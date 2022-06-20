The best memory foam mattresses deliver high levels of body-cradling comfort and head to toe support, providing deep pressure relief to the back, hips and shoulders. It’s hands-down the best mattress type for anyone dealing with aches and pains, and in this guide we’ve included this year’s top-rated memory foam beds for every budget.

Our memory foam mattress guide includes all-foam models as well as hybrids (foam and coils or springs for added support and bounce). And if you're prone to overheating at night, we've also include some excellent memory foam mattresses infused with cooling gel, graphite or copper to draw away excess heat and keep you cool.

All of the best memory foam mattresses come on a risk-free trial period (100 nights is standard), so you’ll have ample time to test and sleep on your new mattress at home. If you change your mind, arrange for it to be returned and your money refunded. While the average warranty is 10 years, some memory foam mattress manufacturers, such as Nectar Sleep, WinkBeds, Saatva and DreamCloud, offer lifetime warranties.

So, how much do memory foam mattresses cost? Prices start from a couple of hundred dollars and run into the thousands. Price is dictated by factors like build quality, materials used, and the total number of layers, and you can often find some great mattress sales to lower the cost. Read on for our expert pick of this year’s best memory foam mattresses...

The best memory foam mattress in 2022

The best memory foam mattress for most people

Type: mattress in a box | Material: memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6.5 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online, and at 1,500 retailers | Trial length: 365 nights | Warranty: lifetime | Best for: all sleepers | RRP: $798 - $1,398

Great value for money Comfy for all sleep positions Lifetime warranty 365-night risk-free trial Cover isn't machine washable

Nectar Sleep makes the best mattress in a box for the money and here it takes the top position in our memory foam mattress guide because it’s comfortable, supportive, and incredible value - significantly undercutting other mid-range rivals like Casper and Purple on price. We tested the medium firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress for two months and loved it.

This all-foam mattress has a soft, quilted cover that’s designed to help you stay cool - and it worked for us, even during the hot summer months. There's then three inches of memory foam, followed by a layer of support foam, a sturdy base layer and a no-slip lower cover. We rated it highly for comfort and pressure relief, as do the majority of user reviews on the Nectar website - the mattresses averages an impressive score of 4.8 out of 5 from over 32,000 user reviews (May 2021).

We also noticed good edge support - so the mattress feels wider - and very little motion transfer, which makes the Nectar Memory Foam mattress a good choice for couples, and anyone with a restless partner in particular. Some couples have complained that it doesn’t have a lot of bounce though, so if you’re looking for that feature for sex - or just in general - you might want to try a different option.

We love that Nectar gives you one year to try out this mattress. That’s nearly three times the length offered by other bed-in-a-box mattress companies. Its forever warranty is a solid bonus as well. Plus, it's nearly always sold with $399-worth of free accessories - if you're looking for sheer value for money, we think the Nectar is the best memory foam mattress you can buy.

2. Saatva Loom & Leaf

The best luxury memory foam mattress

Type: traditional mattress | Material: memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6 (relaxed firm) | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 365 nights | Warranty: lifetime | Best for: all sleepers | RRP: $999 - $2,676

Free white glove delivery Two firmness levels Good for back pain $99 fee to refund or exchange

The Satvaa Loom & Leaf is a premium, hotel-quality mattress from luxury online brand Saatav. The only reason it isn't at number one in our best memory foam mattress guide is its price: $1,799 for a queen makes it one of the more expensive option on this page. Nevertheless, the Saatva Loom & Leaf is very competitively priced, undercutting many of its luxury rivals by a few hundred dollars, and you get free white glove delivery as standard too.

The Saatva Loom & Leaf is a great option for anyone who enjoys a ‘traditional’ mattress feel. The Loom & Leaf mattress has a quilted organic cotton covering, then a layer of cooling gel, followed by premium memory foam, and then multiple layers of foams for support and luxury comfort. We love that it comes in two different firmness options: the relaxed firm option is optimal for back, side or stomach sleepers; and there's a firm option for anyone who prefers to feel as though they're floating on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it.

Many users comment that the Loom & Leaf “feels luxurious” and offers great support, and we saw lots of glowing comments about Saatva’s customer service, with one customer saying it's among “the best in the industry”. Of the few complaints we saw, some users found that the Loom & Leaf took longer to “break in” than other memory foam mattresses. If you're looking for a premium mattress that won't break the bank, we think the Loom & Leaf is one of the best memory foam mattresses you can buy. For the latest savings on this model, check out Saatva mattress sale guide.

The best memory foam hybrid mattress for side sleepers

Type: bed in a box | Material: memory foam and wrapped coils (hybrid) | Firmness (1-10): 5.5 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king | Availability: online and in show rooms | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: side sleepers | RRP: $699 - $1,449

Contouring yet supportive Breathable cover Made in the USA Too soft for heavier bodies

The Helix Midnight is an excellent mattress for side sleepers . This medium firm offering isn't only made of foam - underneath two layers of the company's 'memory plus' foam and 'Helix dynamic foam', there's also a layer of hundreds of individual coils. What the Helix Midnight offers, then, is the best of both worlds: the luxurious cushioning and deep pressure-relief of foam; and the cradling support of springs.

One area in which we were particularly impressed when we tested the Helix Midnight is temperature control. The breathable cover and increased airflow through the coils kept us at a cool, comfortable temperature throughout the night - not bad given that one of our reviewers is known for overheating at night. It's also an excellent choice for couples, with very little motion transfer and a touch more bounce that you'd get from a pure memory foam mattress.

If you're a stomach sleeper or weigh over 300 pounds though, the Midnight may feel too soft - try the Helix Twilight instead, with its no-sink-or-give top layer, or the Helix Dawn, which comes with extra support for back and stomach sleepers. (Alternatively, take the Helix sleep quiz to find the exactly the right mattress.)

Overall, we found the Helix Midnight to be a competitively priced hybrid mattress that delivers the comfort and support of a more expensive model. If you're a side sleeper, or tend to sleep hot, you should get on well with it.

The best cheap memory foam mattress for all sleepers

Type: mattress in a box | Material: memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: side sleepers | RRP: $177 - $494

Unbeatable price Four different thickness options Charcoal particles minimize odors Too firm for lighter weight bodies

We'll make this clear: the Zinus Green Tea is not the best memory foam mattress you can buy and has none of the advanced features or premium materials found in the other options in our guide, but it is one of the best budget mattresses . So if your budget is limited, then this popular Amazon best-seller is worth a look.

The standout feature of this all-foam mattress is that it uses green tea-infused memory foam and purified charcoal particles to neutralize odors (no, it doesn't smell of tea). It comes in four different thickness options, ranging from 6 to 12 inches - the price increases with depth - and can be used with any type of bed base.

We tested the 10-inch version - which starts from $217 - for three months and found it to be comfortable and supportive, with good edge support and minimal motion transfer, so you won’t be disturbed by a restless partner. However, it’s not the best choice if you overheat at night - a few of our reviewers became uncomfortably warm. We also have some questions about its long-term durability and wouldn't expect this mattress to last as long as the others on this list.

Where the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress really stands out, of course, is its price. You can buy a king size mattress for under $300 - and that's good going. It's attracted an impressive collection of positive user reviews on Amazon, too - over 100,000 (May 2021), with an average score of 4.4 out of 5. If you need a new mattress and are working to a tight budget, the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is worth a try.

A luxury hybrid memory foam mattress with a little bounce

Type: traditional mattress | Material: memory foam, springs | Firmness (1-10): 5-7 depending on model | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 365 | Warranty: lifetime | Best for: all sleepers; those with back pain | RRP: $887 - $2,196

Choice of three firmness options Recommended for back pain Free premium delivery $99 fee to refund or exchange

The luxury Saatva Classic mattress is another one in our best memory foam mattress guide that isn't made from just memory foam - it's a hybrid, combining a memory foam comfort layer with a responsive, dual steel coil support system. It's the cheaper sibling to the Saatva Loom and Leaf mattress at number two in this list, and an excellent choice for anyone who prefers a slightly bouncier mattress than you can get from pure memory foam. It's also a better choice for anyone who prefers to sleep on top of the mattress rather than sink into it.

This highly rated hybrid memory foam mattress doesn’t arrive in a box, so you won’t have to worry about waiting for it to extend to its full size, or deal with off-gassing odors. On top, there's a luxuriously soft Euro pillow top, wrapped in an organic cotton cover. Next, a layer of individually wrapped coils minimize motion transfer, while contouring to your body’s pressure points; and the foundation features steel coils that prevent sagging over time. Coils are also great for helping with air flow, so if you tend to overheat at night, the Saatva Classic is worth considering.

The Congress of Chiropractic State Associations has awarded Saatva its seal of approval, and many users have commented that the Saatva Classic has helped their back and joint pain. The mattress boasts an impressive average score of 4.9 out of 5, from over 17,500 user views (Oct 2021) on independent sites including Google Reviews, Consumer Affairs, Reseller Ratings and TrustPilot. Saatva also makes one of the best mattress toppers to solve a range of sleep issues, from overheating to pain.

6. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress

The best memory foam mattress for pressure relief

Type: bed in a box | Material: Tempur | Firmness (1-10): 3-7.5 (soft, medium, medium-hybrid, firm) | Sizes: 8 (twin - split Cal king) | Availability: online and in store | Trial length: 90 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: couples; hot sleepers; people with aches and pains | RRP: $2,699 - $5,398

Deep pressure relief Supports heavier bodies Adapts to your temperature Shorter trial period

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress places a big emphasis on relieving pressure points so that you sleep soundly through the night, with far fewer wake-ups due to feeling uncomfortable. This Tempur-Pedic memory foam mattress isn’t the cheapest nor the most expensive in the brand’s range, and therefore suits a wider range of budgets. It’s still pricey (especially the split Cal king size), but considering the superior quality of Tempur-Pedic beds and the level of mattress tech you’re getting here, the price isn’t outrageous.

The biggest and most obvious thing you’ll feel when lying on the Tempur-Adapt is how much it hugs your body. This makes it the best memory foam mattress for people who love the sensation of being cradled and who are dealing with neck, hip, back and knee pain, as the Tempur-Adapt relieves pressure in all of those areas. It uses the brand’s famous NASA-developed Tempur material to alleviate pressure points, all while adapting to your unique body shape, temperature and weight.

There’s also bags of motion cancellation and cooling clout going on here, with the Tempur Adapt quickly absorbing motion so that you and your partner don’t wake each other up with your movements. As for cooling, while this isn’t a proper cooling mattress like the Tempur-Breeze, it does sport cooling fabric woven into the cover, while the open-cell Tempur material boosts breathability during sleep.

If you want the cheapest Tempur mattress, look elsewhere (our best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales guide has the latest offers), but if you want one of Tempur’s best memory foam mattresses for relieving pressure in all sleepers, here it is.

7. Leesa Original Mattress

The best memory foam mattress for stomach sleepers

Type: bed in a box | Material: memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6 (medium-firm) | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: stomach sleepers; combi sleepers; smaller budgets | RRP: $849 - $1,399

Stays cool to the touch Supportive yet contouring Relieves pressure on the back Edge support is weak Potent off-gassing smell

This award-winning Leesa Original memory foam mattress stands at 10 inches tall and relies upon a mix of premium foams to prevent overheating during sleep. While it isn’t a proper cooling mattress , during testing we found that the Leesa Original remained cool to the touch during sleep, thanks to a cooling top layer with twill cover. It also sleeps cooler than some of the other models featured in this memory foam mattress guide, including the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam, which sleeps much warmer in comparison.

The Leesa Original is rated as a 5-7 on the firmness scale by Leesa, but when we reviewed it we felt it was more of a 6 out of 10, making it a true medium-firm feel. The stomach sleepers on our testing panel found it to be the most comfortable, but because it has a contouring effect too, we’d also recommend it as a good mattress for side sleepers who like a slightly firmer feel and less of a full body hug sensation.

We rated the cover for its softness and for how breathable it remained during sleep, and we also liked how well the Leesa Original absorbed motion transfer. This is true of most memory foam mattresses though and, because they absorb motion so well, in our experience they are the better choice for restless sleepers who share a bed. The Leesa also expanded to full height within an hour for us, though it reached peak firmness within a few days. By comparison, the Nectar Mattress (see number one) took up to 48 hours to fully expand.

The only things we didn’t like about the Leesa Original were the pungent off-gassing smell (read more about what is mattress off-gassing ), and the edge support, which we felt was pretty weak compared to similar models we have tested. But overall, if you’re a stomach or combi sleeper looking for a reliable and comfy memory foam mattress from a leading sleep brand, and one that comes with a 100-night at-home trial with free shipping and returns, the Leesa Original is a good choice for your sleep.

8. Tuft & Needle Original mattress

The best budget memory foam mattress for guest rooms

Type: bed in a box | Material: memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 6 (medium-firm) | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: All sleeping positions; guest room upgrades | RRP: $645 - $1,095

Affordable – queen size costs $760 Good motion isolation for couples Decent pressure relief for the price Lack of edge support Not enough support for heavy bodies

If you’re looking for a budget memory foam mattress to upgrade your guest bedroom, then the Tuft & Needle Original is worth a look. This no-frills bed-in-a-box is designed to suit most sleeping positions, and during our testing period we felt it did a decent, if not outstanding, job of providing comfort and support for stomach, back and side sleeping. It’s the same depth as the Nectar Mattress, our top pick of the best memory foam mattresses, and it offers decent pressure relief for the smaller price. Compared to the Nectar at $899 for a queen size, the Tuft & Needle Original undercuts significantly with a queen size for $760 in the Tuft & Needle mattress sale .

While Tuft & Needle has designed its Original memory foam mattress with heat-wicking graphite infused foam and cooling gel, we found it still slept warm, so wouldn’t recommend it to hot sleepers dealing with night sweats or hot flashes. There is a decent mix of push back and contouring (it hugs the body slightly) here, so you get a hit of coziness but you will also have an easier time switching positions and getting in and out of bed. If you want a deeper body hug feel plus decent bounce, see the Saatva Classic (number 6) and opt for the Soft version.

We found it easy setting up the Tuft & Needle Original, and it’s relatively easy to care for too as all you need to do is rotate it every few months and keep it covered with a good mattress protector (you still need to clean it regularly). This memory foam mattress has its drawbacks though, including the edge support – it’s definitely lacking compared to other all-foam models we’ve reviewed. Even the brand describes it as “basic”. The heavier members of our testing panel also felt as though there wasn’t enough support on offer here, so if that applies to your body type, look at the Saatva Loom & Leaf (number two) or the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Adapt (see number five).

But if you want an affordable memory foam mattress that suits most body types and sleeping positions, and you aren’t dealing with overheating at night, then we’d recommend the Tuft & Needle Original as a good budget option for guest room and occasional use.

9. The Puffy Memory Foam Mattress

The best memory foam mattress for spine alignment

Type: bed in a box | Material: foam | Firmness (1-10): 5 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: 101 nights | Warranty: lifetime | Best for: side sleepers | RRP: $899 - $1,449

Good temperature regulation Supportive yet comfy feel Keeps your spine aligned Perhaps too cradling for some

There’s plenty to love about the Puffy mattress. With its patented multi-layer design, this mattress delivers innovative DeepSleep technology across four individual layers. These comprise an award-winning Cooling Cloud top layer, a Plush Dual Cloud layer for cosiness and comfort, and a ClimateComfort layer to regulate your body temperature, all this on top of a Firm Core Support base layer.

The breathable top layer gently hugs the body, keeping it aligned as well as cool. Pressure points are nicely supported too, and there’s plenty of relief for all sleeping positions but especially those who sleep on their side. Deeper into the mattress the Plush Dual Cloud layer also helps the spine to align for well-balanced sleep and complete comfort. The ClimateComfort layer, meanwhile, keeps your body temperature regulated, no matter what time of year.

The Puffy mattress is shipped in a box straight to your door. You can also take advantage of a 101-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. If you’re looking for extra levels of cosiness, but don’t want to compromise on stability, then the Puffy mattress is a good choice. This ‘huggy’ mattress is big on cradling, giving the sleeper a sense of being held – ideal if you’re prone to stress-related insomnia or wake frequently in the night with sore pressure points.

10. Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The best-selling gel memory foam mattress on Amazon

Type: bed in a box | Material: memory foam | Firmness (1-10): 7.5 | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: online | Trial length: none | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: all sleepers | RRP: $229 - $449

Gel beads help you sleep cool Over 16,000 positive Amazon reviews Some users question durability No sleep trial

With so many memory foam mattress options available, why should you consider a version made with gel? Well, memory foam gel mattresses are designed to help you sleep cooler. The gel also helps you sink in a bit deeper than traditional memory foam. The 10-inch Lucid gel memory foam mattress is well rated on Amazon, with over 1,800 user reviews and an average score of 4.4 out of 5 stars (Nov 2021).

It's topped with a temperature-regulating, moisture-controlling Tencel blend fabric cover that's designed to help you sleep cool. Beneath that is a layer of cooling gel memory foam, followed by bamboo charcoal memory foam and a layer of support foam. Not everyone agrees that it sleeps cool though, so if you overheat at night it may not be the best option.

The 10-inch Lucid gel memory foam mattress comes in a wide range of different comfort options: firm, medium firm, medium plush and plush. (There's also a short Queen version that fits in tight spaces). The plush version may be better for side sleepers, while the firmer version is recommended for anyone with back pain. However this mattress isn’t ideal for weights above 500 pounds.

Overall, we think this popular gel option from Lucid is another contender for the title of best memory foam mattress for tight budgets. Like the Zinus option above it's a budget pick, so don't expect it to last forever, but if you're looking for a cheap and cheerful mattress that will provide adequate support for people of an average weight, the Lucid gel memory foam mattress has a lot going for it.

Which memory foam mattress is best?

We believe that 2022’s best memory foam mattress is the Nectar, as its unbeatable value for money and a great boxed mattress for all sleep positions. The Nectar Memory Foam also comes with a 365-night risk-free mattress trial and a lifetime warranty, boosting your value for money.

For over a year now the Nectar mattress sale has offered $100 off and $399 of free gifts with memory foam mattress purchases. And while the cover isn’t machine washable, you can easily invest in a good mattress protector to safeguard it from spills and stains and to help it last longer.

If you have a bigger budget and want a handcrafted luxury memory foam mattress, we recommend the Saatva Loom & Leaf, starting from $1,049 . This beautiful-looking mattress is crafted with a soft-touch quilted top and a choice of two firmness levels (relaxed firm or firm). That makes it the best memory foam mattress for any sleeping position as the firmness can be tailored to your body weight.

Are memory foam mattresses any good?

It depends on what type of mattress you prefer sleeping on, whether you have specific health or posture needs, and what budget you have. From our testing, we believe that memory foam mattresses are good for the majority of sleepers as they offer high levels of pressure relief and body contouring. That makes them best-suited to side sleepers and combi sleepers, plus anyone dealing with sore joints.

Memory foam mattresses also excel at motion isolation, making them a good choice for couples with different bedtime routines, as the memory foam will reduce any motion from your partner’s in-bed movements being transferred to you.

But memory foam mattresses don’t suit everyone. If you dislike the feeling of being cradled by your mattress, you might not enjoy a memory foam bed unless it’s a hybrid (made with foam and coils). A medium-firm feel would also be best for you so that you are sleeping more on top of the mattress, rather than sinking into it.

Here are some of the main benefits of a good memory foam mattress:

Above average pressure relief - Memory foam was first developed to boost comfort, so no wonder it does such a good job at hugging your body during sleep and relieving pressure. Latex is another good material choice for pressure relief, though it's a little bouncier and responsive, so not as good at motion isolation (see below). For more guidance, read our memory foam vs latex mattress comparison.

Motion isolation - Memory foam mattresses are a good choice if you share with a restless partner, as they have high levels of motion isolation. All that dense foam does make it a little tricker to get in and out of bed, but manufacturers are tackling this with responsive foam and stronger edge support.

They’re ideal for side sleepers - While they suit a variety of sleep styles, memory foam mattresses are well-suited to side sleepers. When you sleep on your side you experience more pressure on your hips and knees. Memory foam cushions these impact areas. Our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers goes into more detail.

Hot sleepers usually run from memory foam mattresses, but new cooling, gel-infused memory foams, and those infused with copper and graphite, regulate temperature so that you don’t overheat during sleep. That said, if you sleep very hot, we’d recommend investing in the best cooling mattress instead.

You can read more about this in our feature answering, are memory foam mattresses hot ?

Do memory foam mattresses need a box spring?

Even the best memory foam mattresses need a solid foundation or bed base, but that doesn’t always mean a box spring is the right solution. That’s because some memory foam models sag when placed on a box spring that has slats spaced too far apart. Flimsier box springs may not also provide the support a dense memory foam mattress needs, so you won’t get the support and comfort you need during sleep.

As we explain in our feature answering do memory foam mattresses need a box spring , you should use a box spring if you are placing an all-foam bed on a metal frame. But you don’t need one if you have a well-made wooden bed frame with closely spaced slats, or a platform bed as these are supportive enough on their own.

How to choose the best memory foam mattress

How do you know which is the best memory foam mattress for you when there are so many to choose from? These are the things to consider:



Cooling – If you sleep hot, look for memory foam with cooling properties, such as gel infusions. This will make all the difference, especially if you’re prone to sweating at night. Many memory foam mattresses also come with temperature-regulating covers to provide extra breathability.

Sleep position – Memory foam mattresses vary in firmness, so find one that supports your spine in the position you sleep in. If you mostly sleep on your side, a medium mattress will keep you comfortable, while firmer mattresses tend to be better suited to stomach sleepers. Back sleepers, meanwhile, often benefit from a medium-firm memory foam mattress.

Sleep trial and warranties – If your memory foam mattress comes with a risk-free trial then you have nothing to lose. Another good indication of quality is long warranty – if the brand has faith in its mattress, you can too.

How much does a memory foam mattress cost?

Memory foam mattresses are typically more expensive than traditional spring mattresses, but usually cost less than hybrids, which combine layers of both foam and coil. They are usually at their cheapest during Black Friday, with prices normally rolling over to the Cyber Monday mattress deals .

Saatva’s Loom & Leaf memory foam mattress starts at $1,049, while you can pick up a Nectar mattress for less with prices starting from $499. At Amazon you can pick up a Lucid memory foam mattress from $236 for a twin – ideal for a guest room. At the other end of the price scale, Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze memory foam Mattresses start at $3,799 for unrivalled comfort, cooling and contouring.

How long will a memory foam mattress last?

Memory foam mattresses can last up to 10 years, which is at the longer end of the mattress lifespan when you consider the average spring mattress typically lasts for 5-6 years. There are plenty of ways you can make it last longer, including rotating it, airing it and cleaning up spills as they happen.

While there are plenty of affordable options available, the more you spend on a memory foam mattress the longer it should last you. Look out for brands such as Saatva who has a 15-year warranty on its Loom & Leaf memory foam mattress.

When is the best time to buy a memory foam mattress?

Most memory foam mattress brands run deals throughout the year, but not all are worth buying. How come? Prices fluctuate and there are definite points throughout the year when it’s cheaper to buy a memory foam mattress compared to others. These include Black Friday through Cyber Monday, when brands drop big sales to lure pre-Christmas shoppers. We’ll be covering all of these in our Black Friday mattress deals round-up.

The Memorial Day mattress sales are popular too, but that doesn’t mean they are the best time to buy a memory foam mattress. In fact, we saw some price increases across certain brands, so while the discounts may have been the same as Black Friday, the mattress prices were higher.

To help you, we have included the MSRP of every product featured in our best memory foam mattress guide so you can see the original prices at a glance. To a large extent, the best time to buy depends on your needs. Are you desperate for a new mattress today? Then we’d suggest using our guide to find the top three models for you, then compare them in terms of the price, discounts and the trial period to help you narrow down your choice.

