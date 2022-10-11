ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why October 11th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDgqs_0XG0Bm2s00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, the number-one album in America was Creedence Clearwater Revival ’s Green River .

In 1995, Peter Frampton released Frampton Comes Alive II , the sequel to his 1976 multi-platinum record, Frampton Comes Alive .

In 1997, Elton John had the number one song in the country with his tribute to the late Princess Diana , “Candle in the Wind 97,” a reworking of his 1974 hit about Marilyn Monroe .

In 1990, drummer Dave Grohl played his first gig with Nirvana when they performed in Olympia, Washington.

In 2006, singer Justin Hawkins announced that he left The Darkness to focus on his drug rehabilitation.

And in 2006, rock made a comeback with Evanescence scoring the top album on the Billboard 200 with The Open Door and The Killers taking the two spot with Sam’s Town .

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Justin Hawkins
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Elton John
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Alive Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

180K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy