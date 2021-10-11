CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Arthritis Day: 10 Foods & Supplements That May Help Cats With Arthritis Pain

By Mike Clark
 4 days ago
(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Many natural foods and supplements can be added to your cat’s diet that may provide some relief from the pain of arthritis. October 12th is World Arthritis Day, so it’s a good time to talk about this condition that affects humans and cats all year round.

Diet is especially important for cats with arthritis, as excess body fat can put more strain on joints and bones. Along with massage, acupuncture, moderate exercise, and necessary medication, certain foods can help alleviate the pain, too.

You should always consult your veterinarian to form a plan that works for your cat, including dosages of foods and supplements and how these additions to your cat’s diet might interact with medication, medical conditions, or other food. Discuss these natural remedies with your vet before making any changes.

Here are ten foods and supplements that may help cats deal with arthritis pain.

    Animal-Based Protein

    (Picture Credit: elenaleonova/Getty Images)

    High quality, animal-based protein helps in the production of cartilage that protects joints. It also combats the muscle wasting and muscle loss that can occur with old age.

    Because older cats sometimes have trouble digesting protein , you should consult your veterinarian about appropriate levels in your cat's diet.

    Too much of a good thing isn't a good thing.

    Fish Oil

    (Picture Credit: Dutko/Getty Images)

    Fish oil is full of omega-3 fatty acid, which can reduce joint inflammation and pain.

    Studies have shown that arthritic cats who take fish oil remain more active. Fish oil adds calories to your cat's diet, so make sure you balance other sources of fat.

    Avoid cod liver oil as it's too rich in vitamins A and D.

    Green Lipped Mussel Extract (GLME)

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

    GLME contains glucosamine sulphate , which is often combined with chondroitin in the treatment of arthritis.

    These supplements help by promoting the growth of new cartilage and repairing damage in joints caused by arthritis. GLME also contains minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, which can help repair and prevent cell damage.

    Turmeric

    (Picture Credit: pinkomelet/Getty Images)

    Turmeric provides many health benefits , and it contains circumin along with over two dozen anti-inflammatory compounds that reduce pain and relieve stiffness.

    Circumin is also an antioxidant that helps prevent cell damage by slowing free radical activity in the body.

    Cayenne

    (Picture Credit: Okssi68/Getty Images)

    Cayenne can act as a stimulant that brings the healing properties of other herbs to joints throughout the body. It also contains capsaicin , which inhibits pain and inflammation.

    Humans sometimes take cayenne as a topical remedy for arthritis, though cats may tend to lick it off of their fur if applied topically.

    Some cats won't like the spiciness of cayenne, and it's important to ask your vet before you give it to your cat.

    Licorice Root

    (Picture Credit: Luigi Masella / EyeEm/Getty Images)

    Licorice root contains phytosterol compounds , which affect the body's production of cortisol, a steroid that regulates inflammation in joints.

    Some have found that licorice root can replace medical steroids that have harmful side effects, though it may take a month or two for positive results.

    Alfalfa

    (Picture Credit: McKinneMike/Getty Images)

    Alfalfa has many health benefits and has properties that reduce swelling and inflammation in joints along with the ability to regulate acidity in the body .

    It's full of protein, vitamins, and minerals that promote bone health, as well. It's sometimes given along with yucca root, which has similar properties.

    Alfalfa can be grown in most backyards.

    Vitamin C

    (Picture Credit: newannyart/Getty Images)

    Vitamin C boosts the immune system and promotes collagen production . Collagen is a connective tissue that is an important part of cartilage.

    Vitamin C also prevents unnecessary clotting, bruising, and scar formation in addition to healing wounds.

    Rheumatoid arthritis in cats is linked to a deficiency in vitamin C .

    Bone Broth

    (Picture Credit: CaseyHillPhoto/Getty Images)

    Bone broth takes time to brew and must be prepared carefully to remove bone fragments.

    It contains magnesium and glucosamine, which promote joint health. It is also full of calcium and phosphorus , which are important for strengthening and healing bones and teeth.

    Gelatin

    (Picture Credit: tonigenes/Getty Images)

    Gelatin contains collagen , the connective tissue that's integral for cartilage and bones.

    Adding it to your cat's diet may improve flexibility and reduce pain in joints. The amino acids in gelatin can also help strengthen tendons and ligaments .

What other foods and supplements are helpful for treating cats with arthritis? Have you tried adding any of these to your cat’s diet? Let us know in the comments below!

