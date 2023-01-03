ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Shoes to Shorts to Socks, Here’s the Best Running Gear to Buy Right Now

By Oscar Hartzog and Sage Anderson
 4 days ago

Great running gear is essential for upping your game, whether you’re just getting started or training for your personal best. Sure, running might be notorious (and beloved) for its minimalist nature, but quality gear is still required at all levels.

The best running gear can solve the annoying problems that all runners come up against, such as sweat, rain, darkness, gadget storage, and so on. These small equipment upgrades make it easier to stay safe and focus on logging miles. Plus, buying new gear is a great method for motivating yourself to get moving.

Running gear has seen some massive advancements and exciting new products over the past decade. Basics such as shoes and shorts have evolved to improve performance while new products such as streamlined pouches for gadgets and running lights have made the sport easier and safer.

But if you just started running — or are finally upgrading that old gear — navigating the abundance of modern running products can be overwhelming. To help find the best running gear for men we’ve rounded up some essential clothing and accessories that’ll up your game and make you crave tomorrow’s run.

What is the Best Running Gear to Get Right Now?

Every runner has different needs when it comes to buying new running gear (these days, you should also be sporting a good face mask for running ). Below are some of the best pieces of running gear, as well as notes on what type of runner should buy each piece.

Before shopping for running gear, we recommend considering your typical run. Do you run in the rain or cold? Long-distance or sprints? Do you bring your smartphone for music? Once you take stock of these details it’ll be easier pick up the right running gear.

Brooks Ghost 15 Running Shoes

BEST RUNNING SHOES
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pGQF_0XFW4vdj00

All the best running gear in the world won’t mean a thing if you don’t have the best running shoes . Finding the best running shoes takes some shopping around, as all feet and gaits are different, but Brooks’ best-selling Ghosts are almost always a good bet.

Designed for road running, the latest Ghost 15s make an already great shoe even better. They get some new tech, like DNA LOFT v2 cushioning, a Segmented Crash Pad, and an ultra-breathable mesh upper, which all help improve cushioning while encouraging a healthy gait. The Ghost 15s are designed for distance running (hence the focus on comfort), but we’ve found them to be more than capable during faster runs and even sprints.

Buy Brooks Ghost 15 $139.99

Nike Challenger Men’s 5″ Running Shorts

BEST RUNNING SHORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Erq7g_0XFW4vdj00

Shorts are a runner’s second most important piece of gear, right after their shoes. We think Nike has been making some of the best running shorts for a while, and these five-inch Challengers are perhaps their best offering right now. No surprise: They’re extremely lightweight and excellent at fending off sweat thanks to Nike’s Dri-FIT technology. Other key features include a brief liner and a rear pocket to secure your phone. Overall, the shorts feel like air and stay that way — no matter how long or sweaty our run is.

Buy Nike Challenger Shorts $28.97

Vuori Ponto Performance Jogger

BEST RUNNING JOGGERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6oVn_0XFW4vdj00

When the temperature drops, it can be tempting to tough it out and keep wearing your shorts. But this isn’t the best idea, as cold leg muscles can severely hinder performance (not to mention make you uncomfortable and less likely to get out there again). Instead, opt for a pair of high-performance joggers, such as these Ponto Performance pants from Vuori. They’re made of the brand’s soft, stretchy DreamKnit fabric that wicks sweat and regulates temperature (instead of just making you warmer), and a relaxed fit lends plenty of mobility. Plus, they double as cozy lounge pants after a tough run or work day.

Buy Vuori Ponto Joggers $98

Lululemon Fast and Free Singlet

BEST RUNNING Singlet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AI10T_0XFW4vdj00

Far too many runners opt for an old cotton T-shirt and miss out on the performance-boosting benefits of a true athletic shirt, such as this Fast and Free singlet from Lululemon. The performance tank is incredibly lightweight and breathable thanks to a high-quality mesh construction and perforation throughout. This will keep your body cool while wicking away uncomfortable sweat that leads to chafing (the tank is also treated to fight the growth of odor-causing bacteria). Plus, you’ll just look (and feel) like a pro. If you live in a warm area, this tank is a no-brainer.

Buy Lululemon Fast and Free Singlet $68

Rhone Swift Short Sleeve Shirt

BEST RUNNING SHIRT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWCqQ_0XFW4vdj00

If you prefer a traditional T-shirt over a singlet, we recommend this Swift tee from Rhone. It’s extremely lightweight and features perforation throughout to ensure a cooler, drier run once you work up a sweat. This breathability and bonded shoulder seams help eliminate chafing while you move. Plus, the shirt works to eliminate body odor — perfect if you like to grab a coffee or do some shopping right after your runs.

Rhone Swift Shirt

Price: $68

Buy Now

R-Gear Drymax Socks

BEST RUNNING SOCKS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWwj0_0XFW4vdj00

For the first couple years of my running career, I suffered from painful blisters that kept me from running as much as I wanted. I thought I had the wrong shoes, until a veteran runner diagnosed my issue: bad socks. Good, sweat-wicking socks, such as these R-Gear Drymax Socks, keep your feet dry to avoid blisters and give proper cushioning. Their secret is a dual-layer construction that keeps moisture away from your skin and helps reduce odor. Plus, the socks are very durable: We’ve clocked upwards of 1,000 miles on a single pair and they’re still as good as new.

R-Gear Drymax Quarter Running Socks

Price: $39.99

Buy Now

FlipBelt

BEST RUNNING POUCH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y48CI_0XFW4vdj00

Modern runners need a place to carry their smartphone, keys, money and other necessities. Most running short pockets won’t cut it, as your belongings will bounce around. This FlipBelt provides an elegant solution, keeping your stuff secured while you run. The polyester-lycra fabric works double duty by wicking sweat and locking-down your belongings. Stashing and removing items (say, your phone to take a call) is easy thanks to four quick-access slit openings around the belt.

Buy: FlipBelt $34.00

ALOVECO Chest Running Light

BEST RUNNING LIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aJff_0XFW4vdj00

If you log miles in the early morning or at night after work, a good running light is essential. For any such runners we recommend this Aloveco chest light. On the front you get bright, 250-lumen LED lamp with an adjustable angle. On the back is a warning light, ensuring that any cars or cyclists can spot you in the dark. The whole thing is waterproof and easy to charge thanks to a USB energy port.

Buy: ALOVECO Outdoor Running Lights $23.99

Under Armour Qualifier Outrun The Storm Jacket

BEST RUNNING JACKET
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaG1E_0XFW4vdj00

Running in harsh weather – be it rain, cold or both – can be very rewarding, but it can also be very challenging without proper outerwear. This Under Armour jacket repels rain, cold and wind but maintains proper airflow to keep sweat at bay. The jacket is made using a polyester-elastane that offers four-way stretch, meaning the jacket will move with your body instead of chafing. Plus, a handful of colors work with any athletic-wear style.

Buy Under Armour Qualifier Outrun The Storm… $100

Theragun Prime

BEST RECOVERY TOOL FOR RUNNERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qA6Zk_0XFW4vdj00

You don’t have to be a pro runner to be a fan of the Theragun, the original percussive massage therapy device by Therabody. You’ll be able to hit the spots that some manual massage accessories can’t reach with its ergonomic handle, meaning you can comfortably reach your back, and behind your thighs and calves, with four separate attachments to really choose your level of treatment. What we like: the quiet, powerful QX65 motor means you can use it anywhere without disturbing everyone around you at the gym or at home.

It features Bluetooth integration to the Theragun app, which is loaded with guided treatment presets. If you’re looking for something more portable, though, we recommend going with the highly-rated Theragun Mini .

Buy: Theragun Prime $198.00 More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Community Policy