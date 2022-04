GameStop has announced its next in-store PS5 restock. The PlayStation 5 has been a tremendously difficult console to attain since its launch in November 2020. Although Sony is working its hardest to produce more PlayStation 5 units, the demand is hard to meet due to supply shortages and intense scalping. Although the latter isn't nearly as severe as it was when the console launched, many are struggling to get their hands on Sony's brand-new console. With games like God of War: Ragnarok scheduled to come out this year, many want to make sure they have the most optimal way to play Sony's new blockbusters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO