of sale or discount this year.

If you’re looking to score a deal on a product you’ve been eyeing for months, RetailMeNot says Prime Day week is a great time to shop online. “Don’t forget that Amazon is not the only place to shop on Prime Day,” the site says. “You can shop at hundreds of other retailers and find great deals, in some cases even better.”

What Are the Best Prime Day Alternative Sales to Shop?

There are hundreds of sites offering deals and discounts this week, in addition to Amazon. We’ve done the research and rounded up the best Prime Day alternative sales to shop right now.

1. Target “Deal Days”

Target is running its “ Deal Days ” right now through October 8, with hundreds of thousands of deals on offer, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys.

Unlike Amazon, which requires you to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to score the best days on Prime Day, Target’s deals are open to everyone — no membership fee required. Plus, thanks to Target’s same-day services, you can receive their items within a couple of hours using Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

As of writing, some excellent Deal Days offers include $40 off Apple Airpods , 30% off Dyson vacuums , 25% off KitchenAid products and $60 off an Instant Pot . See all the best deals here on Target.com .

Buy Target Deal Days Target

2. Walmart Rollback Deals

Walmart’s “ Rollback Deals ” happen every single day, but this week, they’ve got a slate of deals that make Walmart one of the best Prime Day alternatives to shop, thanks to a selection of toys, electronics, and home goods that rivals Amazon’s. Walmart’s annual sale also typically starts a day or two before Prime Day, and runs a few days longer than Amazon’s event.

Just like Target’s sale event, Walmart’s Deals for Days doesn’t require a membership to shop, and many items come with free two-day shipping.

Head to Walmart.com now to see some of their best discounts leading up to Deals for Days, with steals like a $97 robot vacuum or a Ninja blender at 30% off . Also: Walmart somehow has a whole stock of Gucci sunglasses online starting at just $132 (we won’t tell if you won’t).

Buy Rollback Deals Walmart

3. Best Buy “Outlet Event”

Best Buy is taking aim at Prime Day with its own deal week, saving shoppers hundreds of dollars on TVs, appliances, computers, smartphones, cameras, sound bars, headphones, and even outdoor grills as part of its “ Outlet Event. “

Save up to 50% on already-discounted merchandise at the Best Buy Outlet , which serves up deals on clearance, refurbished and open-box appliances and electronics. We spotted deals on everything from fridges and dishwashers, to gaming consoles and digital camears.

Check out all of Best Buy’s Prime Day-competing deals now at BestBuy.com .

Buy Best Buy Outlet Event Best Buy

4. Sonos Certified Refurbished Sale

Sonos makes some of the most in-demand audio products on the market, and this month is a great time to take advantage of some steep discounts on Sonos’ certified refurbished inventory.

Current Sonos deals include a refurbished Sonos Roam speaker for just $139 (regularly $179+). It’s the cheapest price we’re seeing online for the popular Sonos WiFi speaker.

Sonos’ certified refurbished selection doesn’t necessarily mean the products are “used;” they could have been products that were returned, products that were used for photoshoots and testing, or just excess inventory. Sonos says that every refurbished product “undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories and free shipping.”

See all the products included in Sonos’ sale selection here .

Buy Certified Refurbished Sale Sonos

5. Nordstrom Sale

The first Prime Day this year happened to coincide with another one of the best savings events anywhere on the web: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

While the anniversary sale is now over, Nordstrom still has some worthwhile discounts ahead of Black Friday. You can find deals on pieces like these Nike sneakers , Ray-Ban sunglasses , or surf-ready boardshorts . Plus, there are pre-holiday sales happening now, letting you save on popular gifting items for recipients on your list — or for yourself.

Check out a full catalog of Nordstrom’s current sale section here .

Buy Current Nordstrom Sales and Deals Nordstrom

6. Saks Fifth Avenue Sale

Another great place to score deals on clothing is Saks Fifth Avenue. The department store’s sale section boasts some serious discounts on everything from streetwear to designer pieces to shoes, with highlights like this Off-White sweater or these Balenciaga pool slides.

Bonus: save an additional 10% off when you sign up for a Saks account and use the promo code ACCOUNTSF .

Buy Sale Saks Fifth Avenue

7. Bed Bath & Beyond “Big Sale”

Like last year, Bed Bath & Beyond is hosting its “Beyond Big Sale” event from October 11 to 16, boasting discounts of up to 50% on a huge selection of home goods.

Customers will receive 25% of total price items (10/11-10/12) and 25% off single items (10/13-10/16) throughout the sale, in addition to deals on kitchen appliances, dining, décor and more.

Unlike Prime Day, the Beyond Big Savings event doesn’t require a membership and still offers fast shipping.

Buy Beyond Big Sale Bed Bath & Beyond

8. Wayfair “5 Days of Deals”

Wayfair’s “5 Days of of Deals” event runs till October 11 and has some big savings on furniture, home goods and accessories that rival some of Amazon’s Prime Day furniture deals. The site’s deal hub includes a “ Scores Under $50 ” section, and “ Scores at 50% Off .” We spotted crystal glassware under $20, desks well under $150, and other large furniture — think TV stands, coffee tables, dressers, etc. — all starting under $200.

Plus, Wayfair also has a Closeout sale section that boasts deals up to 80% off.

Buy 5 Days of Deals Wayfair

9. Zappos

There are currently more than 70,000 products marked down on Zappos.com as part of their sale offerings right now and more items are expected to get discounted next week to compete with Prime Day. We spotted shoes and accessories starting at just $10, with top name brands on sale too – think Nike, Adidas, Timberland, Asics, hypebeast-approved essentials, and athletic favorites like Hoka . See all the deals at Zappos.com .

Buy Sale Section Zappos

10. GlassesUSA

If you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses, reading glasses, or prescription frames, you’ll want to shop GlassesUSA’s extensive sale happening now. Oakley and Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses are an additional 25% off with code ICON25 , while frames and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses are 60% off with code EARLY60 .

Plus: use promo code BOGO for a huge selection of buy one, get one free deals on sunglasses and prescription frames for men, women and children.

Want contact lenses? Use code CONTACTS25 for 25% off including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue, and more, all ordered online and delivered to your door.

GlassesUSA’s regular deal selection also has multiple subsections for keen deal hunters, such as a clearance section with over 900 pairs of glasses starting at $19, a sunglasses section with markdowns as much as 65%, and a designer section where stylish frames are discounted up to 60%.

Buy Clearance Deals GlassesUSA

11. Ulta Beauty’s “Gorgeous Hair Event”

If you’re looking for Prime Day-like deals on beauty, skincare, haircare and grooming, you’ll want to check out Ulta’s current sale . The site has hundreds of products on sale, with extra discounts right now on haircare as part of Ulta’s “Gorgeous Hair Event.” Save up to 50% off top shampoo and conditioner brands, with many name brands on sale.

Plus: take advantage of Ulta’s buy online, pick up in-store deal, which saves you 10% with code SHOP10 . And get free shipping on all purchases over $35, no promo code needed.

Buy Gorgeous Hair Event Ulta