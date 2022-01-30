Accuweather Forecast: Cool and Cloudy

Good morning! It's Shayla Girardin in the AccuWeather Center.

Visibility is good this morning. Some patchy fog is lingering in the South Valley but otherwise conditions are clear. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s to start the day.

We will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Fresno will reach a high of 62. Highs will stay in the 60s this week with a mix of sun and clouds. Patchy frost and fog persists this week.

I will have your full forecast on Action News.