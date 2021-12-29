Accuweather Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We got a break from the rain today but woke up to lots of cloud cover. Sunshine broke through by the afternoon. Tomorrow another storm system rolls through bringing more rain and snow. There is a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada, foothills and mountain passes for 1-2 ft of snow possible for higher elevations and a few inches of snow expected below 2000 ft. Rain will move in and out in waves throughout the day for the valley. Thursday and Friday a few showers are possible but we will be mostly dry. For the weekend we stay dry and chilly.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.

ABC30 Central Valley

Several feet of snow coming to the Sierra this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's going to be a prolonged period of wet, cold, snowy, wintery weather around here," said Jim Dudley, Meteorologist with National Weather Service in Hanford. The snow-capped Sierra is a welcome sight for many people - and the weather over the next several days will create...
