Accuweather Forecast

We got a break from the rain today but woke up to lots of cloud cover. Sunshine broke through by the afternoon. Tomorrow another storm system rolls through bringing more rain and snow. There is a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Nevada, foothills and mountain passes for 1-2 ft of snow possible for higher elevations and a few inches of snow expected below 2000 ft. Rain will move in and out in waves throughout the day for the valley. Thursday and Friday a few showers are possible but we will be mostly dry. For the weekend we stay dry and chilly.

Meteorologist Madeline Evans will have your full forecast on Action News.