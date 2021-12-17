ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accuweather Forecast: More Rain And Snow

 2 hours ago

Rain moving in to the north valley this morning and snow falling over the Sierra Nevada. South valley is dry as of now. Heaviest of the rain will be sticking to the north valley for the most part with a few showers sneaking in to the south valley later in the morning. There is an accuweather alert for a winter storm warning through 1 pm over the Sierra Nevada. Expecting 12-24 inches of snow above 5000 feet and 5-12 inches around 3000 feet with wind gusts at 50+ mph. Rain and snow will continue through the morning and thin out by the afternoon. Friday and the weekend we stay dry but fog will be a concern most mornings. More rain moves in next week Tuesday and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.

