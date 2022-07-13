The 12 Best Prime Day TV Deals Are the Perfect Chance To Splurge on a New TV — $1,000 Discounts

Click here to read the full article.

In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals of 2022. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this guide as new TV deals go live and products sell out. Through July 13, this post will be updated in real-time with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals from brands like Sony, Samsung, TCL and LG.

Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here. If you’ve been looking to score a deal on some of the top tech products from 2022, Prime Day is a surefire way to save on household appliances, affordable flatscreens and smart home gadgets .

Prime Day 2022 started on July 12, and it ends tonight at midnight PST. The two-day extravaganza is the perfect time to invest in a new TV, and for the second day of Prime Day, we’re finding massive $1,000 discounts on OLED TVs, 8K TVs, and 85-inch TVs from Samsung, Sony and LG. The first day of Prime Day had some great savings on budget TVs, and you can still find some of these deals below. However, this is your chance to upgrade to the premium TV of your dreams, so don’t miss out!

If you’ve been waiting to purchase a brand-new TV and want to take advantage of some awesome Prime Day TV deals, we’ve put together this guide to teach you everything you need to know about buying a TV during Prime Day 2022. Because we’ve covered Prime Day deals in previous years (and because we report on the best daily Amazon deals ), we have a pretty darn good idea of what kinds of TV deals you should be shopping today.

We’ve gathered the top Prime Day TV deals of 2022 for you below, and you can also check out our guide to the Best Prime Day Deals on OLED TVs . We’ve included options for every price range, from budget TVs under $500 to flagship 8K models discounted by up to $2,000. If you haven’t already, start your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to access the best possible discounts.

1. TCL 6-Series 4K Smart TV

TCL saw plenty of attention at last year’s Prime Day event, with its 75-inch 4-Series getting marked down to $800. We aren’t surprised to see that once again TCL has some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs in 2022, too. Currently, you can save an incredible $500 on the brand’s premium 6-Series, which offers a stunning display and big sound. At the new $1,000 price tag, we think the 65-inch 6-Series is the best TV for most people.

Save 36% off 32-inch TCL 3-Series , which brings it down to $148

, which brings it down to $148 Save 29% off 43-inch TCL 4-Series , which brings it down to $250



Buy: TCL 6-Series 4K $999.99

2. Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TVs

Sure, it may not be the latest and greatest in its lineup, but the Sony Bravia XR A80J can still reel you in with its mesmerizing OLED display complete with excellent contrast, wide viewing angles, and vibrant colors that will capture your gaze. Seriously, it has all the hallmark qualities that we love about the best OLED TVs. It’s incredibly smart, too, powered by Google TV to not only give you access to all of your favorite streaming services, but also to tap into your smart home devices powered by Google Assistant.

The Sony Bravia XR A80J tops our list because there’s an incredible deal happening right now on a couple of sizes.

Save 17% off 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J , which brings it down to $998

, which brings it down to $998 Save 12% off 75-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J , which brings it down to $2,200



Buy: Sony Bravia XR A80J 65-Inch TV $998.00

3. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Another first-party Amazon exclusive, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is receiving some major Prime discounting, with current Prime markdowns bringing the price down as low as $280. Not only did we recently review the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series , but we also named it the best 65-inch TV under $500. With the latest round of price drops, this is easily one of the best budget smart TV in the world right now.



Buy: Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $239.99 (orig. $409.99) 41% OFF

4. Samsung 98-Inch Class Q90A QLED TV

IN YOUR DREAMS

Want to splurge during Prime Day on the giant TV of your dreams? The massive 98-inch Q90A won’t even fit inside the average living room, and as part of Prime Day TV deals 2022, this premium Samsung TV is discounted by $2,000.

Samsung Q90B Series QLED TV is also on sale (and much more affordable)



Buy: Shop Samsung QLED TV Deals for Prime Day Check Prices

5. LG C1 Series OLED TV

We named the LG C1 Series the best TV of 2021, and it saw a huge discount during Black Friday 2021 . It’s already one of the best Prime Day TV deals of 2022, and as of this writing, you can save as much as 36%.

Save 47% off 48-inch LG C1 , which brings it down to $797

, which brings it down to $797 Save 32% off 65-inch LG C1 , which brings it down to $1,697

, which brings it down to $1,697 Save 33% off 83-inch LG C1 , which brings it down to $3,997



Buy: LG C1 Series OLED TV $796.99

6. Samsung QN90B TVs

We couldn’t resist sharing the wildly expensive Samsung Q90A above, but back on planet earth, this Prime Day TV deal is much more realistic. Better yet, we named the excellent Samsung QN90B QLED TV the best overall 85-inch TV of 2022 recently, and it’s marked down by up to $1,000 for Prime Day.



Buy: Samsung QN90B 75-Inch TV $2797.99

7. LG C2 Series OLED evo

ALMOST SOLD OUT

We thought that if we were really, really lucky, LG’s new flagship C2 Series OLED TV would go on sale for Prime Day, and that’s exactly what happened. As brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy, Target and Walmart are marking down prices on mid-range and budget-tier TVs, Amazon shoppers can save over $200 on the 65-inch model of the LG C2, the manufacturer’s flagship OLED TV. We recently named this the best TV of 2022 , and the current price drop makes this the best Prime Day TV deal of 2022 as well.

Right now, Prime members can buy the 65-inch C2 Series from Amazon for $2,097. It’s a markdown for sure, which is notable given how relatively new it is. And with accolades like LG’s latest OLED evo panel that dishes out billions of jaw-dropping colors, powerful 4K upscaling, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs for all your next-gen gaming needs, the C2 series is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about sets of 2022.



Buy: LG 65-inch OLED Evo C2 Series $2296.99 (orig. $2499.99) 8% OFF

8. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Amazon’s new line of budget smart TVs, the Fire TV 4-Series, already receives priority discounting from the online retailer. Now, Amazon is pushing this excellent 4K model hard for Prime Day. We previously said we could see prices dip below $250 for the 43-inch model, and it came true. Even better, the savings have also made their way to 50- and 55-inch versions of the set.



Buy: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $284.99

9. Toshiba C350 Series Fire TV

SAVE UP TO $140

Prime Day 2021 was very good for the world of Toshiba TVs, and the same is true for Prime Day 2022. In fact, the Toshiba 65-inch C350 (also available in sizes as small as 43 inches and as large as 75 inches) is marked down from its original $600 price to $430 with the help of an instant discount.



Buy: Toshiba 550 Series $289.99 (orig. $429.99) 33% OFF

10. Insignia Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

ONLY $90

Insignia was a big win for Prime Day 2021, offering big savings on both its 24- and 39-inch Fire TV offerings. Both sizes have been available since 2020, and Amazon is trying to get rid of its remaining inventory. Thus, you can score some of the steepest Prime Day TV deals on these Insignias, which are marked down nearly 50% while supplies last. Normally, $90 smart TVs would be too good to be true, but these prices are very real.

Save 47% off 24-inch Insignia F20 Series , which brings it down to $90

, which brings it down to $90 Save 35% off 39-inch Insignia F20 Series , which brings it down to $150



Buy: Insignia F20 Series $89.99 (orig. $169.99) 47% OFF

11. Samsung 55-inch AU8000

While Prime Day 2021 saw big discounts on certain Samsung, LG and Sony sets, these markdowns typically came from competitive retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. However, with Samsung’s new 2022 models hitting shelves as we speak, you can find some great Prime Day deals on Samsung’s 2021 sets, particularly the mid-range AU8000.

Currently selling for $598, the 55-inch AU8000 is an awesome 4K TV with plenty of onboard Samsung picture tech, including the Crystal Processor 4K for upscaling non-UHD content. Check out some of the other Samsung smart TVs with Prime Day discounts right now.



Buy: Samsung 65-inch AU8000 $597.99 (orig. $647.99) 8% OFF

12. Samsung The Frame TV (2021)

BEST DESIGN

Samsung’s The Frame TV is perfect for those who have an immaculately designed living room and dread the thought of a black rectangle killing the vibe. The Frame is not only a 4K QLED TV, but it’s also a digital art frame, which means that when you’re not streaming Netflix, it can display high-quality photos and digital art prints that have been optimized for this TV.

The 2022 model of this TV just dropped, and as a result the 2021 edition is seriously marked down at Amazon.



Buy: Samsung The Frame TV (2021) $979.99

Editor’s note: This was last updated on July 13 to reflect the most up-to-date deals and pricing.

How We Chose the Best Prime Day TV Deals of 2022

If Prime Day 2022 hasn’t started, how do we know what the best Prime Day deals on TVs are going to be? Based on previous Prime Day events and the early deals featured above, we have a pretty good sense as to what TVs will be getting the biggest markdowns for Prime members this year. While a number of these featured sets are already on sale, we’re betting you can nab the same savings (or better) if you hang in there until Prime Day.

In addition, you can check out the top Prime Day TV deals of 2021, which should give you a good idea of what to expect this year. In the small TV and budget category, Prime Day 2021 saw some excellent discounts on Fire TVs from Insignia and Toshiba as well as select Hisense models. In the premium TV category, we saw some steep discounts of up to $2,000 on Sony Bravia OLED TVs.

Last year, Prime Day 2021 featured TV discounts such as:

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for $99 (Original Price $169)

for $99 (Original Price $169) Insignia 39-inch Fire TV for $179 (Original Price $249)

for $179 (Original Price $249) Toshiba 55-inch C350 Fire TV for $349 (Original Price $479)

for $349 (Original Price $479) Hisense 55-inch H9 for $699 (Original Price $999)

for $699 (Original Price $999) Sony 77-Inch Bravia OLED TV for $2,999 (Original Price $4,999)

for $2,999 (Original Price $4,999) Sony 75-Inch X950H TV for $1,998 (Original Price $2,599)

for $1,998 (Original Price $2,599) Samsung 65-Inch The Frame TV for $1,597 (Original Price $1,999)

In addition, we saw huge discounts on the LG C1 Series OLED TV during Black Friday 2021, and we expect this to be one of the best Prime Day TV deals of 2022.

Keep checking this post, which we’re updating regularly ahead of Prime Day. During the event itself, we’ll be updating this guide in real-time to ensure it contains the latest discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

It's official: Prime Day 2022 will take place from July 12 to July 13 , which is back to form for the Amazon powers that be. Of course, if you're interested in getting an excellent deal on a TV, there's no harm in starting your search before Prime Day, as we're betting Amazon (and other retailers) will start marking sets down in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022.

In the meantime, make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, and then check out our complete guide to the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022 , as well as the Best Prime Day Laptop Deals we expect to see.

Yes! Prime Day is a great time of year to shop around for a TV, especially when you consider the fervor of massive competition. Major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart go above and beyond to match Amazon's Prime Day prices, with brick and mortar locations even offering exclusive deals on sets you won't find marked down through Amazon.

Another heads up: the 4th of July is right around the corner, which offers another fantastic time of year to save big on huge brand names like Samsung, LG, Sony and Hisense.

We do have one caveat: The best Prime Day TV deals won't be on the brand new 2022 models, but rather on TVs originally released in 2020 and 2021. And once the inventory is gone, it's gone for good. So if you find a great deal on 2021 flagship TVs like the LG C1 OLED Series or the Samsung QN90A QLED TV , don't assume it will still be available come Prime Day.

You'll also want to keep an eye out on some of the early bird deals for Amazon Prime Day, just because you may never know what may come up that's too good to pass up.

Yes and no. If you're looking to do all your shopping on Amazon for Prime Day 2022, the online retailer will be offering the best discounts to Prime members as they have in years past.

New Amazon Prime memberships are available with a 30-day trial period , after which you'll be billed $14.99 every month. An Amazon Prime subscription is more than just a deal here and there though, as the membership also gets you access to Amazon Prime Video , Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and free two-day shipping on tons of products.

This isn't to say you still can't venture out to your local Best Buy to find some TV savings of equivalent value. But if you're planning on keeping things online-only, an Amazon Prime membership is well worth the investment.