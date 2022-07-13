ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The 12 Best Prime Day TV Deals Are the Perfect Chance To Splurge on a New TV — $1,000 Discounts

By Jonathan Zavaleta, Adrian Covert and John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXjC6_0XHYxAt000

Click here to read the full article.

In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals of 2022. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this guide as new TV deals go live and products sell out. Through July 13, this post will be updated in real-time with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals from brands like Sony, Samsung, TCL and LG.

Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. If you’ve been looking to score a deal on some of the top tech products from 2022, Prime Day is a surefire way to save on household appliances, affordable flatscreens and smart home gadgets .

Prime Day 2022 started on July 12, and it ends tonight at midnight PST. The two-day extravaganza is the perfect time to invest in a new TV, and for the second day of Prime Day, we’re finding massive $1,000 discounts on OLED TVs, 8K TVs, and 85-inch TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG. The first day of Prime Day had some great savings on budget TVs, and you can still find some of these deals below. However, this is your chance to upgrade to the premium TV of your dreams, so don’t miss out!

If you’ve been waiting to purchase a brand-new TV and want to take advantage of some awesome Prime Day TV deals, we’ve put together this guide to teach you everything you need to know about buying a TV during Prime Day 2022. Because we’ve covered Prime Day deals in previous years (and because we report on the best daily Amazon deals ), we have a pretty darn good idea of what kinds of TV deals you should be shopping today.

We’ve gathered the top Prime Day TV deals of 2022 for you below, and you can also check out our guide to the Best Prime Day Deals on OLED TVs . We’ve included options for every price range, from budget TVs under $500 to flagship 8K models discounted by up to $2,000. If you haven’t already, start your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access the best possible discounts.

1. TCL 6-Series 4K Smart TV

BEST OVERALL DEAL

TCL saw plenty of attention at last year’s Prime Day event, with its 75-inch 4-Series getting marked down to $800. We aren’t surprised to see that once again TCL has some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs in 2022, too. Currently, you can save an incredible $500 on the brand’s premium 6-Series, which offers a stunning display and big sound. At the new $1,000 price tag, we think the 65-inch 6-Series is the best TV for most people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36meWX_0XHYxAt000


Buy: TCL 6-Series 4K $999.99

2. Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TVs

BEST OLED DEAL

Sure, it may not be the latest and greatest in its lineup, but the Sony Bravia XR A80J can still reel you in with its mesmerizing OLED display complete with excellent contrast, wide viewing angles, and vibrant colors that will capture your gaze. Seriously, it has all the hallmark qualities that we love about the best OLED TVs. It’s incredibly smart, too, powered by Google TV to not only give you access to all of your favorite streaming services, but also to tap into your smart home devices powered by Google Assistant.

The Sony Bravia XR A80J tops our list because there’s an incredible deal happening right now on a couple of sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPf3X_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Sony Bravia XR A80J 65-Inch TV $998.00

3. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Another first-party Amazon exclusive, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is receiving some major Prime discounting, with current Prime markdowns bringing the price down as low as $280. Not only did we recently review the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series , but we also named it the best 65-inch TV under $500. With the latest round of price drops, this is easily one of the best budget smart TV in the world right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJJCd_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $239.99 (orig. $409.99) 41% OFF

4. Samsung 98-Inch Class Q90A QLED TV

IN YOUR DREAMS

Want to splurge during Prime Day on the giant TV of your dreams? The massive 98-inch Q90A won’t even fit inside the average living room, and as part of Prime Day TV deals 2022, this premium Samsung TV is discounted by $2,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXpou_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Shop Samsung QLED TV Deals for Prime Day Check Prices

5. LG C1 Series OLED TV

We named the LG C1 Series the best TV of 2021, and it saw a huge discount during Black Friday 2021 . It’s already one of the best Prime Day TV deals of 2022, and as of this writing, you can save as much as 36%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBFwN_0XHYxAt000


Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TV $796.99

6. Samsung QN90B TVs

We couldn’t resist sharing the wildly expensive Samsung Q90A above, but back on planet earth, this Prime Day TV deal is much more realistic. Better yet, we named the excellent Samsung QN90B QLED TV the best overall 85-inch TV of 2022 recently, and it’s marked down by up to $1,000 for Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApgzJ_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Samsung QN90B 75-Inch TV $2797.99

7. LG C2 Series OLED evo

ALMOST SOLD OUT

We thought that if we were really, really lucky, LG’s new flagship C2 Series OLED TV would go on sale for Prime Day, and that’s exactly what happened. As brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart are marking down prices on mid-range and budget-tier TVs, Amazon shoppers can save over $200 on the 65-inch model of the LG C2, the manufacturer’s flagship OLED TV. We recently named this the best TV of 2022 , and the current price drop makes this the best Prime Day TV deal of 2022 as well.

Right now, Prime members can buy the 65-inch C2 Series from Amazon for $2,097. It’s a markdown for sure, which is notable given how relatively new it is. And with accolades like LG’s latest OLED evo panel that dishes out billions of jaw-dropping colors, powerful 4K upscaling, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs for all your next-gen gaming needs, the C2 series is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about sets of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2G2k_0XHYxAt000


Buy: LG 65-inch OLED Evo C2 Series $2296.99 (orig. $2499.99) 8% OFF

8. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

BEST BUDGET TV

Amazon’s new line of budget smart TVs, the Fire TV 4-Series, already receives priority discounting from the online retailer. Now, Amazon is pushing this excellent 4K model hard for Prime Day. We previously said we could see prices dip below $250 for the 43-inch model, and it came true. Even better, the savings have also made their way to 50- and 55-inch versions of the set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ep6g4_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $284.99

9. Toshiba C350 Series Fire TV

SAVE UP TO $140

Prime Day 2021 was very good for the world of Toshiba TVs, and the same is true for Prime Day 2022. In fact, the Toshiba 65-inch C350 (also available in sizes as small as 43 inches and as large as 75 inches) is marked down from its original $600 price to $430 with the help of an instant discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeFfL_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Toshiba 550 Series $289.99 (orig. $429.99) 33% OFF

10. Insignia Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

ONLY $90

Insignia was a big win for Prime Day 2021, offering big savings on both its 24- and 39-inch Fire TV offerings. Both sizes have been available since 2020, and Amazon is trying to get rid of its remaining inventory. Thus, you can score some of the steepest Prime Day TV deals on these Insignias, which are marked down nearly 50% while supplies last. Normally, $90 smart TVs would be too good to be true, but these prices are very real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVJsz_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Insignia F20 Series $89.99 (orig. $169.99) 47% OFF

11. Samsung 55-inch AU8000

ALSO CONSIDER

While Prime Day 2021 saw big discounts on certain Samsung, LG and Sony sets, these markdowns typically came from competitive retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. However, with Samsung’s new 2022 models hitting shelves as we speak, you can find some great Prime Day deals on Samsung’s 2021 sets, particularly the mid-range AU8000.

Currently selling for $598, the 55-inch AU8000 is an awesome 4K TV with plenty of onboard Samsung picture tech, including the Crystal Processor 4K for upscaling non-UHD content. Check out some of the other Samsung smart TVs with Prime Day discounts right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9oIa_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Samsung 65-inch AU8000 $597.99 (orig. $647.99) 8% OFF

12. Samsung The Frame TV (2021)

BEST DESIGN

Samsung’s The Frame TV is perfect for those who have an immaculately designed living room and dread the thought of a black rectangle killing the vibe. The Frame is not only a 4K QLED TV, but it’s also a digital art frame, which means that when you’re not streaming Netflix, it can display high-quality photos and digital art prints that have been optimized for this TV.

The 2022 model of this TV just dropped, and as a result the 2021 edition is seriously marked down at Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H654p_0XHYxAt000


Buy: Samsung The Frame TV (2021) $979.99

Editor’s note: This was last updated on July 13 to reflect the most up-to-date deals and pricing.

How We Chose the Best Prime Day TV Deals of 2022

If Prime Day 2022 hasn’t started, how do we know what the best Prime Day deals on TVs are going to be? Based on previous Prime Day events and the early deals featured above, we have a pretty good sense as to what TVs will be getting the biggest markdowns for Prime members this year. While a number of these featured sets are already on sale, we’re betting you can nab the same savings (or better) if you hang in there until Prime Day.

In addition, you can check out the top Prime Day TV deals of 2021, which should give you a good idea of what to expect this year. In the small TV and budget category, Prime Day 2021 saw some excellent discounts on Fire TVs from Insignia and Toshiba as well as select Hisense models. In the premium TV category, we saw some steep discounts of up to $2,000 on Sony Bravia OLED TVs.

Last year, Prime Day 2021 featured TV discounts such as:

  • Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for $99 (Original Price $169)
  • Insignia 39-inch Fire TV for $179 (Original Price $249)
  • Toshiba 55-inch C350 Fire TV for $349 (Original Price $479)
  • Hisense 55-inch H9 for $699 (Original Price $999)
  • Sony 77-Inch Bravia OLED TV for $2,999 (Original Price $4,999)
  • Sony 75-Inch X950H TV for $1,998 (Original Price $2,599)
  • Samsung 65-Inch The Frame TV for $1,597 (Original Price $1,999)

In addition, we saw huge discounts on the LG C1 Series OLED TV during Black Friday 2021, and we expect this to be one of the best Prime Day TV deals of 2022.

Keep checking this post, which we’re updating regularly ahead of Prime Day. During the event itself, we’ll be updating this guide in real-time to ensure it contains the latest discounts.

Read More From SPY:

Frequently Asked Questions


When Will Prime Day TV Deals Begin?

It's official: Prime Day 2022 will take place from July 12 to July 13 , which is back to form for the Amazon powers that be. Of course, if you're interested in getting an excellent deal on a TV, there's no harm in starting your search before Prime Day, as we're betting Amazon (and other retailers) will start marking sets down in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022.

In the meantime, make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, and then check out our complete guide to the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022 , as well as the Best Prime Day Laptop Deals we expect to see.


Should You Wait To Buy a TV During Amazon Prime Day?

Yes! Prime Day is a great time of year to shop around for a TV, especially when you consider the fervor of massive competition. Major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart go above and beyond to match Amazon's Prime Day prices, with brick and mortar locations even offering exclusive deals on sets you won't find marked down through Amazon.

Another heads up: the 4th of July is right around the corner, which offers another fantastic time of year to save big on huge brand names like Samsung, LG, Sony and Hisense.

We do have one caveat: The best Prime Day TV deals won't be on the brand new 2022 models, but rather on TVs originally released in 2020 and 2021. And once the inventory is gone, it's gone for good. So if you find a great deal on 2021 flagship TVs like the LG C1 OLED Series or the Samsung QN90A QLED TV , don't assume it will still be available come Prime Day.

You'll also want to keep an eye out on some of the early bird deals for Amazon Prime Day, just because you may never know what may come up that's too good to pass up.


Do You Need Amazon Prime to Get the Best Prime Day TV Deals?

Yes and no. If you're looking to do all your shopping on Amazon for Prime Day 2022, the online retailer will be offering the best discounts to Prime members as they have in years past.

New Amazon Prime memberships are available with a 30-day trial period , after which you'll be billed $14.99 every month. An Amazon Prime subscription is more than just a deal here and there though, as the membership also gets you access to Amazon Prime Video , Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and free two-day shipping on tons of products.

This isn't to say you still can't venture out to your local Best Buy to find some TV savings of equivalent value. But if you're planning on keeping things online-only, an Amazon Prime membership is well worth the investment.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Shop $45 Kindles, Echo Dot Speakers for $20

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day is finally here, and we’ve gathered all the best deals on Amazon devices such as Fire TVs, Kindle e-readers, eero routers and more. Until Prime Day is over, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices. It’s hard to believe that there have only been seven Amazon Prime Day events to date and that it’s become such a hugely anticipated event in such a short time. In fact, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is shaping up to be just as big as Black Friday...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Hit All-Time Low of $50 Thanks To Prime Day — SPY Tested + Approved

Click here to read the full article. When smart glasses and Bluetooth sunglasses first hit the market, we weren’t quite sure what to think. Early smart glasses like Google Glass failed miserably, but the newest generation of Bluetooth sunglasses are actually pretty impressive. However, we understand if you’re still skeptical. In order to convince the SPY team, our tech editor had to personally test the best Bluetooth sunglasses, and after trying them out for ourselves, we were officially convinced that these gadgets are the coolest wearables out there in 2022. Previously, we’ve seen the Razer Anzu Bluetooth smart glasses discounted by...
SHOPPING
SPY

Don’t Miss Out: 15 Kitchen and Home Deals Under $25 You Should Buy During Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Prime Day has officially arrived, and that can only mean one thing: deals. Hefty discounts have landed on everything from expensive robot vacuum cleaners to this year’s hottest tech gadgets. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on finding competitive prices on expensive goods across the web, including flat-screen TVs, smartphones and pricey kitchen appliances. You don’t need to be in the market for an expensive investment-type product like a laptop or smartwatch to shop on Prime Day. Amazon offers many discounts on products that are already affordable. One household room where it pays to...
TRAVEL
Digital Trends

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 while you still can

Did you miss Amazon’s TV deals for Prime Day? If you didn’t see an offer that you like, the good news is that you’ve got a lot of options from other retailers, including Best Buy’s $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s down to a very affordable $240 from its original price of $400, though like all of the most attractive bargains, we don’t think this will last long. If you want a 50-inch TV added to your living room for cheap, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Tv Deals#Lg#Amazon
Robb Report

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Preview: How to Get the Best Luxury Deals This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. We’re keeping a close eye on all the deals Amazon will roll out for its annual Prime Day sale. The tradition has become the retail giant’s biggest shopping days of the year and we’re letting you know about the luxury items its offering. When Is Amazon Prime Day? The company recently announced that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be July 12 and 13, marking those dates as the two of the best deal hunting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Channels 99 Cent Subscription Prime Day Deal Ends Today

Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering 99 cent per month subscription deals on streaming services that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more as part of their Prime Day 2022 offerings. In addition to the streaming deals, there are are also discounts to be had on movies and TV series to rent or to buy, including The Lost City, The Batman, Yellowstone, and the Harry Potter collection.
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Futons Are the Transformers of Furniture, and These Are the Classiest Ones for Sale Online

Click here to read the full article. You probably remember sleeping on a futon. And chances are that memory isn’t a great one. We’re here to tell you that futons have come a long way. And today’s best futons don’t just look great — they’re also comfortable as both a place to sit and a place to sleep, transforming from a sofa to a bed in a matter of seconds. There are several reasons to choose one of the best futons over a standard sofa or guest bed. The biggest of these is space, which is likely at a premium. In...
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

5 Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight

Prime Day deals are continuing and we’ve picked out some key deals that you simply can’t afford to miss out on. Whether you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch, upgrade your headphones, or simply want some more smart home technology, there’s a deal here for you. Read on while we take you through the 5 Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

Amazon Prime Members Are Eligible for a $200 Bonus Offer This Month

If you're planning to shop for any Prime Day deals, this Amazon credit card is a must-have. The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is offering a $200 gift card bonus. You receive the gift card instantly to your Amazon account upon approval. Amazon Prime Day is back, with deals running...
SHOPPING
SPY

See the 40 Biggest Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022 in One Place — Updated Hourly

Click here to read the full article. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day tech deals from Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming and live deals on gadgets from Apple, Sony, Jabra, Amazon and other tech giants. During the event itself, this post will be updated hourly with the latest and best Prime Day tech deals. The annual Prime Day shopping frenzy offers great deals from every department on Amazon, but the biggest price drops can be found in the tech category. For Prime Day 2022,...
ELECTRONICS
Marie Claire

The 12 Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals of 2022

There’s no better opportunity to reinvigorate your summer shoe collection than right now. Thanks to once in once-in-a-year Amazon Prime Day shoe deals, you can snag the shoes you’ve been window shopping, for a fraction of their full price. You don’t have to fight the crowds (or even leave your couch) to get some of the best shoe deals out there. Legendary and new It brands alike, many of which rarely hold a sale, will offer up some unbeatable prices. Making it the opportune time to snag yourself a few things or the perfect reason to get a jump start on your fall shoe wishlist.
SHOPPING
SPY

Smile! Crest 3D Whitening Strips Are the #1 Selling Product This Prime Day — Now Just $30

Click here to read the full article. Dreaming of a whiter than white smile? Well, stop dreaming. During this year’s Prime Day event, one of the best Prime Day deals is on something we weren’t expecting: Crest 3D Whitening Strips. Buy: Crest Whitening Strips $29.99 Right now, Crest Whitening Strips are available for just $30 during Prime Day. That’s only $0.68 a strip, which is way more than a bargain in our eyes. Though we’ve seen countless tech deals, insane TV deals and even some pretty awesome fashion deals, this deal on Crest Whitening Strips easily has to be one of the best...
SHOPPING
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Prime Day Laptop Deals Are Here and Selling Fast

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in the summer for online shoppers, and this year, the best Prime Day laptop deals have us in a very merry mood indeed. There are more than 100,000 deals to shop during Prime Day, but we recommend making big purchases such as computers and appliances during this annual shopping event. That’s because you can save big on your favorite tech products, including the best laptops, during Prime Day. For the next two days, you can save hundreds of dollars on the laptop you’ve been eyeing. The best laptop...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy