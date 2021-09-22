Can cats eat pumpkin seeds? You might be asking this while snacking on some pumpkin seeds and getting into the festive spirit of the fall holidays , and maybe you noticed that your cat seems interested in chowing down on some pumpkin seeds too. Humans can eat pumpkin seeds, so are they also safe for cats?

The short answer is yes , cats can safely eat pumpkin seeds. In fact, they actually have some nutritional benefits for cats and can even help out with certain health issues.

As always, you must ask your vet before sharing any human foods with your cat , including pumpkin seeds. Here’s what you should know about feeding pumpkin seeds to cats.

How Are Pumpkin Seeds Good For Cats?

Pumpkin seeds are packed full of vitamins and minerals which can have a beneficial effect on your cat’s health. Some of these vitamins and minerals include vitamin A, vitamin B6, copper, zinc, and beta-carotene.

They’re also a good source of fiber, which can help if you’re caring for a cat who’s going through any digestion issues. In fact, due to pumpkin seeds being high in fiber and low in calories, they are sometimes added to meal times to help cats suffering from feline obesity.

How Can I Safely Give Pumpkin Seeds To My Cat?

First of all, make sure that you’re only giving your cat raw, uncooked pumpkin seeds. Double check to make sure any pumpkin seeds you purchase don’t have any added salt, sugar, or spices — these are all things you must avoid giving to your cat.

Secondly, you may want to crush the pumpkin seeds up into a power and add them to your feline’s usual food. This is because a whole pumpkin seed might become a choking hazard for certain cats.

Does your cat love to scarf down some pumpkin seeds? How do you like to feed them to your cat? Let us know in the comments section below!

The post Can Cats Eat Pumpkin Seeds? Are Pumpkin Seeds Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime .