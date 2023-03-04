Accuweather Forecast: Rain and Snow continues

A winter storm warning continues for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000ft.

The warning extends from Yosemite to Sequoia National Park and will expire on Monday morning at 4 a.m.

12 inches to three feet of snow possible with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Valley floor could be seeing scattered showers this Sunday and Monday.

Snow levels could drop to 1,000ft overnight Sunday into Monday.

A mixture of sun and clouds expected for Tuesday.

