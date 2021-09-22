CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Can Cats Eat Pumpkin Seeds? Are Pumpkin Seeds Safe For Cats?

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6MQw_0XFVknnB00

(Picture Credit: AndreaObzerova/Getty Images)

Can cats eat pumpkin seeds? You might be asking this while snacking on some pumpkin seeds and getting into the festive spirit of the fall holidays , and maybe you noticed that your cat seems interested in chowing down on some pumpkin seeds too. Humans can eat pumpkin seeds, so are they also safe for cats?

The short answer is yes , cats can safely eat pumpkin seeds. In fact, they actually have some nutritional benefits for cats and can even help out with certain health issues.

As always, you must ask your vet before sharing any human foods with your cat , including pumpkin seeds. Here’s what you should know about feeding pumpkin seeds to cats.

How Are Pumpkin Seeds Good For Cats?

Pumpkin seeds are packed full of vitamins and minerals which can have a beneficial effect on your cat’s health. Some of these vitamins and minerals include vitamin A, vitamin B6, copper, zinc, and beta-carotene.

They’re also a good source of fiber, which can help if you’re caring for a cat who’s going through any digestion issues. In fact, due to pumpkin seeds being high in fiber and low in calories, they are sometimes added to meal times to help cats suffering from feline obesity.

How Can I Safely Give Pumpkin Seeds To My Cat?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcDgD_0XFVknnB00

(Picture Credit: Traveling/Getty Images)

First of all, make sure that you’re only giving your cat raw, uncooked pumpkin seeds. Double check to make sure any pumpkin seeds you purchase don’t have any added salt, sugar, or spices — these are all things you must avoid giving to your cat.

Secondly, you may want to crush the pumpkin seeds up into a power and add them to your feline’s usual food. This is because a whole pumpkin seed might become a choking hazard for certain cats.

Does your cat love to scarf down some pumpkin seeds? How do you like to feed them to your cat? Let us know in the comments section below!

The post Can Cats Eat Pumpkin Seeds? Are Pumpkin Seeds Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
pawtracks.com

Why you should be feeding your cat pumpkin

Pumpkin is delicious and full of nutrients that make it a great food for humans — but can cats eat pumpkin? Absolutely. Adding some pumpkin to your cat’s food has many important benefits, and your vet might even recommend you use pumpkin to help relieve certain digestive issues. Is pumpkin toxic to cats? Not at all! In fact, it’s a great food that most cats can eat without any issue. As long as you carefully select the pumpkin that you feed and gradually introduce it to him, giving pumpkin to your cat can result in many important health benefits.
PETS
Brit + Co

What to Do With All Your Leftover Pumpkin Seeds

Open up a pumpkin, and suddenly your countertop is covered in a seemingly useless mountain of pumpkin seeds. Before you automatically dispose of them, let it be known the pumpkin's insides are actually a hidden culinary gem. Here are six ways to prove that. Toasted Seeds: Perhaps the simplest way...
FOOD & DRINKS
saddlebagnotes.com

Pumpkin Bread

At this time of year during Halloween and Thanksgiving we notice fresh pumpkins in the stores and stands everywhere we go. The pumpkins are really nice for decorations, but then what do you do with them? Throw them away! Or, you could make some pumpkin bread. The only thing wrong with using fresh pumpkin, it takes a long time to get it ready. You need to cut it, seed it, cook it, puree it – most people do not want to be bothered. Personally, I use canned pumpkin— it’s all ready for you— just open the can and measure! You can use either in this recipe. While the bread is cooking, your house will smell delicious.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Seeds#Calories#Vitamins#B6
dakotanewsnow.com

Healthy fall eating ideas with pumpkins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Trisha Dohn, with Well365, joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about some healthy fall eating ideas with pumpkins. She brought in some easy recipes to make, that are good for you as well. Healthy Pumpkin Energy Balls 1 cup rolled...
RECIPES
besthealthmag.ca

How Pumpkin Seed Oil Benefits Your Skin, Hair, and Body

People associate pumpkin as a fall baking and cooking staple or festive decoration, with its seeds commonly touted as a healthy snack. But pumpkin’s uses go far beyond those, with pumpkin seed oil even providing various health benefits. Here’s all you need to know. What is pumpkin seed oil?. Cold-pressed...
LIFESTYLE
Clean Eating

Yes, You Can Still Eat Pumpkin Bread on a Gut-Healthy Eating Plan

If you’re one of those people who marks the beginning of the fall season by the influx of pumpkin products at your local TJ’s or Starbucks then you’re not alone. More often than not, though, many of our favorite pumpkin treats come in sugar-filled formats like lattes, pies, jams and breads. Enter our contribution to the season’s pumpkin mania: a lower-sugar, gluten-free and Paleo pumpkin bread made with an almond butter base.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
berkscountyliving.com

Calm Eats: Make Your Own Pumpkin Spice

Can’t find pumpkin pie spice mix or need it right this moment? This Easy Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice Mix recipe has you covered. 1. Combine all ingredients and store in spice jar in a dry cool place. Daniela is a gluten- and dairy-free blogger at Calm Eats. Growing up in...
WYOMISSING, PA
Thrillist

Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough Is Back & You Can Eat It Raw

I still feel that same sneaky satisfaction when I eat raw cookie dough as I did when I was a child. The only difference? My mother isn't in my ear with threats of Salmonella poisoning. Well, maybe not the only difference. Rejoice because Pillsbury has made it safe to eat, which means the brand's recently returned Pumpkin Cookie Dough is now fair game to eat raw.
FOOD & DRINKS
kcparent.com

Pumpkin Family

Need a cute fall baby announcement or just had a baby and short on time? This five-minute craft will check all of the fall boxes on decorating your pumpkins this year!. Pumpkin decorations based around what your family looks like. For example, I used googly eyes, 2 bows, a pacifier, a pair of old glasses and a toddler hat.
healthdigest.com

Is It Safe To Have A Cat While Pregnant?

Gearing up to meet your little one is an exciting time. Preparing your baby's room, learning birthing breathing techniques, and gathering all the necessary supplies are part of the process. As you get ready for the arrival of your baby, you may be asking yourself, how will my current life mesh with my new life as a parent? Maybe your current life includes a beloved pet. Our fur babies are certainly members of the family, but do cats pose a potential health risk to mother and child during pregnancy?
ANIMALS
Parade

What's the Difference Between Pepitas & Pumpkin Seeds?

The leaves are starting to change outside and the temperature is starting to get cooler, which means one thing: it’s finally fall. And since it’s that time of the year again, it means it’s time to start baking some of your favorite fall recipes. And what’s better than whipping up...
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Pumpkin-Shaped Rice Krispies Treats Are Almost Too Cute To Eat

Everywhere we turn, we’re finding pumpkins popping up. From home decor like crocheted plush pumpkins to yummy treats such as pumpkin cinnamon rolls, there is no shortage of pumpkin-inspired ideas out there to help us usher in the autumn months. Even if you’re not a fan of pumpkin flavors but...
RECIPES
knuj.net

Pumpkin Personalities

Pumpkin Personalities…..Decorate your pumpkins by carving or painting, to represent KNUJ/SAM 107-3 Air Personalities and win!. Text photos to 507-354-6101 or drop pumpkins off and we’ll take a picture.
LIFESTYLE
wypr.org

Sweet Pumpkins

Last week we talked about using pumpkins for assorted savory dishes. This week I want to take the pumpkin pie as a point of departure and talk about some dessert ideas you can try at home. As Chef Jerry Pellegrino will tell you, the first place to start is with the filling.
RECIPES
Torrington Telegram

Seeds

Recently my husband Toby and I visited Dick Young’s Apple Orchard in Lingle, Wyoming. Over the past few years, he has planted many varieties of apples and also started grafts from some of the oldest apple trees in the area. There are many delicious varieties, as well as plum and pear trees that are producing delicious fruit.
LINGLE, WY
hesperianbeacononline.com

PUMPKIN WATCH

Every year, families from around the region look forward to the Punkin’ Day tradition in Floydada celebrating the “Pumpkin Capital USA.” This year, on Saturday, October 9, there will be plenty of fun activities, food and entertainment. Pumpkins of every shape, color and size will showcase local growers. Car show proceeds benefit the Floydada Volunteer Fire Department. “We’re excited about all…
FLOYDADA, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Pumpkin cookies

Years ago when blogs were still new to the scene, I read fashion designer and lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad’s blog religiously. In 2011, I stumbled upon a recipe that another fellow reader posted, called “Laura’s Soft Pumpkin Cookies.” Unfortunately, that particular blog post doesn’t exist anymore, but the recipe lives on.
RECIPES
B93

Midland Odessa Not Safe From Pumpkin Spice Monster

Doesn't matter where you go in West Texas. The grocery store. The mall. Gift shops on Wadley in Midland like Tuesday Morning--who has shelf after shelf dedicated to it. Local coffee shops, chain coffee shops. It's EVERYWHERE!!! And it's not even October yet! Of course, I'm talking about Pumpkin Spice! It's on store shelves in coffee grounds, scented candles with varied combinations of Pumpkin Spice scents (who knew Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Spice candles existed--IN ONE CANDLE??!!). Even in those little home plug-in air fresheners with the adjustable scent output. You can get it for your car, too, if you're so inclined. It always seems like the lines at the Starbucks on Big Spring St and the Human Bean further down the street in Midland are ALWAYS longer this time of year as people clamor for their Pumpkin Spice Lattes.
MIDLAND, TX
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
292
Followers
211
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy