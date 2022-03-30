Accuweather Forecast: Warm and Dry

Good morning! It's Madeline Evans from the Accuweather Center.

Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s which is around 5-10 degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday thanks to some extra cloud cover over the valley this morning. This afternoon we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 70s. Fresno will reach a high of 71. Tomorrow wind will pick up for the valley with gusts as high as 25 mph. We will stay dry the rest of the week with highs gradually warming back to the 80s by this weekend. Sunday night into Monday is our next chance at a few showers over the Sierra Nevada, staying dry for the valley.

I will have your full forecast on Action News.